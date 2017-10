Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV (BOSN.AS)

Name Description

Jan-Michiel Hessels Mr. Jan-Michiel Hessels has served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. since August 17, 2011. He holds a degree in Labor Economics from the University of London, a Master of Legal Letters from Leiden University (1966) and a Masters degree in Finance from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania (1969). He is former Chairman of the Management Board of Royal Vendex KBB N.V., former Chairman of the Board NYSE Euronext, Inc., Member of the Supervisory Board Euronext N.V. and Euronext Amsterdam N.V., Member Board General Atlantic Cooperatief U.A./Non-Executive Member of the Board of MeteoGroup Ltd. He is Chairman of the Company's Selection and Appointment Committee.

Peter Berdowski Dr. Peter A. M. Berdowski has served as Chairman of the Management Board of Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. since May 8, 2006. He has been Member of the Board since 1997. He previously served as Vice Chairman from 2001 to 2006. He is currently Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Amega Holding BV.

H. Hazewinkel Mr. H. J. Hazewinkel serves as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. He was appointed Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company on March 27, 2010, and served as Acting Chairman of the Supervisory Board until August 17, 2011. He is former Chairman of the Management Board of Royal Volker Wessels Stevin N.V., Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TKH Group N.V. and SOWECO N.V., Deputy Chairman Supervisory Board of N.V. Luchthaven Schiphol, Member of the Supervisory Board Heisterkamp Beheer II B.V., Member of the Supervisory Committee of Stichting Het Orkest van het Oosten, Non-Executive Partner at Baese Strategy & Finance B.V., Chairman of the Board of Stichting ING Aandelen and Member of the Board of Stichting Administratiekantoor Slagheek.

J. Kamps Mr. J. H. Kamps has served as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board of Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. since January 13, 2006. He is currently Member of the Supervisory Board of Sligro Food Group N.V.

T. Baartmans Mr. T. L. Baartmans has served as Member of the Management Board of Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. since May 9, 2007. He is Chairman of the Executive Board of the Netherlands Association of International Contractors (NABU), Member of the Board of the International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) and Member of the Supervisory Committee of the Stichting Prosea marine education.

Ilona Haaijer Ms. Ilona Haaijer has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster N.V. since November 10, 2016. She has served as President & CEO of DSM Food Specialties and member of the Leadership Team of Royal DSM NV.

Marcel Niggebrugge Mr. Marcel Niggebrugge has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. since August 30, 2006. Mr. Niggebrugge is Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Remuneration Committee at the Company. He is former Member of the Executive Board of N.V. Nederlandse Spoorwegen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SPF Beheer B.V. and Member of the Supervisory Board of TBI Holdings B.V.

J. van der Veer Mr. J. van der Veer has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. since May 12, 2015. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company, He is former Chief Executive Officer of Royal Dutch Shell plc, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ING Group N.V. and Royal Philips N.V., Member of the Supervisory Board of The Concertgebouw N.V., and Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of the Delft University of Technology.

Jaap van Wiechen Mr. Jaap N. van Wiechen has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. since May 12, 2011. He is Member of the Company's Audit Committee and the Selection and Appointment Committee. He is Member of the Board of HAL Holding N.V./Director HAL Investments B.V., Member of the Supervisory Board Atlas Services Group Holding B.V., InVesting B.V., N.V. Nationale Borg-Maatschappij and Orthopedie Investments Europe B.V.