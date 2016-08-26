BP PLC (BP.L)

Name Description

Carl-Henric Svanberg Mr. Carl-Henric Svanberg serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of BP Plc. He became chairman of the BP board on 1 January 2010. He spent his early career at Asea Brown Boveri and the Securitas Group, before moving to the Assa Abloy Group as president and chief executive officer. From 2003 until December 2009, he was president and chief executive officer of Ericsson, also serving as the chairman of Sony Ericsson Mobile Communications AB. He was a non-executive director of Ericsson between 2009 and 2012. He was appointed chairman and a member of the board of AB Volvo in April 2012. He is a member of the External Advisory Board of the Earth Institute at Columbia University and a member of the Advisory Board of Harvard Kennedy School. He is also the recipient of the King of Sweden’s medal for his contribution to Swedish industry.

Robert Dudley Mr. Robert W. Dudley serves as Group Chief Executive, Executive Director of BP Plc. He became group chief executive on 1 October 2010. Bob joined Amoco Corporation in 1979, working in a variety of engineering and commercial posts. Between 1994 and 1997 he worked on corporate development in Russia. In 1997 he became general manager for strategy for Amoco and in 1999, following the merger between BP and Amoco, was appointed to a similar role in BP. Between 1999 and 2000 he was executive assistant to the group chief executive subsequently becoming group vice president for BP’s renewables and alternative energy activities. In 2002 he became group vice president responsible for BP’s upstream businesses in Russia, the Caspian region, Angola, Algeria and Egypt. From 2003 to 2008 he was president and chief executive officer of TNK-BP. On his return to BP in 2009 he was appointed to the BP board and oversaw the group’s activities in the Americas and Asia. Between 23 June and 30 September 2010, he served as the president and chief executive officer of BP’s Gulf Coast Restoration Organization in the US. He was appointed a director of Rosneft in March 2013 following BP’s acquisition of a stake in Rosneft.

Lamar McKay Mr. Lamar McKay serves as Deputy Group Chief Executive of the Company. He was Chief Executive - Upstream of BP Plc. He is accountable for group strategy and long-term planning, safety and operational risk and group technology. In addition to supporting the group chief executive, he also focuses on various corporate governance activities including ethics and compliance. Lamar started his career in 1980 with Amoco and held a range of technical and leadership roles. During 1998 to 2000, he worked on the BP-Amoco merger and served as head of strategy and planning for the exploration and production business. In 2000 he became business unit leader for the central North Sea. In 2001 he became chief of staff for exploration and production, and subsequently for BP’s deputy group chief executive. Lamar became group vice president, Russia and Kazakhstan in 2003. He served as a member of the board of directors of TNK-BP between February 2004 and May 2007. In 2007 he was appointed executive vice president, BP America. In 2008 he became executive vice president, special projects where he led BP’s efforts to restructure the governance framework for TNK-BP. In 2009 Lamar was appointed chairman and president of BP America, serving as BP’s chief representative in the US. In January 2013, he became chief executive, Upstream, responsible for exploration, development and production, serving in the role until April 2016.

Brian Gilvary Dr. Brian Gilvary serves as Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of BP Plc. He was appointed chief financial officer in January 2012. The role includes responsibility for tax, planning, treasury, mergers and acquisitions, investor relations and audit. He joined BP in 1986 after obtaining a PhD in mathematics from the University of Manchester. Following a variety of roles in Upstream, Downstream and trading in Europe and the US, he became Downstream’s chief financial officer and commercial director from 2002 to 2005. From 2005 until 2009 he was chief executive of the integrated supply and trading function, BP’s commodity trading arm. In 2010 he was appointed deputy group chief financial officer with responsibility for the finance function. He was a director of TNK-BP over two periods, from 2003 to 2005 and from 2010 until the sale of the business and acquisition of Rosneft equity in 2013. Brian is also accountable for integrated supply and trading, global business services, information technology activities, procurement and shipping.

