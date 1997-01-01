Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF_u.TO)
BPF_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
21.63CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
William Brown
|55
|2014
|Chairman of the Board of Trustees
|
David Merrell
|2014
|Trustee
|
W. Murray Sadler
|2008
|Independent Trustee
|
Jordan Holm
|IR Contact Officer
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
William Brown
|Mr. William C. Brown serves as an Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund. Mr. Brown served as Vice President of BC Sugar Refinery Ltd. from 1976 to 1988, President from 1988 to 1997, and Chief Executive Officer from 1990 to 1997. Mr. Brown was Chairman of BC Sugar Refinery Ltd. from 1997 to 1998. Mr. Brown has also acquired significant experience and exposure to accounting and financial reporting issues through his board appointments and serving on the Audit Committee at Union Gas Ltd. from 2002 to 2007, Harmac Pacific Inc. from 1998 to 1999, Westcoast Energy Inc. from 1995 to 2007, TimberWest Forest Corp. from 1993 to 2009, Duke Seabridge Ltd. from 1992 to 2002, Coast Tractor & Equipment Ltd. from 1992 to 2002 and Pacific Northern Gas Ltd. from 1985 to 1995. Mr. Brown has a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of New Brunswick.
|
David Merrell
|Mr. David L. Merrell, FCA is an Trustee of the Company. Mr. Merrell was managing partner of the Vancouver office of the accounting firm Grant Thornton LLP until his retirement from active practice in 2009.
|
W. Murray Sadler
|Mr. W. Murray Sadler, Q.C., serves as an Independent Trustee of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund. Mr. Sadler is associate counsel and former managing partner of the law firm of Heather Sadler Jenkins LLP, a full service law firm. He is a graduate of the University of British Columbia (BA 63, LL.B 66) and practiced law since his call to the Bar in the province of British Columbia in 1967 until his retirement from active practice in 2013. Mr. Sadler’s professional practice included financial restructuring, taxation and the organization and reorganization of various business structures. He was Chair of the Board of the University of Northern British Columbia during its formation, facilities construction and initial startup. Mr. Sadler is currently a director of the Provincial Health Services Authority of British Columbia and Chair of its Research Committee and member of its Audit and Finance Committees. These collective experiences have provided Mr. Sadler with exposure to accounting and financial reporting issues. Mr. Sadler has been awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws by the University of Northern British Columbia and was awarded Queen Elizabeth II Gold and Diamond Jubilee Medals.
|
Jordan Holm
