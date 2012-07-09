BT Group PLC (BT.L)

Name Description

Michael Rake Sir Michael Derek Vaughan Rake is no longer the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of BT Group PLC., effective November 1, 2017. He has financial, risk, international business and professional services expertise gained during his time at KPMG (1974 to 2007) where he was senior partner in the UK from 1998 and international chairman from 2002. He was knighted in 2007 and is a former President of the Confederation of British Industry. Other appointments include Chairman of Worldpay Group, International Chamber of Commerce UK and Majid Al Futtaim Holdings and a director of McGraw Hill Financial.

Gavin Patterson Mr. Gavin Patterson is Chief Executive, Executive Director of BT Group Plc. He joined BT in 2004 as Group Managing Director of BT Retail’s Consumer division. Prior to this, Gavin spent four years at Telewest (now Virgin Media) latterly as Managing Director Consumer and also nine years at Procter and Gamble, rising to become European Marketing Director. Gavin says that one of the reasons for moving to BT in 2004 was because it was an organisation with a rich history and an exciting future – which is even truer today. Gavin was appointed Chief Executive, BT Retail in May 2008 and joined the BT Group plc board in June 2008. Under his leadership BT Retail launched BT Infinity super-fast fibre broadband, drove growth in IT services and built the largest Wi-Fi network in the UK and Ireland. He also led BT’s involvement in the evolution of digital TV services. This includes being a founder partner in YouView and the creation of BT Sport which launched in August 2013. Gavin was appointed Chief Executive Officer, BT Group plc in September 2013. In addition, Gavin is a non-executive Director of British Airways and a Trustee of The British Museum. From 2010-2013 Gavin sat on the advisory board of the Cambridge Judge Business School and from 2011-2014 he was President of the Advertising Association. Gavin graduated from Cambridge University with a degree in chemical engineering, is married with four children and is a passionate Liverpool FC fan.

Simon Lowth Mr. Simon Jonathan Lowth has been appointed as Group Finance Director, Executive Director of the Company, effective 12 July 2016. Before BG Group, Simon was CFO of AstraZeneca plc and served as an executive director on its board from November 2007. He was responsible for finance, strategy, M&A and investor relations as well as managing AstraZeneca's business in Japan, its second largest market. During his time at AstraZeneca, Simon played a key role in delivering strong total shareholder returns, improving cost efficiencies and cashflow management, and significantly reducing net debt. He served as the pharmaceutical company's Interim Chief Executive Officer from June 2012 to September 2012. imon worked at ScottishPower plc from 2003 to 2007. As Corporate Strategy Director, he chaired the company's risk and investment committees and moved the company's strategic focus to growth through organic investment. In 2005, he was appointed Finance Director, successfully improving both earnings and cash generation. Simon's move to ScottishPower in 2003 followed 15 years' experience with the global management consultancy, McKinsey & Company, latterly as a senior director responsible for the firm's UK industrial practice where he advised leading multinational companies on a wide range of strategic, financial and operational issues. Simon is one of the UK's most respected CFOs, known for driving major cost transformation and performance improvement programmes. He brings a wealth of experience to BT having been CFO, and served on the boards, of three major publicly listed companies - BG Group, AstraZeneca and ScottishPower - over the past eleven years. He has also been non-executive director at Standard Chartered Bank plc since 2010.

Marc Allera Mr. Marc Allera is Chief Executive Officer - EE of the company. He was formerly chief commercial officer for EE, responsible for all commercial activities across a multi-channel operation including digital, retail, telesales and customer base management. Prior to EE, Marc spent ten years at Three UK where he held a number of senior positions, including chief commercial officer and sales and marketing director.

Luis Alvarez Mr. Luis Alvarez is Chief Executive Officer - Global Services of BT Group PLC. He was formerly president of the European, Middle East, Africa and Latin America operations of BT Global Services serving some of our biggest global customers. Luis also led BT Global Services Telecom Markets unit, managing business with carriers and operators outside the UK. Before joining BT, Luis worked at Ericsson, IBM and Group Santander. Luis has a telecommunications engineering degree.

