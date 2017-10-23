Bradespar SA (BRAP4.SA)

Name Description

Lazaro de Mello Brandao Mr. Lazaro de Mello Brandao serves as Chairman of the Board of Bradespar S.A. He started his career in September 1942, as Clerk in Casa Bancaria Almeida & Cia, institution which became Banco Brasileiro de Descontos SA, later to be named Banco Bradesco SA. He went through all the steps in the banking career, until being elected Executive Board Member in January 1963 and Co-Chief Executive Officer in September 1977. He was the successor of the founder of Banco Bradesco SA as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), in January 1981. He ceased being the CEO of Banco Bradesco SA in March 1999. He has also served as Member of the Boards of Directors of other companies within the Bradesco Group. He has also served as CEO of Fundacao Bradesco, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO Fundacao Instituto de Molestias do Aparelho Digestivo e da Nutricao (FIMADEN). In the past, he was CEO of the Banks' Union in several Brazilian states, Vice President of Federacao Nacional dos Bancos (FENABAN), Member of the Board of Directors of Federacao Brasileira de Bancos (FEBRABAN), Chairman of the Boards of Directors of Fundo Garantidor de Creditos (FGC) and Companhia Brasileira de Securitizacao (CIBRASEC), Member of the Consulting Council of VBC Participacoes SA and Member of the Board of Directors of Banco Espirito Santo SA, in Portugal. He graduated in Economics and Business Administration.

Fernando Jorge Buso Gomes Mr. Fernando Jorge Buso Gomes serves as the Chief Executive Officer, Investor Relations Officer of Bradespar S.A. since April 27, 2015.

Luiz Trabuco Cappi Mr. Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Bradespar SA since 2014. He has acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Bradespar SA since April 29, 2009. He started his career in April 1969 in Banco Bradesco SA, going through all the steps in the banking career, being elected Department Director in January 1984, Managing Director in March 1998, Co-Chief Executive Officer in March 1999 and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Board Member of Banco Bradesco SA on March 10, 2009. He has been CEO of various entities within the Bradesco group, Member of the Autonomy Table and Managing Director of Fundacao Bradesco, Member of the Board of Directors and Managing Director of Fundacao Instituto de Molestias do Aparelho Digestivo e da Nutricao (FIMADEN). In addition, he has served as Member of the Directive Council of Federacao Brasileira de Bancos (FEBRABAN), Member of the Board of Directors of Fundo Garantidor de Creditos - FGC, Member of the Advisory Council of APTS - Associacao Paulista dos Tecnicos de Seguro and Member of Association Internationale pour l'Etude de l'Economie de l'Assurance - Association de Geneve. In the past, he was CEO of Bradesco Seguros SA, from March 2003 to March 2009, having served as Member of its Board of Directors between March 1999 and March 2005, and was President of ANAPP - Associacao Nacional da Previdencia Privada, Federacao Nacional de Saude Suplementar - FENASAUDE and the Marketing and Gathering Commission of Associacao Brasileira das Entidades de Credito Imobiliario e Poupanca - ABECIP. He was also Executive Board Member of Associacao Brasileira das Companhias Abertas - ABRASCA, Associacao Comercial do Rio de Janeiro and Instituto de Estudos de Saude Suplementar - IESS. Moreover, he has been Member of the Board of Directors of Companhia Siderurgica Belgo-Mineira and Member of Conselho Nacional de Etica Bancaria (CONEB) of Federacao Brasileira de Bancos (FEBRABAN), among others.

Denise Aguiar Alvarez Ms. Denise Aguiar Alvarez serves as Director of Bradespar SA since March 2000. In April 1986, she was appointed Member of the Board of Directors of Cidade de Deus - Companhia Comercial de Participacoes and in July 1988, she became Member of its Executive Board. She has been Member of the Board of Directors of Banco Bradesco SA since February 1990. She has been Member of the Autonomy Table and Deputy Executive Board Member of Fundacao Bradesco and Member of the Board of Directors and Deputy Executive Board Member of Fundacao Instituto de Molestias do Aparelho Digestivo e da Nutricao (FIMADEN). In addition, she has acted as Chairman of the Governance Council of GIFE - Grupo de Institutos, Fundacoes e Empresas, Member of the Board of Directors of Associacao dos Amigos da Pinacoteca do Estado, Member of the Council of Museu de Arte Moderna de Sao Paulo (MAM), Member of the Curator Board of Fundacao Dorina Nowill para Cegos and of Fundacao Roberto Marinho, Member of the Advisory Council of Canal Futura, Member of the General Council of Comunitas Parcerias para o Desenvolvimento Solidario and Partner of Associacao de Apoio ao Programa Alfabetizacao Solidaria - AAPAS. In the past, she acted as Member of the Council of Fundo Social de Solidariedade do Estado de Sao Paulo - FUSSESP. She holds a degree in Pedagogy from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo and a Masters degree in Education from the New York University.

Joao Aguiar Alvarez Mr. Joao Aguiar Alvarez serves as Director of Bradespar SA since March 2000. In April 1986, he was appointed Member of the Board of Directors of Cidade de Deus - Companhia Comercial de Participacoes, and from April 1988 he became Member of its Executive Board. He has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Banco Bradesco SA since February 1990. In addition, he has acted as Member of the Autonomy Table and Deputy Executive Board Member of Fundacao Instituto de Molestias do Aparelho Digestivo e da Nutricao (FIMADEN). He holds a degree in Agronomy from Centro Regional Universitario de Espirito Santo do Pinhal - UNIPINHAL.

Milton Matsumoto Mr. Milton Matsumoto serves as Director of Bradespar SA. He has also been Member of the Board of Directors of Banco Bradesco SA, previously serving as Member of its Executive Board and Managing Director since March 1999 until March 2011. In March 1985, he was elected as Department Officer, in March 1998 as Deputy Executive Officer, and in March 1999 as Managing Officer. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of Bradesco Leasing SA - Arrendamento Mercantil; Officer of NCF Participacoes SA; Nova Cidade de Deus Participacoes SA and Top Clube Bradesco, Seguranca, Educacao e Assistencia Social. He has also been Member of the Managing Body and Managing Officer of Fundacao Bradesco and Member of the Board of Directors of the Fundacao Instituto de Molestias do Aparelho Digestivo e da Nutricao (FIMADEN). In addition to these activities, he has been Member of the Board of Directors of Bradespar SA and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fidelity Processadora e Servicos SA. He was Director of Bradesco SA Corretora de Titulos e Valores Mobiliarios; First Secretary Officer of the Brotherhood of Banks of the States of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Acre, Amazonas, Para, Amapa, Rondonia and Roraima; and Deputy Member of the Board of Directors of CPM Braxis SA and of CPM Holdings Ltd.; and Secretary Officer of the Brotherhood of Credit, Financing and Investment Companies of the State of Sao Paulo, and of the FENACREFI - Federacao Interestadual das Instituicoes de Credito, Financiamento e Investimentos. He graduated in Business Administration from Centro Universitario Fundacao de Ensino para Osasco.