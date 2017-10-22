Edition:
Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (BRSAN.IS)

BRSAN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

11.30TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.27TL (+2.45%)
Prev Close
11.03TL
Open
11.06TL
Day's High
11.47TL
Day's Low
10.93TL
Volume
1,503,340
Avg. Vol
705,703
52-wk High
12.45TL
52-wk Low
7.56TL

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Cemil Demircioglu

Chairman of the Board, Executive Member of the Board

Semih Ozmen

57 2011 Chairman of the Executive Board

Wolfgang Eging

2012 Vice Chairman of the Board

Kagan Ari

2011 Member of the Executive Board, Vice General Manager - Finance and Strategy

Taylan Karagul

Vice General Manager - Commercial Pipes Sales and Procurement

Zafer Atabey

2011 Member of the Executive Board and Vice General Manager responsible for Sales and Purchasing, Projects Segment and Special Pipes Segment

Kunibert Martin

2006 Member of the Board

Gerhard Scholer

Member of the Board

Agah Ugur

2012 Member of the Board

Roelof Baan

2012 Independent Member of the Board

Nusret Comert

2013 Independent Member of the Board

Bora Yuksel

Investor Relations Department Manager
Biographies

Name Description

Cemil Demircioglu

Mr. Cemil Bulent Demircioglu serves as Chairman and Executive Board Member of Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. Previously, he had served as Vice Chairman of the Board until 2006, and was appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board in 2006. Mr. Demircioglu has been working for the Company for 35 years. He is an Electrical Engineer by profession.

Semih Ozmen

Mr. Semih Ozmen is the Chairman of the Executive Board of Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He performed as Vice General Manager responsible for Production and Member of the Management Committee of the Company. Mr. Ozmen graduated from Birmingham City University with a BA degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Doctorate of Science degree.

Wolfgang Eging

Mr. Wolfgang Eging has served as Vice Chairman of the Board at Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret AS since March 2012. Previously, he held the same post until 2006.

Kagan Ari

Mr. Kagan Ari has served as Member of the Executive Board, Vice General Manager - Finance and Strategy at Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret AS since January 24, 2011. Prior to that, he served as Strategic Management Office Manager from 2008 and prior to that as Financial Planning and Control Manager at the Company. He has been for 7 years with the Company and has 14 years of business experience. He holds a degree in Business Administration.

Taylan Karagul

Zafer Atabey

Mr. Zafer Atabey serves as Member of the Executive Board and Vice General Manager responsible for Sales and Purchasing, Projects Segment and Special Pipes Segment of Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He has been working in the Company for 18 years, and studied Business Administration.

Kunibert Martin

Gerhard Scholer

Agah Ugur

Roelof Baan

Mr. Roelof Ijsbrand Baan has served as Independent Member of the Board of BORUSAN MANNESMANN BORU SANAYI VE TICARET ANONIM SIRKETI since March 2013. He has also served as Member of the Auditing Committee, Member of the Corporate Governance Committee, and Chairman of the Early Identification of Risk Committee of the Company since June 3, 2015.

Nusret Comert

Mr. Nusret Comert has served as Independent Member of the Board of BORUSAN MANNESMANN BORU SANAYI VE TICARET ANONIM SIRKETI since March 2013. He has also served as Chairman of the Auditing Committee, Chairman of the Corporate Governance Committee, and Member of the Early Identification of Risk Committee of the Company since June 3, 2015.

Bora Yuksel

Mr. Bora Yuksel serves as Investor Relations Department Manager of BORUSAN MANNESMANN BORU SANAYI VE TICARET ANONIM SIRKETI. He has also served as Member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company since June 3, 2015.