Gerard McQuade Mr. Gerard McQuade is Chief Executive Officer - Wholesale and Ventures of the company. He was previously chief sales and marketing officer for EE Business, EE Business Wholesale businesses, and was responsible for all EE product development. Gerry was chief development officer at Orange from January 2008, where he was key in overseeing the merger of Orange and T-Mobile. He was also one of the founding directors of Virgin Mobile and previously worked at Cellnet (now O2).

John Petter Mr. John Petter is Chief Executive Officer - Consumer of the company. He was formerly Managing Director, BT Consumer, BT Retail and prior to that, Chief Operating Officer in BT Consumer. John was appointed chairman of the Plusnet Board in 2008 and has overseen its development as a key part of BT’s strategy. Prior to joining BT, John held roles as marketing and commercial director at Telewest (now Virgin Media) and brand manager at Procter & Gamble.

Clive Selley Mr. Clive Selley is Invitee, Chief Executive Officer - Openreach of the company. He was appointed CEO, Openreach in February 2016. He was formerly CEO, BT Technology, Service & Operations, CEO BT Innovate & Design and before that President, BT Global Services Portfolio & Service Design. He is an ‘invitee’ because the CEO of Openreach cannot be a member of the Operating Committee under the provisions of the Undertakings.

Graham Sutherland Mr. Graham Sutherland is Chief Executive Officer - Business and Public Sector of the company. He was formerly Managing Director, BT Business, BT Retail, responsible for the small and medium-sized enterprises unit within BT Retail and prior to that, CEO of BT Ireland. Before joining BT, Graham held a number of senior management positions including managing director of NTL in the Republic of Ireland. Graham is qualified as a Chartered Management Accountant.

Howard Watson Mr. Howard Watson is Chief Executive Officer - Technology, Service and Operations of the company. He was formerly chief architect and Managing Director global IT systems and led the technical teams behind the launch of BT Sport in 2013. Howard joined BT in 2011 and has 30 years of telecoms experience having spent time at Telewest (now Virgin Media) and Cartesian, a telecommunications consultancy and software company.

Dan Fitz Mr. Dan Fitz is Group General Counsel, Company Secretary of BT Group Plc. He joined BT in April 2010 as Group General Counsel and was appointed Company Secretary in November 2012. Dan previously spent six years at Misys and 12 years at Cable & Wireless.

Alison Wilcox Ms. Alison Wilcox is Group Human Resources Director of the company. She was formerly Regional HR Director for Vodafone Europe and prior to that, Regional HR Director for Vodafone’s Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific footprint. Alison joined Vodafone in 2006 as Group Director of Leadership following a career in consulting.

Timotheus Hottges Mr. Timotheus (Tim) Hottges is Non-independent Non-Executive Director of the company. He has international telecoms experience having been CEO of Deutsche Telekom since January 2014, and with the company since 2006. He joined the board in 2009 having been a member of the board of management responsible for the fixed-network and broadband business as well as integrated sales and service in Germany. Other appointments include Chairman of T-Mobile US and supervisory board member of FC Bayern Munchen AG.

Jan Du Plessis Mr. Jan Du Plessis has been appointed as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company, effective November 1, 2017. He was appointed as the Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective June 1, 2017. Jan has been Chairman of Rio Tinto since 2009. He has also held a number of other senior non-executive roles. These include as a director and Chairman of SABMiller from September 2014 and July 2015 respectively until October 2016, and as director and Senior Independent Director of Marks & Spencer from 2008 and 2012 respectively until March 2015. Previously Jan was Group Finance Director of Richemont and Chairman at British American Tobacco. He is a chartered accountant and is both a British and South African national. Jan is also a member of the European Round Table of Industrialists.

