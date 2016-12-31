Baytex Energy Corp (BTE.TO)

Name Description

Raymond Chan Mr. Raymond T. (Ray) Chan serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Baytex Energy Corp. He was appointed Chairman of the Board of Baytex on June 1, 2014. He originally joined Baytex in October 1998 and has held the following positions: Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (October 1998 to August 2003); President (September 2003 to November 2007); Chief Executive Officer (September 2003 to December 2008); Interim Chief Executive Officer (May 2012 to September 2012) and Executive Chairman (January 2009 to May 2014). Mr. Chan served as a director of Baytex Energy from October 1998 to December 2014. Mr. Chan has held senior executive positions in the Canadian oil and gas industry since 1982, including chief financial officer titles at Tarragon Oil and Gas Limited, American Eagle Petroleums Ltd. and Gane Energy Corporation. Mr. Chan holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and is a Chartered Accountant.

Edward LaFehr Mr. Edward D. LaFehr serves as President, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He joined Baytex as President on July 18, 2016 and has been an integral member of the executive leadership team holding responsibility for the Canadian and U.S. business operations and corporate development. Mr. LaFehr will succeed Mr. Bowzer as Chief Executive Officer upon his expected retirement in May 2017. Mr. LaFehr has nearly 35 years of experience in the oil and gas industry working with Amoco, BP, Talisman and the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (“TAQA”) in various geographies. Before joining Baytex, Mr. LaFehr was President of TAQA’s North American oil and gas business which led to his subsequent role as Chief Operating Officer of TAQA, globally. Prior to this, he served as Senior Vice President for Talisman Energy, accountable for its Canadian business. Mr. LaFehr has a long track record of success in the oil and gas industry leading organizations, growing assets and joint ventures and driving capital and cost efficiencies. Mr. LaFehr holds Master’s degrees in geophysics and mineral economics from Stanford University and the Colorado School of Mines, respectively.

Rodney Gray Mr. Rodney D. Gray serves as Chief Financial Officer of Baytex Energy Corp. He was appointed Chief Financial Officer of Baytex on April 7, 2014. Mr. Gray has over 20 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. Prior to joining Baytex, Mr. Gray held the position of Chief Financial Officer for CEDAInternational since July, 2013. Prior thereto, he spent eleven years with Enerplus Corporation, including the last eight as Vice President, Finance where he was responsible for corporate reporting, treasury and capital markets, operational accounting, business analysis, risk management and insurance. Mr. Gray is a Chartered Accountant and has a Bachelor of Commerce degree with Honours from Queen's University.

Richard Ramsay Mr. Richard P. Ramsay serves as Chief Operating Officer of Baytex Energy Corp. since May 21, 2014. He originally joined Baytex in January 2010 and has held the following positions: Vice President, Heavy Oil (January 2010 to January 2012) and Vice President, Alberta/B.C. Business Unit (January 2012 to May 2014). Mr. Ramsay has over 25 years of experience in the Canadian oil and gas industry and was formerly Chief Operating Officer of TAQA North Ltd. He previously held a variety of technical and management positions with Northrock Resources Ltd., Fletcher Challenge Energy Canada Inc., Amoco Canada Petroleum Ltd. and Dome Petroleum Ltd. Mr. Ramsay has a Bachelor of Science degree with Distinction in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Saskatchewan and is a practicing member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta.

Geoffrey Darcy Mr. Geoffrey J. Darcy serves as Senior Vice President - Marketing of Baytex Energy Corp. He is responsible for maximizing the value of our products and managing our commodity price risk exposures. He joined Baytex in September 2011 and held the position of Vice President, Marketing from September 2011 to May 2014. Prior thereto, he was Director of North American Physical Crude Oil Trading for Barclays Bank. Mr. Darcy has over 25 years of experience in marketing, trading and crude oil supply in both Canada and the U.S. He was formerly Vice President of North American Crude Oil Marketing with Nexen Inc., and worked in crude oil supply for United Refining Company and Petro-Canada earlier in his career. Mr. Darcy holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree with Honours in Economics with Distinction from Concordia University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Calgary.