Tufan Erginbilgic Mr. Tufan Erginbilgic serves as Chief Executive - Downstream of the Company effective October 1, 2014. Prior to this, Tufan was the chief operating officer of the fuels business, accountable for BP’s fuels value chains worldwide, the global fuels businesses and the refining, sales and commercial optimization functions for fuels. Tufan joined Mobil in 1990 and BP in 1997 and has held a wide variety of roles in refining and marketing in Turkey, various European countries and the UK. In 2004 he became head of the European fuels business. Tufan took up leadership of BP’s lubricant business in 2006 before moving to head the group chief executive’s office. In 2009 he became chief operating officer for the eastern hemisphere fuels value chains and lubricants businesses.

Bernard Looney Mr. Bernard Looney serves as Chief Executive - Upstream of the Company. He was Chief Operating Officer, Production of BP Plc. Bernard Looney is responsible for the Upstream segment which consists of exploration, development and production. Bernard joined BP in 1991 as a drilling engineer, working in the North Sea, Vietnam and the Gulf of Mexico. In 2005 he became senior vice president for BP Alaska before becoming head of the group chief executive’s office in 2007. In 2009 he became the managing director of BP’s North Sea business in the UK and Norway. At the same time, Bernard became a member of the Oil & Gas UK Board. He became executive vice president, developments, in October 2010, and in February 2013 became chief operating officer, production, serving in the role until April 2016.

Helmut Schuster Dr. Helmut Schuster serves as an Executive Vice President, Group Human Resources Director of BP Plc. Helmut Schuster became group human resources (HR) director in March 2011. In this role he is accountable for the BP human resources function. He completed his post graduate diploma in international relations and his PhD in economics at the University of Vienna and then began his career working for Henkel in a marketing capacity. Since joining BP in 1989 Helmut has held a number of leadership roles. He has worked in BP in the US, UK and continental Europe and within most parts of refining, marketing, trading and gas and power. Before taking on his current role, his portfolio of responsibilities as vice president, HR included the refining and marketing segment of BP and corporate and functions. That role saw him leading the people agenda for roughly 60,000 people across the globe that included businesses such as petrochemicals, fuels value chains, lubricants and functional experts across the group. He is also a non-executive director of BP Europa SE.

Bob Fryar Mr. Bob Fryar serves as Executive Vice President - Safety and Operational risk of BP Plc. He is responsible for strengthening safety, operational risk management and the systematic management of operations across the BP group. He is group head of safety and operational risk, with accountability for group-level disciplines including engineering, health, safety, security, remediation management and the environment. In this capacity, he looks after the group-wide operating management system implementation and capability programmes. Bob has over 30 years’ experience in the oil and gas industry, having joined Amoco Production Company in 1985. Between 2010 and 2013, Bob was executive vice president of the production division, accountable for safe and compliant exploration and production operations and stewardship of resources across all regions. Prior to this, Bob was chief executive of BP Angola and also held several management positions in Trinidad, including chief operating officer for Atlantic LNG and vice president of operations. Bob has also served in a variety of engineering and management positions in onshore US and the deepwater Gulf of Mexico.

Andy Hopwood Mr. Andy Hopwood serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer - Strategy and Regions, Upstream of BP Plc. He is responsible for BP’s upstream strategy, portfolio and leadership of its global regional presidents. Andy joined BP in 1980, spending his first 10 years in operations in the North Sea, Wytch Farm and Indonesia. In 1989 Andy joined the corporate planning team formulating BP’s upstream strategy and subsequent portfolio rationalization. Andy held commercial leadership positions in Mexico and Venezuela before becoming the Upstream’s planning manager. Following the BP-Amoco merger, Andy spent time leading BP’s businesses in Azerbaijan, Trinidad & Tobago and onshore North America. In 2009 he joined the Upstream executive team as head of portfolio and technology and in 2010 was appointed executive vice president, exploration and production.

Dev Sanyal Mr. Dev Sanyal serves as Executive Vice President - Regions, Chief Executive - Alternative Energy of the Company. He was Executive Vice President - Strategy and Regions of BP Plc., effective October 1, 2014. Dev is responsible for alternative energy and for the Europe and Asia regions and functionally for risk management, government and political affairs, economics and policy. Dev joined BP in 1989 and has held a variety of international roles in London, Athens, Istanbul, Vienna and Dubai. He was general manager, Former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, prior to being appointed chief executive, BP Eastern Mediterranean Fuels in 1999. In November 2003 he was appointed chief executive officer of Air BP International and in June 2006 was appointed head of the group chief executive’s office. He was appointed group vice president and group treasurer in 2007. During this period, he was also chairman of BP Investment Management Ltd and was accountable for the group’s aluminium interests. Until April 2016, Dev was executive vice president, strategy and regions.

