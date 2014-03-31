Borosil Glass Works Ltd (BORO.BO)

Name Description

Bajrang Kheruka Mr. B. L. Kheruka is Executive Chairman of the Board of Borosil Glass Works Limited. He is B. Com. He is Industrialist having 58 years of experience in various functional areas of business/industry. His other directorships includes: Window Glass Ltd., Gujarat Fusion Glass Ltd., General Magnets Ltd., Gujarat Borosil Ltd., Borosil International Ltd., Borosil Glass Ltd.

P. Kheruka Mr. P. K. Kheruka is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Borosil Glass Works Limited., with effect from July 31, 2011. He served as Managing Director of the Company till 31st July, 2011. He is B. Com and is responsible for General Management and business acquisitions. He has Over 39 years of experience in industry. He also served in Gujarat Fusion Glass Limited as Managing Director.

Swadhin Padia Mr. Swadhin Padia is appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He is Chartered Accountant and has 13 years of experience in corporate accounting, budgeting, MIS and Finance.

Shreevar Kheruka Mr. Shreevar Kheruka is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of the Borosil Glass Works Limited. He was Whole-Time Director of Borosil Glass Works Ltd with effect from October 22, 2010. He was Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has 5 years of Corporate experience. He was also associated with a US based multinational group and presently is Wholetime Director in another Company. He hold B. Sc in Economics and B. A. in International Relations from University of Pennsylvania, U.S.A. He has overall in-charge of glass trading business and part of investment team.

V. Ramaswami Mr. V. Ramaswami is Whole-time Director of Borosil Glass Works Limited., since 1st September 2006. He has over 28 years experience in various industries.

Naveen Kshatriya Mr. Naveen Kumar Kshatriya is Independent Director of Borosil Glass Works Limited. He is an IIT graduate. He has 40 years of experience in industry including assignment at the top level of Multinational Companies.

Anupa Sahney Mrs. Anupa R. Sahney is Additional Independent Director of Borosil Glass Works Limited. She is Associate CA, Institute of England & Wales, Bachelors Degree (Double Honours) in Economics, Finance & Accounting.

S. Bagai Mr. S. Bagai is an Independent Non-Executive Director Borosil Glass Works Limited. He is B.Com, L.L.B. He has over 28 years’ experience in legal and taxation matters.