Bonduelle SAS (BOND.PA)

Name Description

Martin Ducroquet Mr. Martin Ducroquet serves as Chairman of the Board of Bonduelle SCA the holding company of Bonduelle SAS. He additionally serves as Manager of Tactus SARL. During his professional career, he also held different functions within Siparex Private Equity for almost 10 years, including Director of Investments, Permanent Representative of Siparex Private Equity on the Supervisory Boards of not public companies.

Isabelle Danjou Ms. Isabelle Danjou has been Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bonduelle SCA the holding company of Bonduelle SAS since December 6, 2012. Prior to this, she was Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Bonduelle SCA the holding company of the Company from December 7, 2006. She is also Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. She holds a Doctorate in Management Science and was Director of Research at ESC Lille between 1998 and 2006. She currently works as a consultant and trainer in human relations.

Daniel Bracquart Mr. Daniel Bracquart has been Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bonduelle SCA the holding company of Bonduelle SAS since December 10, 2003. He is also Member of the Audit Committee of the Company and was Member of the Remunerations Committee of the Company until 2013. He is also a Manager of SCI Jutiver and Director of SA ID Group. Mr. Bracquart previously served as an Engineer, Plant Manager, Industrial Director, Chief Executive Officer and then Chairman of the Management Board of Bonduelle between 1975 and 2002. He retired in 2004.

Philippe Carreau Mr. Philippe Carreau has served as Chief Executive Officer of Bonduelle Long Life, Member of the Executive Committee of Bonduelle SAS since December 6, 2012. He was previously Chief Executive Officer of Bonduelle Conserve International, Member of the Management Committee of the Company from Febraury 18, 2010. Mr. Carreau holds a degree from Ecole Superieur de Commerce, Bordeaux. He began his career in 1982 at Kaysersberg in Beghin Group as Commercial Manager of Lotus hygiene products. After a stint with Ascor-Nestle Group as Regional Director of Sales and Buitoni Davipeche, he joined Danone in 1988 and then became Director of Sales of Amora-Maille, and from 1998 to 2002, he served with Danone France as Director of Sales of Fresh Dairy Products, and finally from 2002 to 2005, emigrated to Hungary where he became Managing Director of LU Hungary - Division Biscuits. From August 2005 to August 2008, he served as Chairman of Board of Director of Stoeffler SAS. In 2008, he joined Groupe Bonduelle as Director of Sales and Marketing Europe of Bonduelle Conserve International.

Daniel Vielfaure Mr. Daniel Vielfaure serves as Chief Executive Officer of Bonduelle Americas, Member of the Executive Committee of Bonduelle SAS. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Committee of Bonduelle SAS from January 1, 2011. From August 2009 till January 1, 2011, he served as Deputy Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer of Bonduelle North America, Member of the Management Committee of the Company. He was previously Managing Director of Aliments Carriere.

Matthieu Duriez Mr. Matthieu Duriez has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Bonduelle SCA the holding company of Bonduelle SAS since December 8, 2011. He trained as an Architect and worked in this capacity for 15 years. He has been a property developer and project management assistant since 2002. He founded Amo Developpement in 2009. He also serves as Chairman of Duriez Invest SAS and Manager of Duriez Amo Sarl.

Elisabeth Minard Ms. Elisabeth Minard has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Bonduelle SCA the holding company of Bonduelle SAS since December 2, 2010. She was President of a textile company between 1975 and 2008. She now exhibits her painting works within galleries.

Yves Tack Mr. Yves Tack has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Bonduelle SCA the holding company of Bonduelle SAS since December 1, 2004. He is also Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company. He spent the first 10 years of his career in the United States, working in financial analysis and portfolio management. He formed Dessauer & Tack Asset Management in Boston, before founding Global Equities in Paris and becoming Equity Department director of BNP Capital Markets in London. Returning to France, he directed Participex until it was sold to Credit Agricole. He is currently a consultant to various family-owned companies and is also Chairman of the Business Angels club in the Nord-Pas-de-Calais region and Regional Representative of the French Directors’ Institute. His current mandates include Director of Sedev SA and Chairman of Massai SAS, as well as Director of Verywear SA and Manager of Dumaco, among others.