Eric Nitcher Mr. Eric Leslie Nitcher serves as Group General Counsel of the Company. He is responsible for legal matters across the BP group. Eric began his career in the late 1980s working as a litigation and regulatory lawyer in Wichita, Kansas. He joined Amoco in 1990 and over the years has held a wide variety of roles, both within and outside the US. In 2000, Eric moved to London to work in the mergers and acquisitions legal team where he played a key role in the formation of the Russian joint venture TNK-BP. Eric returned to Houston in 2007 where he served as special counsel and chief of staff to BP America’s chairman and president. Most recently he played a leading role in the settlement of the Deepwater Horizon government claims and resolution of most of the remaining private claims being litigated in New Orleans.

David Jackson Mr. David J. Jackson serves as Company Secretary of BP Plc. He is solicitor. He is a director of BP Pension Trustees Limited.

Nils Andersen Mr. Nils Smedegaard Andersen serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was group chief executive of A.P. Møller-Mærsk from 2007 to June 2016. Prior to this he was executive vice president of Carlsberg A/S and Carlsberg Breweries A/S from 1999 to 2001, becoming president and chief executive officer from 2001 to 2007. Previous roles include non-executive director of Inditex S.A. and William Demant A/S. He has also served as managing director of Union Cervecera, Hannen Brauerei and chief executive officer of the drinks division of the Hero Group. Nils received his graduate degree from the University of Aarhus.

Paul Anderson Mr. Paul Milton Anderson serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of BP Plc. He was formerly chief executive at BHP Billiton and Duke Energy, where he also served as chairman of the board. Having previously been chief executive officer and managing director of BHP Limited and then BHP Billiton Limited and BHP Billiton Plc, he rejoined these latter two boards in 2006 as a non-executive director, retiring in January 2010. Previously he served as a non-executive director of BAE Systems PLC and on a number of boards in the US and Australia, and was also chief executive officer of Pan Energy Corp. Paul Anderson has spent his career in the energy industry working with global organizations, and brings the skills of an experienced chairman and chief executive officer to the board. His specific experience of driving safety-related cultural change throughout a business has been invaluable during his tenure as chair of the safety, ethics and environment assurance committee from 2012 to 2016, and he remains a valuable member of the committee.

Alan Boeckmann Mr. Alan Lee Boeckmann serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Alan Boeckmann was retired as non-executive chairman of Fluor Corporation in February 2012, ending a 35-year career with the company. Between 2002 and 2011 he held the post of chairman and chief executive officer, having previously been president and chief operating officer from 2001 to 2002. His tenure with the company included responsibility for global operations. As chairman and chief executive officer, he refocused the company on engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance services. After graduating from the University of Arizona with a degree in electrical engineering, he joined Fluor in 1974 as an engineer and worked in a variety of domestic and international locations, including South Africa and Venezuela. Alan was previously a non-executive director of BHP Billiton and the Burlington Santa Fe Corporation, and has served on the boards of the American Petroleum Institute, the National Petroleum Council, the Eisenhower Medical Center and the advisory board of Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business. He led the formation of the World Economic Forum’s ‘Partnering Against Corruption’ initiative in 2004.

Frank Bowman Adm. Frank L. Bowman serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of BP Plc. He joined the United States Navy in 1966. He served for more than 38 years in the US Navy, rising to the rank of Admiral. He commanded the nuclear submarine USS City of Corpus Christi and the submarine tender USS Holland. After promotion to flag officer, he served on the joint staff as director of political-military affairs and as the chief of naval personnel. He served over eight years as director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program where he was responsible for the operations of more than 100 reactors aboard the US navy’s aircraft carriers and submarines. He holds two masters degrees in engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. After his retirement as an Admiral in 2004, he was president and chief executive officer of the Nuclear Energy Institute until 2008. He served on the BP Independent Safety Review Panel and was a member of the BP America External Advisory Council. He was appointed Honorary Knight Commander of the British Empire in 2005. He was elected to the US National Academy of Engineering in 2009. Frank is a member of the US CNA military advisory board and has participated in studies of climate change and its impact on national security, and on future global energy solutions and water scarcity. Additionally he was co-chair of a National Academies study investigating the implications of climate change for naval forces.

