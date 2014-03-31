Bharat Rasayan Ltd (BRSN.NS)

Name Description

S. Gupta Shri. S. N. Gupta is an Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Bharat Rasayan Ltd. Shri S. N. Gupta is a Post Graduate in Economics having a rich experience of 38 years (approx.). He specializes in the field of International Business, Overall Marketing Strategy and Corporate Planning. Under the esteemed guidance of Shri S. N. Gupta, the Company has earned the reputation of manufacturing pesticides of world class quality and commitment to fair dealings in our industry. Shri S. N. Gupta is a Director in the Company since its inception i.e. May 15, 1989.

M. Gupta Shri. M. P. Gupta is Whole-time Director of Bharat Rasayan Ltd. Shri. M. P. Gupta has an experience of more than 37 years in the Corporate Sector. He has to his credit, vast experience in the field of Finance, Banking, Taxation, Accounts and General Administration. Shri M. P. Gupta is a Director in the Company since inception, i.e. May 15, 1989.

R. Gupta Shri. R. P. Gupta is Whole-time Director of Bharat Rasayan Ltd. Shri R.P.Gupta has vast experience of 28 years (approx) in varied fields like Manufacturing/Production, Procurement and General Administration. He has been instrumental in setting up the Company's plant at Dahej (Gujarat) and is also involved in activities at other plant located at Rohtak (Haryana). Shri R.P.Gupta is associated with the Company since its inception, i.e. May 15, 1989

Virender Sharma Shri. Virender Kumar Sharma is Executive Director of Bharat Rasayan Ltd. Shri V. K. Sharma has a rich experience of 29 Years (approx.) in Agrochemical and Pharmaceutical Industries. He is actively involved in the areas of Production and General Administration of Company's Unit located at Dahej, Gujarat. He has been on the Board as an Executive Director since October 24, 2011.

Sujata Agarwal Mrs. Sujata Agarwal is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mrs. Sujata Agarwal has a rich experience of 15 years as a financial consultant. She has been appointed as an Additional Director on the Board w.e.f. September 01, 2014.

Pankaj Gupta Shri. Pankaj Gupta is Non-Executive Independent Director of Bharat Rasayan Limited. Shri Pankaj Gupta has an experience of 8 years in the Legal field and Business Administration. Shri Pankaj Gupta is a Director in the Company since November 24, 2007.