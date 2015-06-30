Edition:
Bonduelle SAS (BOND.PA)

BOND.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

40.67EUR
3:21pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.53 (+1.32%)
Prev Close
€40.14
Open
€40.14
Day's High
€40.71
Day's Low
€40.14
Volume
5,228
Avg. Vol
13,795
52-wk High
€41.14
52-wk Low
€21.44

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Martin Ducroquet

2015 Chairman of the Board

Isabelle Danjou

2012 Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bonduelle SCA the holding company

Daniel Bracquart

2003 Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bonduelle SCA the holding company

Gregory Sanson

Financial Director and Member of the Executive Committee

Bruno Rauwel

Director of Human Resources, Member of the Executive Committee

Benoit Bonduelle

Chief Executive Officer of Bonduelle Development, Member of the Executive Committee, Director

Pascal Bredeloux

2012 Chief Executive Officer of Bonduelle Fresh, Member of the Executive Committee

Philippe Carreau

2012 Chief Executive Officer of Bonduelle Long Life, Member of the Executive Committee

Daniel Vielfaure

2012 Chief Executive Officer of Bonduelle Americas, Member of the Executive Committee

Francois Bonduelle

Director

Jean-Bernard Bonduelle

2015 Director

Jerome Bonduelle

2013 Director

Marc Bonduelle

Director

Guillaume Debrosse

Director

Pierre Deloffre

2011 Director

Miriam Fedida

Director

Antoine Fievet

51 Director

Pierre Paris

Director

Philippe Vasseur

74 Director

Laurent Bonduelle

Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Bonduelle SCA the holding company

Matthieu Duriez

2011 Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Bonduelle SCA the holding company

Elisabeth Minard

2010 Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Bonduelle SCA the holding company

Yves Tack

2004 Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Bonduelle SCA the holding company

Marie-France Tisseau

2011 Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Bonduelle SCA the holding company of Bonduelle SAS
Biographies

Name Description

Martin Ducroquet

Mr. Martin Ducroquet serves as Chairman of the Board of Bonduelle SCA the holding company of Bonduelle SAS. He additionally serves as Manager of Tactus SARL. During his professional career, he also held different functions within Siparex Private Equity for almost 10 years, including Director of Investments, Permanent Representative of Siparex Private Equity on the Supervisory Boards of not public companies.

Isabelle Danjou

Ms. Isabelle Danjou has been Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bonduelle SCA the holding company of Bonduelle SAS since December 6, 2012. Prior to this, she was Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Bonduelle SCA the holding company of the Company from December 7, 2006. She is also Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. She holds a Doctorate in Management Science and was Director of Research at ESC Lille between 1998 and 2006. She currently works as a consultant and trainer in human relations.

Daniel Bracquart

Mr. Daniel Bracquart has been Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bonduelle SCA the holding company of Bonduelle SAS since December 10, 2003. He is also Member of the Audit Committee of the Company and was Member of the Remunerations Committee of the Company until 2013. He is also a Manager of SCI Jutiver and Director of SA ID Group. Mr. Bracquart previously served as an Engineer, Plant Manager, Industrial Director, Chief Executive Officer and then Chairman of the Management Board of Bonduelle between 1975 and 2002. He retired in 2004.

Philippe Carreau

Mr. Philippe Carreau has served as Chief Executive Officer of Bonduelle Long Life, Member of the Executive Committee of Bonduelle SAS since December 6, 2012. He was previously Chief Executive Officer of Bonduelle Conserve International, Member of the Management Committee of the Company from Febraury 18, 2010. Mr. Carreau holds a degree from Ecole Superieur de Commerce, Bordeaux. He began his career in 1982 at Kaysersberg in Beghin Group as Commercial Manager of Lotus hygiene products. After a stint with Ascor-Nestle Group as Regional Director of Sales and Buitoni Davipeche, he joined Danone in 1988 and then became Director of Sales of Amora-Maille, and from 1998 to 2002, he served with Danone France as Director of Sales of Fresh Dairy Products, and finally from 2002 to 2005, emigrated to Hungary where he became Managing Director of LU Hungary - Division Biscuits. From August 2005 to August 2008, he served as Chairman of Board of Director of Stoeffler SAS. In 2008, he joined Groupe Bonduelle as Director of Sales and Marketing Europe of Bonduelle Conserve International.

Daniel Vielfaure

Mr. Daniel Vielfaure serves as Chief Executive Officer of Bonduelle Americas, Member of the Executive Committee of Bonduelle SAS. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Committee of Bonduelle SAS from January 1, 2011. From August 2009 till January 1, 2011, he served as Deputy Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer of Bonduelle North America, Member of the Management Committee of the Company. He was previously Managing Director of Aliments Carriere.

Matthieu Duriez

Mr. Matthieu Duriez has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Bonduelle SCA the holding company of Bonduelle SAS since December 8, 2011. He trained as an Architect and worked in this capacity for 15 years. He has been a property developer and project management assistant since 2002. He founded Amo Developpement in 2009. He also serves as Chairman of Duriez Invest SAS and Manager of Duriez Amo Sarl.

Elisabeth Minard

Ms. Elisabeth Minard has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Bonduelle SCA the holding company of Bonduelle SAS since December 2, 2010. She was President of a textile company between 1975 and 2008. She now exhibits her painting works within galleries.

Yves Tack

Mr. Yves Tack has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Bonduelle SCA the holding company of Bonduelle SAS since December 1, 2004. He is also Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company. He spent the first 10 years of his career in the United States, working in financial analysis and portfolio management. He formed Dessauer & Tack Asset Management in Boston, before founding Global Equities in Paris and becoming Equity Department director of BNP Capital Markets in London. Returning to France, he directed Participex until it was sold to Credit Agricole. He is currently a consultant to various family-owned companies and is also Chairman of the Business Angels club in the Nord-Pas-de-Calais region and Regional Representative of the French Directors’ Institute. His current mandates include Director of Sedev SA and Chairman of Massai SAS, as well as Director of Verywear SA and Manager of Dumaco, among others.

Marie-France Tisseau

Ms. Marie-France Tisseau has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Bonduelle SCA the holding company of Bonduelle SAS since December 8, 2011. She is also Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. A Law graduate specializing in Business Law; from 1970 to 2008; she worked in Paris as Legal Advisor and then Legal Counsel, specializing in Corporate Law and Tax Law for family-owned companies and French subsidiaries of foreign companies. She retired in April 2008.