Ian Davis Mr. Ian E. L. Davis serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of BP Plc. Ian Davis is senior partner emeritus of McKinsey & Company. He was a partner at McKinsey for 31 years until 2010 and served as chairman and managing director between 2003 and 2009. Ian has a MA in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Balliol College, University of Oxford. Ian Davis brings significant financial and strategic experience to the board. He has worked with and advised global organizations and companies in a wide variety of sectors including oil and gas and the public sector. This enables him to draw on knowledge of diverse issues and outcomes to assist the board and, in particular, the remuneration and nomination committees. He led the board’s oversight of the response in the Gulf and chaired the Gulf of Mexico committee from its formation until it was stood down in 2016. His previous role in the Cabinet Office gives him a unique perspective on government affairs which is an asset to both the board and the geopolitical committee.

Dame Dowling Prof. Dame Ann Dowling serves as a Non-Executive Independent Director of BP Plc. She is a deputy vice-chancellor at the University of Cambridge where she was appointed a professor of mechanical engineering in the department of engineering in 1993. She was head of the department of engineering at the University from 2009 to 2014. Her research is in fluid mechanics, acoustics and combustion, and she has held visiting posts at MIT and at Caltech. She chairs BP’s technical advisory committee. Dame Ann is a fellow of the Royal Society and the Royal Academy of Engineering and a foreign associate of the US National Academy of Engineering and the French Academy of Sciences. She has honorary degrees from fifteen universities, including the University of Oxford, Imperial College London and the KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm. She was elected President of the Royal Academy of Engineering in September 2014 and in December 2015 was appointed to the Order of Merit.

Brendan Nelson Mr. Brendan R. Nelson serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of BP Plc. Brendan Nelson is a chartered accountant. He was made a partner of KPMG in 1984. He served as a member of the UK board of KPMG from 2000 to 2006, subsequently being appointed vice chairman until his retirement in 2010. At KPMG International he held a number of senior positions including global chairman, banking and global chairman, financial services. He served for six years as a member of the Financial Services Practitioner Panel and in 2013 was the president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland.

Paula Reynolds Ms. Paula Rosput Reynolds serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She is the former chairman, president and chief executive officer of Safeco Corporation, a Fortune 500 property and casualty insurance company that was acquired by Liberty Mutual Insurance Group in 2008. She also served as Vice Chair and Chief Restructuring Officer for American International Group (AIG) for a period after the US government became the financial sponsor from 2008 to 2009. Previously, Paula was an executive in the energy industry. She was chairman, president and chief executive officer of AGL Resources Inc., an operator of natural gas infrastructure in the US, now a subsidiary of Southern Company. Prior to this, she led a subsidiary of Duke Energy Corporation that was a merchant operator of electricity generation. She commenced her energy career at PG&E Corp. Paula was awarded the National Association of Corporate Directors (US) Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014.

John Sawers Sir John R. Sawers serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He spent 36 years in public service in the UK working on foreign policy, international security and intelligence. John was Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service, MI6, from 2009 to 2014, a period of international upheaval and growing security threats as well as closer public scrutiny of the intelligence agencies. Prior to that, the bulk of his career was in diplomacy, representing the British government around the world and leading negotiations at the UN, in the European Union and in the G8. He was the UK ambassador to the United Nations (2007-09), political director and main board member of the Foreign Office (2003-07), special representative in Iraq (2003), ambassador to Egypt (2001-03) and foreign policy advisor to the Prime Minister (1999-2001). Earlier in his career, he was posted to Washington, South Africa, Syria and Yemen. John is now chairman of Macro Advisory Partners, a firm that advises clients on the intersection of policy, politics and markets.