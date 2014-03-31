Borosil Glass Works Ltd (BORO.BO)
BORO.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
882.50INR
10:11am BST
882.50INR
10:11am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.15 (-0.69%)
Rs-6.15 (-0.69%)
Prev Close
Rs888.65
Rs888.65
Open
Rs890.00
Rs890.00
Day's High
Rs899.00
Rs899.00
Day's Low
Rs880.00
Rs880.00
Volume
7,483
7,483
Avg. Vol
21,398
21,398
52-wk High
Rs1,018.80
Rs1,018.80
52-wk Low
Rs541.86
Rs541.86
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bajrang Kheruka
|83
|2010
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
P. Kheruka
|63
|2011
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Swadhin Padia
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Gita Yadav
|2015
|Chief Investor Relations Officer, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Shreevar Kheruka
|32
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
V. Ramaswami
|56
|2006
|Whole-time Director
|
Naveen Kshatriya
|65
|2013
|Independent Director
|
Anupa Sahney
|46
|2014
|Additional Independent Director
|
S. Bagai
|58
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Utpal Mukhopadhyay
|70
|2009
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Bajrang Kheruka
|Mr. B. L. Kheruka is Executive Chairman of the Board of Borosil Glass Works Limited. He is B. Com. He is Industrialist having 58 years of experience in various functional areas of business/industry. His other directorships includes: Window Glass Ltd., Gujarat Fusion Glass Ltd., General Magnets Ltd., Gujarat Borosil Ltd., Borosil International Ltd., Borosil Glass Ltd.
|
P. Kheruka
|Mr. P. K. Kheruka is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Borosil Glass Works Limited., with effect from July 31, 2011. He served as Managing Director of the Company till 31st July, 2011. He is B. Com and is responsible for General Management and business acquisitions. He has Over 39 years of experience in industry. He also served in Gujarat Fusion Glass Limited as Managing Director.
|
Swadhin Padia
|Mr. Swadhin Padia is appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He is Chartered Accountant and has 13 years of experience in corporate accounting, budgeting, MIS and Finance.
|
Gita Yadav
|
Shreevar Kheruka
|Mr. Shreevar Kheruka is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of the Borosil Glass Works Limited. He was Whole-Time Director of Borosil Glass Works Ltd with effect from October 22, 2010. He was Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has 5 years of Corporate experience. He was also associated with a US based multinational group and presently is Wholetime Director in another Company. He hold B. Sc in Economics and B. A. in International Relations from University of Pennsylvania, U.S.A. He has overall in-charge of glass trading business and part of investment team.
|
V. Ramaswami
|Mr. V. Ramaswami is Whole-time Director of Borosil Glass Works Limited., since 1st September 2006. He has over 28 years experience in various industries.
|
Naveen Kshatriya
|Mr. Naveen Kumar Kshatriya is Independent Director of Borosil Glass Works Limited. He is an IIT graduate. He has 40 years of experience in industry including assignment at the top level of Multinational Companies.
|
Anupa Sahney
|Mrs. Anupa R. Sahney is Additional Independent Director of Borosil Glass Works Limited. She is Associate CA, Institute of England & Wales, Bachelors Degree (Double Honours) in Economics, Finance & Accounting.
|
S. Bagai
|Mr. S. Bagai is an Independent Non-Executive Director Borosil Glass Works Limited. He is B.Com, L.L.B. He has over 28 years’ experience in legal and taxation matters.
|
Utpal Mukhopadhyay
|Mr. Utpal Kumar Mukhopadhyay is Independent Non-Executive Director of Borosil Glass Works Limited. Mr. Mukhopadhyay has experience in administrative as well as in Corporate Sector. After holding various positions in Govt: of Maharashtra, he retired as Additional Chief Secretary - Home. Later, he was also Managing Director Of Tata Housing Development Company Ltd. He is Director of Octaga Green Power and Sugar Co. Ltd.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Bajrang Kheruka
|11,923,700
|
P. Kheruka
|5,416,160
|
Swadhin Padia
|--
|
Gita Yadav
|--
|
Shreevar Kheruka
|11,508,900
|
V. Ramaswami
|5,089,300
|
Naveen Kshatriya
|--
|
Anupa Sahney
|--
|
S. Bagai
|--
|
Utpal Mukhopadhyay
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Bajrang Kheruka
|0
|0
|
P. Kheruka
|0
|0
|
Swadhin Padia
|0
|0
|
Gita Yadav
|0
|0
|
Shreevar Kheruka
|0
|0
|
V. Ramaswami
|0
|0
|
Naveen Kshatriya
|0
|0
|
Anupa Sahney
|0
|0
|
S. Bagai
|0
|0
|
Utpal Mukhopadhyay
|0
|0