Brian Ector Mr. Brian G. Ector serves as Senior Vice President - Capital Markets and Public Affairs of Baytex Energy Corp. He was appointed Senior Vice President, Capital Markets and Public Affairs of Baytex on May 21, 2014 and is responsible for Baytex's equity capital markets, investor relations and public affairs functions. He joined Baytex in November 2009 and has held the following positions: Director of Investor Relations (November 2009 to June 2011), Vice President, Investor Relations (June 2011 to March 2014) and Vice President, Capital Markets (April 2014 to May 2014). Prior to joining Baytex, Mr. Ector spent 15 years as a sell-side research analyst covering both energy trusts and exploration and production corporations. Mr. Ector received a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a concentration in finance from the University of Calgary and received his Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1996. He is a national board member of the Canadian Investor Relations Institute as well as a member of the National Investor Relations Institute, the CFA Institute and the Calgary CFA Society.

Chad Kalmakoff Mr. Chad L. Kalmakoff serves as Vice President - Finance of the company since September 1, 2015. Mr. Kalmakoff has 15 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. Prior to joining Baytex, Mr. Kalmakoff was Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer at Kicking Horse Energy Inc. from October 2014 to August 2015. From October 2013 to July 2014, he was Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer at Corinthian Exploration Ltd. Prior thereto, he was Chief Financial Officer (March 2012 to March 2013) and Vice President, Finance (June 2006 to March 2012) at Pace Oil & Gas Ltd. and its predecessor, Midnight Oil Exploration Ltd. Mr. Kalmakoff is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Dalhousie University.

Murray Desrosiers Mr. Murray J. Desrosiers serves as Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary of Baytex Energy Corp., since October 22, 2010 and has held the same position with Baytex Energy since May 20, 2009. Mr. Desrosiers is a corporate lawyer with over 20 years of experience advising energy companies in the areas of corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance and securities compliance matters. He joined Baytex Energy in July 2008 and held the position of General Counsel from August 2008 to May 2009. Prior to joining Baytex Energy, he held senior legal positions with PrimeWest Energy Inc. (the operating company of PrimeWest Energy Trust), Shiningbank Energy Ltd. (the operating company of Shiningbank Energy Income Fund), Enbridge Inc. and Enbridge Management Services Inc. (the manager of Enbridge Income Fund). Mr. Desrosiers holds a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Alberta and a Bachelor of Commerce (Finance) from the University of Calgary and is a member of the Law Society of Alberta.

Kendall Arthur Mr. Kendall D. Arthur serves as Vice President - Lloydminster and Conventional Business Units of Baytex Energy Corp. He was appointed Vice President, Lloydminster Business Unit of Baytex on March 4, 2015 and became Vice President, Lloydminster and Conventional Business Units on February 20, 2017. Mr. Arthur has over 10 years of experience in the Canadian oil and gas industry. He joined Baytex Energy in 2006 as a Production Engineer in the Heavy Oil Business Unit and held the position of Vice President, Saskatchewan Business Unit from January 2012 to March 2015. Prior to joining Baytex, he held various technical production, completions and operations roles with Husky Energy. Mr. Arthur received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Saskatchewan and is a practicing member of the Association of Professional Engineers, Geologists and Geophysicists of Alberta.

Ryan Johnson Mr. Ryan M. Johnson serves as Vice President - Peace River and Business Unit of Baytex Energy Corp. Mr. Johnson was appointed Vice President, Central Business Unit of Baytex on March 4, 2015. Mr. Johnson joined Baytex in 2007 focusing on technical responsibilities in northeast Alberta and southern Saskatchewan, including the planning and execution of Baytex's thermal SAGD project at Kerrobert. In January 2011, he was appointed Senior Geologist of the Peace River region and has been an integral member of the team responsible for the planning, coordination and execution of multi-lateral exploitation and thermal development of this resource. In mid-2013, Mr. Johnson was appointed Lead Geologist and charged with managing all key activities across the entire Alberta/B.C. Business Unit. In May 2014, Mr. Johnson was appointed Vice President, Alberta/B.C. Business Unit. Mr. Johnson has over 15 years of extensive technical and managerial roles in oil and gas exploration, development, operations and prospect identification. Mr. Johnson has a Bachelor of Science Degree (Honours) in Geology and Oceanography from the University of British Columbia and is a practicing member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta.

