Berger Paints India Ltd (BRGR.NS)

Name Description

Kuldip Dhingra Mr. Kuldip Singh Dhingra is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Berger Paints India Limited. He has been a Director of the Company since 1991. Mr. Dhingra is a Science Graduate from Hindu College, Delhi University. He is a Promoter of the Company, is an Industrialist with long standing experience in paints and related industries.

Abhijit Roy Mr. Abhijit Roy is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of Berger Paints India Limited. Prior to this, he was Director and Chief Operating Officer of the Company. He graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Jadavpur University, Kolkata and then completed his post graduation in Business Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.

Gurbachan Dhingra Mr. Gurbachan Singh Dhingra is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Berger Paints India Limited. He has been a Director of the Company since 1993. Mr. Dhingra is a graduate, an Industrialist, a Promoter of the Company and has considerable experience in the paint industry, especially in its technical aspects.

Srijit Dasgupta Mr. Srijit Dasgupta is Director - Finance in Berger Paints India Limited. He graduated in Chemistry (Hons.) from the University of Calcutta. He is an Associate of The Institute of Cost Accountants of India and has also passed the final examination of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Kanwardip Dhingra Mr. Kanwardip Dhingra serves as National Business Development Director - Industrial and Whole time Director of the Company. Mr. Dhingra holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering from University of Akron, Akron, Ohio, USA with specialization in Polymer Engineering and Minor in Chemistry. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Dhingra gathered working experience in the field of paints and speciality coatings.

Rishma Kaur Mrs. Rishma Kaur serves as National Business Development Director - Retail and Wholetime Director of the Company. Mrs. Kaur is a B.Sc. in Business studies. She has been involved in development of business including those relating to large projects in decorative paints, development of marketing initiatives and corporate affairs.

Gopal Pillai Mr. Gopal Krishna Pillai serves as Additional Director of the Company. He ia a graduate in M.Sc. and a distinguished alumnus of IIT Madras. He is an Indian Administrative Officer (IAS). Was former Home Secretary of India and has worked in a number of senior positions in the Central Government and State Government.

Dhirendra Swarup Mr. Dhirendra Swarup serves as Additional Directorof the Company, since 8th September, 2014. He is a post-graduate in Humanities, is a Government Certified Public Auditor of India. He has four decades of experience across Finance, Budgeting, Public Debt Management, Public Policy and Pension Reforms. He was the former Chairman of the Pension Funds Regulatory and Development Authority. He has been a career civil servant retiring as Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

Kamal Das Mr. Kamal Ranjan Das is Non-Executive Independent Director of Berger Paints India Limited. He is a science graduate with honours. He began his career in 1951. He joined the Company in 1975 and then after 20 years of service, retired in 1994 as Executive Director. He has been a Management Consultant since 1994.

Naresh Gujral Mr. Naresh Gujral has been re-appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of Berger Paints India Limited. He was appointed as Director of the Company since February, 2003 until August 2011. He is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and is the founder of Span India Group, which is one of the exporters of high-end fashion garments to Europe from India. He is an eminent industrialist.