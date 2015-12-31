Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd (BRNJn.J)

Name Description

Fred Robertson Mr. Fred J. Robertson is Executive Chairman of the Board Brimstone Investment Corporation Limited., since January 17, 2013. He was Non-executive chairman of Lion of Africa Insurance Company Ltd; Sea Harvest Holdings (Pty) Ltd; House of Monatic (Pty) Ltd and serves on the boards of Remgro Ltd; Aon Re Africa (Pty) Ltd; Old Mutual Emerging Markets Ltd and Novus Holdings Ltd.

Mustaq Enus-Brey Mr. Mustaq Ahmed Brey is Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Brimstone Investment Corporation Limited. He was Non-executive chairman of Oceana Group Ltd; Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd and serves on the boards of Lion of Africa Insurance Company Ltd; Aon Re Africa (Pty) Ltd; House of Monatic (Pty) Ltd and International Frontier Technologies SOC Ltd.

Michael O'Dea Mr. Michael O'Dea is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He joined Brimstone in September 2002. His work experience includes CFO of Protea Assurance Ltd and FD of Cashbank Ltd. Mike heads up group financial management and reporting and is also responsible for on-going liaison with Brimstone’s institutional counter-parties.

Geoffrey Fortuin Mr. Geoffrey George Fortuin (BCom (Acc) Cum Laude BCom (Acc)(Hons) CA(SA)) is Financial Director of the Company. Geoff was previously a partner of Deloitte & Touche for 15 years during which time he was responsible for a number of South African listed companies, including the audit of Brimstone up to 31 December 2012. He was also a member of the Deloitte South Africa Board. Geoff is a non-executive director of Quantum Foods Holdings Limited a company listed on the JSE and is currently the Managing Executive (Finance) of Brimstone.

Mohamed Iqbal Khan Mr. Mohamed Iqbal Khan is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of the Company., effective May 09, 2016. Iqbal qualified as a chartered accountant in 1992 and worked at SAA for five years before re-joining the audit profession. He was a partner at EY for 11 years. He has worked at Brimstone in various roles over 7 years which was interrupted by a two year period as Chief Operating Officer of Old Mutual Investment Group. He serves on a number of Brimstone group company boards and is an independent non-executive director of Cricket South Africa.

Nisaar Pangarker Mr. Nisaar Pangarker is an Managing Executive of the Company. He joined Brimstone in 1995 as part of the founding team. He holds a BBusSc (Finance Hons) from UCT and an MBA from University of Stellenbosch. He serves on the boards of African Peoples Investment Company, Commlife Holdings, Community Life Insurance Company, Lion of Africa Fund Managers, and Lion of Africa Life Assurance Company. He is a board member and member of the investment committee of the Masisizane Fund and is chairman of the Ilimalethu Trust. He also serves on the boards of Die Suidoosterfees, Smile 90.4FM, and Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra. His focus is on group marketing, corporate communications, and investor relations.

Muhammad Brey Mr. Muhammad Brey is Managing Executive of the Company. He joined Brimstone in October 2009 after having previously spent 6 years at Nedbank Capital Corporate Finance implementing a number of BEE, M&A, capital/debt raising, advisory and listing transactions. Muhammad is actively engaged in pursuing investment opportunities for the company and the funding thereof as well as helping to manage Brimstone’s current investments.

Gerhard Kotze Mr. Gerhard Kotze is Managing Executive of the Company. He joined Brimstone in July 2010. Gerhard previously spent 6 years at Nedbank Capital, 3 years as Joint Head of the Corporate Finance division. Whilst at Nedbank Capital, Gerhard advised Brimstone on the Old Mutual and Nedbank BEE transactions, the Oceana BEE transaction, the Sea Harvest LBO and the recent Life Healthcare transactions. Gerhard is a member of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants and is based in Cape Town. His focus is on evaluating prospective investment opportunities for Brimstone as well as helping to manage Brimstone’s current investments.

