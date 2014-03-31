Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd (BRFL.NS)

Name Description

Janardan Agrawal Mr. Janardan Agrawal is Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd. He has overall 28 years of experience in textile industry more particularly in weaving segment of the industry. He is accredited with establishment of Bombay Rayon brand of fabrics in the local retail market. He has set up a unique bi - annual presentation of Company’s collection to the trade, a very novel way of marketing the products and has exhibited foresight and vision in continuously growing the business. He holds B. Com.

Aman Agrawal Mr. Aman Agrawal is Non-Independent Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Bombay Rayon Fashions Limited. He holds B. com, M.B.A.- Australia. He has over 19 years of experience in the textile industry. The Group’s reputation of being capable of delivering of any sort of complicated yarn dyed fabric is mainly due to his efforts of building in-house expertise of transforming complex designs from drawing board to shop floor. He provides strategic direction in selection of technology and machineries in setting up new manufacturing facilities, improvement of production processes and new ventures.

Naseer Ahmed Mr. Naseer Ahmed is Non-Executive Non- Independent Joint Vice Chairman of the Board of Bombay Rayon Fashions Limited. He was the Minister of State for small-scale industries in State of Karnataka during October 1990 to November 1992. He has promoted four companies in textile sector. His group has established a niche in the export market by supplying to top international brand. He holds a bachelor degree in commerce from Kolar Gold Fields 1st Grade College.

Anand Mundra Mr. A. R. Mundra serves as Executive Director - Finance, Non-Independent Director of Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd. He has an experience of over 30 years in finance, commercial and managerial related matters. His core strength lies in fund procurement, internal controls, organizational systems and strategic planning. He holds a bachelor degree in commerce and law (gold medallist). He is an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and also of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He is a also a member of the International Institute of Business Management, London and alumni of Asian Institute of Management, Manila.. He was awarded ‘Samaj Shri’ for excellence in management by Indian Institute of Management Executives, Mumbai in 1994. Mr. Mundra has sound knowledge and experience on Mergers, Amalgamations Restructuring, Funds Mobilization, Project Advisory & Financing, Working Capital Arrangements etc. Besides, he has deep understanding on Investment and Portfolio Management and Capital Market Operations. Under his guidance the company has been able to raise the level of corporate governance to the highest standards. Mr. Mundra had played a lead role in issue of Global Depository Receipts and listing of securities in overseas exchange.

Prachi Deshpande Ms. Prachi Deshpande is Compliance Officer, Whole-time Director, Company Secretary of Bombay Rayon Fashions Limited. Before joining the Company she was working with Rishiroop Group Companies and was the designated company secretary of a public limited company of that group. At the beginning of her career she was associated with an advocate and was involved in drafting of various legal documents etc. She has graduated in Commerce and Law from Mumbai University and is also an associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Prashant Agrawal Mr. Prashant Agrawal is Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director of Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd. He has over 17 years of experience in the textile industry. Mr. Prashant is accredited with development and growth of the Group’s export business. The shift of strategic focus from a fabrics company to a fully integrated complete apparel company is due to his vision. He holds a bachelor degree in Chemical Engineering from University Institute of Chemical Technology, Bombay. He has done MS in Chemical Engineering and Petroleum Refining from Colorado School of Mines at Golden near Denver, State of Colorado, USA.

A. Arumugham Mr. A. Arumugham has been appointed as Additional Director of Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd., with effect from August 22, 2013. He is a Chartered Accountant with over 36 years of experience in practice. Mr. A. Arumugham has been associated with various large corporate houses and has a sound knowledge in various activities such as fund mobilization, mergers, takeovers, legal compliances, etc.

Manmohan Agrawal Mr. M. M. Agrawal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd. He is B.E. & CAIIB - Part 1 and adviser to Axis Bank Ltd. He has experience in Banking industry and has retired as Deputy Managing Director of Axis Bank. His areas of experience include private equity, strategy, corporate governance, corporate finance and corporate social responsibilities.