Gregory Sawchenko Mr. Gregory Alexander Mykola (Greg) Sawchenko serves as Vice President - Land of Baytex Energy Corp., since August 12, 2013. Mr. Sawchenko has over 15 years of experience in oil and gas land management and negotiations. Prior to joining Baytex, he was most recently the Land Manager for Crescent Point Energy Corp. At Crescent Point, Mr. Sawchenko was an instrumental member in many key transactions and contributed to the growth of the company. Early in his career, he held positions with successive levels of responsibility at Numac Energy Inc., Anderson Exploration Ltd., Devon Canada Corporation and EnCana Corporation. Mr. Sawchenko holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calgary with a designation in Petroleum Land Management and is a member of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Landmen.

Gregory Zimmerman Mr. Gregory Martin Zimmerman serves as Vice President - U.S. Business Unit of Baytex Energy Corp. since November 16, 2015. In this role he is also President of Baytex's primary U.S. operating entity, Baytex Energy USA, Inc., which is based in Houston, Texas. Mr. Zimmerman has over 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry all with Marathon Oil Corporation. At Marathon, he held a number of positions of increasing responsibility in production, operations, reservoir and business development. His most recent positions included Director of Corporate Reserves in Houston, Texas and Vice President, Oil Sands Development in Calgary, Alberta. His primary area of focus over the last 20 years of his career with Marathon has been asset management, reservoir development and project execution. Mr. Zimmerman has a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Texas A&I University.

Edward Chwyl Mr. Edward Chwyl serves as Lead Independent Director of Baytex Energy Corp. He became a Director of Baytex on December 31, 2010 and served as a director of Baytex Energy from May 2003 to December 2014. Mr. Chwyl was Chairman of the Board of Directors of Baytex Energy from September 2003 to December 2008. He was appointed Lead Independent Director of Baytex on January 11, 2011 and held the same position with Baytex Energy from February 17, 2009 to December 19, 2014. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering and a Master of Science degree in Petroleum Engineering. He is a retired businessman with over 35 years of experience in the oil and gas industry in North America, most notably as President and Chief Executive Officer of Tarragon Oil and Gas Limited from 1989 to 1998. Prior thereto, he held various technical and executive positions within the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States.

James Bowzer Mr. James L. (Jim) Bowzer serves as Director of the Company. He has served as Chief Executive Officer and as a director of Baytex since September 4, 2012. He also served as President from September 2012 to July 2016. Mr. Bowzer has over 30 years of global experience leading large organizations, directing new projects and developing successful leaders. From November 2008 to August 2012, he was Vice President, North American Production Operations for Marathon Oil Corporation ("Marathon") in Houston, Texas. In this role he was responsible for Marathon's expansive domestic portfolio, which included unconventional plays in the Bakken, Eagle Ford, Niobrara and Anadarko Woodford in the United States and heavy oil in Canada, and conventional plays in Alaska, Colorado, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming. From May 2006 to November 2008, Mr. Bowzer was Regional Vice President, International Production at Marathon where he was responsible for a diverse mix of significant businesses in Norway, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Africa. Prior thereto, he held senior positions at Marathon in strategic planning and business development. Mr. Bowzer has a Bachelor of Science degree in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Wyoming and completed the Advanced Management Program at the Graduate School of Business at Indiana University. He has served on the board of directors of several industry and professional associations, including a term on the Board of Directors for the University of Wyoming, School of Energy Resources.