Sebastian Patel Mr. Sebastian Patel is Managing Executive of the Company. He joined Brimstone in July 2010. Sebastian previously spent 6 and a half years at Nedbank Capital, the majority of which was spent in the Corporate Finance division. Whilst at Nedbank Capital, Sebastian advised Brimstone on the Sea Harvest LBO, the Tiger Brands BEE transaction and the recent Life Healthcare transactions. Sebastian is a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries and is based in Johannesburg. His focus is on evaluating prospective investment opportunities for Brimstone as well as helping to manage Brimstone’s current investments. Sebastian serves on the board of Taste Holdings.

Takula Tapela Mr. Takula Jenkins Tapela is Managing Executive of the Company. He joined Brimstone in June 2005. He was previously Executive Assistant to Old Mutual SA MD. TJ was previously employed at Old Mutual SA Corporate Finance, African Harvest and the JSE. He is a Non-executive director of Old Mutual Investment Group Property Investments (former Old Mutual Properties), Oceana Ltd, House of Monatic and Hot Platinum (Alternate).

Tiloshani Moodley Ms. Tiloshani Moodley is Company Secretary of the Company. She joined Brimstone in 2001 as then CEO’s professional assistant and became Brimstone Compliance Officer in 2004. She was appointed as Brimstone’s Company Secretary in 2010. She is a director of The Scientific Group and Company Secretary to Lion of Africa Insurance. Responsible for legal review of agreements, monitoring of Brimstone’s continuing legal contractual obligations and group-wide governance and compliance.

Philip Campher Mr. Philip Leon Campher is an Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of Brimstone Investment Corporation Limited. He has surved as a Director in Sun International Ltd; Strate Ltd; Savings and Investments Association of South Africa (ASISA); International Investment Funds Association; Equites Property Fund Ltd and JSE Clear (SARCOM).

Mzwandile Hewu Mr. Mzwandile John Hewu is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Brimstone Investment Corporation Limited. He is currently working as the Chief Director for Service Delivery Management within the Western Cape Department of Social Development. He is the former General Manager of the ruling party (ANC) in the Parliament of the Republic of South Africa. Having worked as a Head Master in two different schools he has experience in people and broader strategic management. He served as the Provincial Head of the biggest Teachers’ Union in the country, SADTU, where he managed to build a number of value adding networks. He has an excellent international and global exposure. His directorships include: Amahlathi Logistics, Khayamnandi Investments, Sharp Move Trading (Pty) Ltd, Southern Ambitions and Onyx Financial Services. He holds a BCom (Hons) degree from UNISA and a BPhil from the University of Stellenbosch.

Nazeem Khan Mr. Nazeem Khan is Independent Non-Executive Director of Brimstone Investment Corporation Limited. He holds Directorships in Stonefountain Properties (Pty) Ltd; Perthpark Properties (Pty) Ltd; BTKM Inc; Proman Project Management Services (Pty) Ltd; Business Park Development Company (Pty) Ltd and Equites Property Fund Ltd.

Keneilwe Moloko Mrs. Keneilwe Rachel Moloko is Independent Non-Executive Director of Brimstone Investment Corporation Limited. She holds Directorships in The Prescient Foundation; KWV Holdings; Fairvest Property Holdings; Inkari Basadi Investments; Prescient Limited; ESOR Ltd; Holdsport Ltd and Ikamva Labantu Charitable Trust.

Mpho Ndebele Ms. Mpho Kathleen Ndebele is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. Her Qualifications BA (Economics); MSW (Social Planning) Directorships: Imam Abdullah Haron Education Trust (trustee); Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation (trustee); Anglican Diocese of Cape Town (Lay Canon and Chancellor).

L. Parker Mr. L. A. Parker is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Brimstone Investment Corporation Limited. He has been director of FPG Group (Pty) Ltd; Suburban Cigarette Distributors (Pty) Ltd; Investbrands CC; Al Amien Foods CC and is a member of the board of Red Cross Childrens’ Hospital.