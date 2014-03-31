Edition:
Bharat Rasayan Ltd (BRSN.NS)

BRSN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,980.00INR
10:23am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-178.05 (-5.64%)
Prev Close
Rs3,158.05
Open
Rs3,199.95
Day's High
Rs3,200.00
Day's Low
Rs2,953.00
Volume
2,660
Avg. Vol
1,652
52-wk High
Rs3,698.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,620.40

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

S. Gupta

67 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Rakesh Verma

2014 Chief Financial Officer

Nikita Bahl

2015 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

M. Gupta

61 2015 Whole-time Director

R. Gupta

49 1989 Whole-time Director

Virender Sharma

63 2011 Executive Director

Sujata Agarwal

42 2014 Non-Executive Independent Director

Kumar Garg

2016 Non-Executive Independent Director

Pankaj Gupta

30 2007 Non-Executive Independent Director

Ram Kanwar

70 2008 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

S. Gupta

Shri. S. N. Gupta is an Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Bharat Rasayan Ltd. Shri S. N. Gupta is a Post Graduate in Economics having a rich experience of 38 years (approx.). He specializes in the field of International Business, Overall Marketing Strategy and Corporate Planning. Under the esteemed guidance of Shri S. N. Gupta, the Company has earned the reputation of manufacturing pesticides of world class quality and commitment to fair dealings in our industry. Shri S. N. Gupta is a Director in the Company since its inception i.e. May 15, 1989.

Rakesh Verma

Nikita Bahl

M. Gupta

Shri. M. P. Gupta is Whole-time Director of Bharat Rasayan Ltd. Shri. M. P. Gupta has an experience of more than 37 years in the Corporate Sector. He has to his credit, vast experience in the field of Finance, Banking, Taxation, Accounts and General Administration. Shri M. P. Gupta is a Director in the Company since inception, i.e. May 15, 1989.

R. Gupta

Shri. R. P. Gupta is Whole-time Director of Bharat Rasayan Ltd. Shri R.P.Gupta has vast experience of 28 years (approx) in varied fields like Manufacturing/Production, Procurement and General Administration. He has been instrumental in setting up the Company's plant at Dahej (Gujarat) and is also involved in activities at other plant located at Rohtak (Haryana). Shri R.P.Gupta is associated with the Company since its inception, i.e. May 15, 1989

Virender Sharma

Shri. Virender Kumar Sharma is Executive Director of Bharat Rasayan Ltd. Shri V. K. Sharma has a rich experience of 29 Years (approx.) in Agrochemical and Pharmaceutical Industries. He is actively involved in the areas of Production and General Administration of Company's Unit located at Dahej, Gujarat. He has been on the Board as an Executive Director since October 24, 2011.

Sujata Agarwal

Mrs. Sujata Agarwal is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mrs. Sujata Agarwal has a rich experience of 15 years as a financial consultant. She has been appointed as an Additional Director on the Board w.e.f. September 01, 2014.

Kumar Garg

Pankaj Gupta

Shri. Pankaj Gupta is Non-Executive Independent Director of Bharat Rasayan Limited. Shri Pankaj Gupta has an experience of 8 years in the Legal field and Business Administration. Shri Pankaj Gupta is a Director in the Company since November 24, 2007.

Ram Kanwar

Shri. Ram Kanwar is Non-Executive Independent Director of Bharat Rasayan Limited. Shri Ram Kanwar is a Post Graduate in Economics and has vast experience of 39 years (approx.) in the field of Business Strategies. Shri Ram Kanwar is associated with the Company since July 10, 2008.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

S. Gupta

16,044,000

Rakesh Verma

--

Nikita Bahl

--

M. Gupta

7,293,000

R. Gupta

5,843,000

Virender Sharma

1,939,000

Sujata Agarwal

--

Kumar Garg

--

Pankaj Gupta

--

Ram Kanwar

--
As Of  31 Mar 2014