Tony Ball Mr. Tony Ball is Independent Non-Executive Director of BT Group PLC. He brings international business expertise in addition to financial, operational, sales and marketing experience. From 1999 to 2003 Tony was chief executive of BSkyB and until 2013 chairman of Germany’s largest cable operator, Kabel Deutschland Gmbh. He has held a number of senior executive positions in broadcasting and telecoms businesses in the UK, US and Continental Europe. Other appointments include Senior adviser to Providence Equity Partners, chairman of the advisory council of Portland PR and a director of Gym Topco.

Iain Conn Mr. Iain C. Conn is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed to the Board on 1 June 2014. He is a member of the Audit & Risk and the Nominating & Governance Committees. Iain became CEO of Centrica plc on 1 January 2015. He was previously Chief Executive, Downstream, of BP’s refining and marketing division, a position he held for seven years. Following his appointment to the BP board in 2004, he served for three years as group executive officer, strategic resources, in which he had responsibility for a number of regions and group functions including Technology, IT, Marketing, Safety, Procurement and Human Resources. Iain had regional responsibility for Europe, including the UK, together with Asia and Southern Africa. Iain served as a non-executive director and senior independent director of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from January 2005 until May 2014. He is a member of the Presidents Committee, CBI, Chairman of the advisory board of the Imperial College Business School and a member of the Imperial College Council. Iain is a fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, the Royal Society of Edinburgh, the Institution of Chemicals Engineers, and the City and Guilds of London Institute.

Isabel Hudson Ms. Isabel F. Hudson is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. effective November 1, 2014. She has experience in the financial sector as well as pensions, risk, control, governance and international business. Isabel was previously a non-executive director of The Pensions Regulator, MGM Advantage, QBE Insurance and an executive director of Prudential Assurance Company in the UK. Other appointments include Chair of National House Building Council. Director of Phoenix Group Holdings and Standard Life. Isabel is an ambassador for the disability charity, SCOPE.

Michael Inglis Mr. Michael James Inglis is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 1 September 2015. Mike joined the Ilika Board as a non-executive director and chairman-designate in July 2015. Subject to approval at the Ilika AGM, Mike will become non-executive Chairman in September 2015. Mike joined the Board of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) in March 2014 and is a member of the audit, innovations and nominations committees. AMD designs and integrates technology that powers millions of intelligent devices, including personal computers, tablets, game consoles and cloud servers. Since 2008, Mike has been a non-executive director at Pace plc, a member of the audit and nominating committee and has chaired its remuneration committee since November 2014. Having joined ARM in 2002, Mike joined the main Board three months later and was a key member of the leadership team during a decade of ARM success with his last year spent as chief commercial officer. His other roles included EVP sales and marketing, EVP marketing and business development and most significantly EVP and general manager of the processor division from 2008 to 2012. He was educated at Birmingham University. Mike competed in the Clipper Round the World yacht race in 2013.

Karen Richardson Ms. Karen A. Richardson is Independent Non-Executive Director of BT Group PLC. With a career over 30 years in the technology and software industry, Karen brings experience in technology having held a number of senior operating roles in both the public and private technology sector. She is a former adviser to Silver Lake Partners, was with NASDAQ-listed software company Epiphany Inc, latterly as chief executive and has served on a number of corporate boards including VirtuOz, Proofpoint, Hi5 Networks and Convercent.

Nicholas Rose Mr. Nicholas C. Rose is Independent Non-Executive Director of BT Group PLC. He brings experience in finance, risk, control, governance and international business expertise. He was chief financial officer of Diageo prior to his retirement in December 2010, having joined the board in 1999. Other appointments include Chairman of Williams Grand Prix Holdings, senior independent director of BAE Systems and non-executive chairman of Loch Lomond Scotch Whisky. Adviser to CCMP Capital.

Jasmine Whitbread Ms. Jasmine Whitbread is Independent Non-Executive Director of BT Group PLC. She has experience in transforming large complex organisations in the UK and internationally and brings an understanding of corporate social responsibility and sustainable business. She was previously chief executive of Save the Children International and has a background in technology marketing. Other appointments include Non-executive director of Standard Chartered.