Bharat Rasayan Ltd (BRSN.NS)
BRSN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,980.00INR
10:23am BST
2,980.00INR
10:23am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-178.05 (-5.64%)
Rs-178.05 (-5.64%)
Prev Close
Rs3,158.05
Rs3,158.05
Open
Rs3,199.95
Rs3,199.95
Day's High
Rs3,200.00
Rs3,200.00
Day's Low
Rs2,953.00
Rs2,953.00
Volume
2,660
2,660
Avg. Vol
1,652
1,652
52-wk High
Rs3,698.00
Rs3,698.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,620.40
Rs1,620.40
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
S. Gupta
|67
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Rakesh Verma
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Nikita Bahl
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
M. Gupta
|61
|2015
|Whole-time Director
|
R. Gupta
|49
|1989
|Whole-time Director
|
Virender Sharma
|63
|2011
|Executive Director
|
Sujata Agarwal
|42
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Kumar Garg
|2016
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Pankaj Gupta
|30
|2007
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Ram Kanwar
|70
|2008
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
S. Gupta
|Shri. S. N. Gupta is an Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Bharat Rasayan Ltd. Shri S. N. Gupta is a Post Graduate in Economics having a rich experience of 38 years (approx.). He specializes in the field of International Business, Overall Marketing Strategy and Corporate Planning. Under the esteemed guidance of Shri S. N. Gupta, the Company has earned the reputation of manufacturing pesticides of world class quality and commitment to fair dealings in our industry. Shri S. N. Gupta is a Director in the Company since its inception i.e. May 15, 1989.
|
Rakesh Verma
|
Nikita Bahl
|
M. Gupta
|Shri. M. P. Gupta is Whole-time Director of Bharat Rasayan Ltd. Shri. M. P. Gupta has an experience of more than 37 years in the Corporate Sector. He has to his credit, vast experience in the field of Finance, Banking, Taxation, Accounts and General Administration. Shri M. P. Gupta is a Director in the Company since inception, i.e. May 15, 1989.
|
R. Gupta
|Shri. R. P. Gupta is Whole-time Director of Bharat Rasayan Ltd. Shri R.P.Gupta has vast experience of 28 years (approx) in varied fields like Manufacturing/Production, Procurement and General Administration. He has been instrumental in setting up the Company's plant at Dahej (Gujarat) and is also involved in activities at other plant located at Rohtak (Haryana). Shri R.P.Gupta is associated with the Company since its inception, i.e. May 15, 1989
|
Virender Sharma
|Shri. Virender Kumar Sharma is Executive Director of Bharat Rasayan Ltd. Shri V. K. Sharma has a rich experience of 29 Years (approx.) in Agrochemical and Pharmaceutical Industries. He is actively involved in the areas of Production and General Administration of Company's Unit located at Dahej, Gujarat. He has been on the Board as an Executive Director since October 24, 2011.
|
Sujata Agarwal
|Mrs. Sujata Agarwal is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mrs. Sujata Agarwal has a rich experience of 15 years as a financial consultant. She has been appointed as an Additional Director on the Board w.e.f. September 01, 2014.
|
Kumar Garg
|
Pankaj Gupta
|Shri. Pankaj Gupta is Non-Executive Independent Director of Bharat Rasayan Limited. Shri Pankaj Gupta has an experience of 8 years in the Legal field and Business Administration. Shri Pankaj Gupta is a Director in the Company since November 24, 2007.
|
Ram Kanwar
|Shri. Ram Kanwar is Non-Executive Independent Director of Bharat Rasayan Limited. Shri Ram Kanwar is a Post Graduate in Economics and has vast experience of 39 years (approx.) in the field of Business Strategies. Shri Ram Kanwar is associated with the Company since July 10, 2008.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
S. Gupta
|16,044,000
|
Rakesh Verma
|--
|
Nikita Bahl
|--
|
M. Gupta
|7,293,000
|
R. Gupta
|5,843,000
|
Virender Sharma
|1,939,000
|
Sujata Agarwal
|--
|
Kumar Garg
|--
|
Pankaj Gupta
|--
|
Ram Kanwar
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
S. Gupta
|0
|0
|
Rakesh Verma
|0
|0
|
Nikita Bahl
|0
|0
|
M. Gupta
|0
|0
|
R. Gupta
|0
|0
|
Virender Sharma
|0
|0
|
Sujata Agarwal
|0
|0
|
Kumar Garg
|0
|0
|
Pankaj Gupta
|0
|0
|
Ram Kanwar
|0
|0