Trudy Curran Ms. Trudy M. Curran serves as Director of the Company. She became a Director of Baytex on July 27, 2016 and is a retired businesswoman with extensive experience in executive compensation, mergers and acquisitions, financing and governance. She served as an officer of Canadian Oil Sands Limited from September 2002 to the time of its sale in February 2016. As Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary of Canadian Oil Sands Limited, she was responsible for legal, human resources and administration and a member of the executive team focused on strategy and risk management. From 2003 to 2016, she was a director of Syncrude Canada Ltd., where she served as chair of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee and as a member of the Pension Committee. Ms. Curran is a director of Dominion Diamond Corporation and serves on the Executive Committee of the Calgary chapter of the Institute of Corporate Directors and is a member of the board and the Finance and Audit Committee of Kids Cancer Care Foundation of Alberta. Ms.Curran holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and a Bachelor of Laws degree (both with distinction) from the University of Saskatchewan and the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

John Brussa Mr. John A. Brussa serves as Independent Director of Baytex Energy Corp. He became a Director of Baytex on December 31, 2010 and served as a director of Baytex Energy from October 1997 to December 2014. He is the Vice Chairman of Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP and focuses on tax law. He was admitted to the Alberta bar in 1982. He holds a Bachelor of Laws degree and a Bachelor of Arts, History and Economics degree from the University of Windsor.

Naveen Dargan Mr. Naveen Dargan serves as Independent Director of Baytex Energy Corp. He became a Director of Baytex on December 31, 2010 and served as a director of Baytex Energy from September 2003 to December 2014. He has been an independent businessman since June 2003. Prior thereto, Mr. Dargan worked for over 20 years in the investment banking business, finishing his investment banking career as Senior Managing Director and Head of Energy Investment Banking at Raymond James Ltd. Mr. Dargan is a director of Tervita Corporation. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree in Mathematics and Economics from Queen's University, a Master of Business Administration degree from the Schulich School of Business at York University and a Chartered Business Valuator designation.

R.E.T. Goepel Mr. R.E.T. (Rusty) Goepel serves as Independent Director of Baytex Energy Corp. He became a Director of Baytex on December 31, 2010 and served as a director of Baytex Energy from May 2005 to December 2014. He is currently Senior Vice President for Raymond James Ltd. He commenced his career in investment banking in 1968 and was President and co-founder of Goepel Shields & Partners, which later became Goepel McDermid Ltd. and was acquired by Raymond James Ltd. in 2001. Mr. Goepel is a director of Telus Corporation. He is past Chairman of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics and The Business Council of British Columbia. He is a recipient of the Queen's Gold and Diamond Jubilee Medals for service to the community, financial industry and business. Mr. Goepel holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree from the University of British Columbia.

Gregory Melchin Mr. Gregory K. (Greg) Melchin serves as Independent Director of Baytex Energy Corp. He became a director of Baytex on December 31, 2010 and served as a director of Baytex Energy from May 2008 to December 2014. He is currently the Chairperson of the board of directors of Enmax Corporation, a municipallyowned utility. He was a member of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta from March 1997 to March 2008. Among his various assignments with the Government of Alberta, he was Minister of Energy, Minister of Seniors and Community Supports and Minister of Revenue. Prior to being elected to the Legislative Assembly of Alberta, he served in various management positions for 20 years in the Calgary business community. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree (major in accounting) and a Fellow Chartered Accountant designation from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Alberta. Mr. Melchin has also completed the Directors Education Program with the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Mary Peters Ms. Mary Ellen Peters serves as Independent Director of Baytex Energy Corp. since July 8, 2013. She became a Director of Baytex on July 1, 2013. She is a retired businesswoman with over 30 years of experience in the petroleum industry, most notably as Senior Vice President, Transportation and Logistics (2009-2010) and Senior Vice President, Marketing (1998-2009) at Marathon Petroleum Company, LP. Prior thereto, she held various technical and management positions with Marathon. Her previous board experience includes acting as Chairman of the Board of Managers for Louisiana Offshore Oil Port and as a director of Colonial Pipeline Company. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree (major in finance) and a Master of Business Administration degree. She has also completed executive management programs at Penn State University and Indiana University and the Oxford Energy Seminar