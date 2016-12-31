B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO)

Name Description

Robert Cross Mr. Robert Melvin Douglas (Bob) Cross is Independent Chairman of the Board of B2Gold Corp. He currently serves as an independent director of the Company and is a member of the corporate governance committee and compensation committee of several public companies that operate in the resource sector. He has over 25 years of experience in this capacity and in the investment banking industry.

Clive Johnson Mr. Clive Thomas Johnson is President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of B2Gold Corp. He oversees our long-term strategy and development as well as the day-to-day activities of B2Gold. Previously, Mr. Johnson was involved with Bema Gold and its predecessor companies since 1977. Mr. Johnson was appointed the President and Chief Executive Officer of Bema after it was created by the amalgamation of three Bema group companies in 1988. He was the driving force in Bema’s transition from a junior exploration company to an international intermediate gold producer. Mr. Johnson is currently a director of Uracan Resources Ltd.

Michael Cinnamond Mr. Michael Andrew Cinnamond is Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance of B2Gold Corp. He oversees the financial reporting, cash management and tax planning of B2Gold as well as financial compliance and reporting to the regulatory authorities. Prior to joining us, Mr. Cinnamond was an audit partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP where he was the BC Resources Leader for the Mining, Forestry and Energy and Utilities practices. Mr. Cinnamond has 16 years of experience in the mining industry sector. Mr. Cinnamond previously served as the Finance Chair of the Canadian Institute of Mining, and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of BC. Mr. Cinnamond holds an LL.B designation from the University of Exeter.

Roger Richer Mr. Roger T. Richer is Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of B2Gold Corp. He manages the legal affairs, corporate records and corporate governance of B2Gold. Mr. Richer has over 25 years of experience in mining law, corporate finance and international business transactions and practices. Mr. Richer was with Bema Gold from its inception in 1988 until 2007. Until June 2008, Mr. Richer had also served as the President of Consolidated Puma Minerals Corp., a TSXV listed company. He has a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Victoria.

Thomas Garagan Mr. Thomas A. (Tom) Garagan is Senior Vice President - Exploration of B2Gold Corp. He is responsible for all aspects of our exploration, including technical review of new acquisitions. Mr. Garagan is a geologist with over 30 years of experience. Mr. Garagan was with Bema Gold from 1991 to 2007 and was appointed Vice President of Exploration in 1996. He has worked in North and South America, East and West Africa and Russia. He was instrumental in several discoveries, including the Cerro Casale and Kupol deposits. Mr. Garagan currently serves as a director of Uracan Resources Ltd. Mr. Garagan has a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in geology from the University of Ottawa.

William Lytle Mr. William (Bill) Lytle is Senior Vice President - Operations of B2Gold Corp. He served as Vice President, Africa of B2Gold. He was Vice President Country Manager, Namibia of B2Gold. He holds P.E., M.Sc., B.Sc. degrees.

Dennis Stansbury Mr. Dennis Stansbury is Senior Vice President - Engineering and Project Evaluations of B2Gold Corp. He is a mining engineer with over 35 years of engineering, construction, production and management experience at surface and underground mines in ten different countries. After working for a number of gold mining companies in South America and the United States, he joined Bema Gold as Vice President South America in 1994 and was appointed Vice President of Development and Production in 1996. Mr. Stansbury has a Bachelor of Science degree in mining engineering from Montana College of Mineral Science and Technology.

Dale Craig Mr. Dale Craig is Vice President - Operations of the company. He has been involved in the mining industry for more than thirty years, and has worked in a variety of mine operations including lead/zinc/copper, coal and gold. Dale is responsible for operations in Nicaragua and the Masbate operation in the Philippines. Over the last twelve years he has participated in development and operation of gold mines in Northern British Colombia, Guyana, Mongolia, Peru and Nicaragua. Dale has been associated with B2Gold since 2009, initially as General Manager for the La Libertad Mine. In 2010 he was appointed Country Manager for B2Gold in Nicaragua. He has a BSC (Mining Engineering) from Michigan Technological University, BSc (Biology) from University of Toronto, and is a graduate of Haileybury School of Mines. Dale is a registered professional engineer in Alberta, Canada (APEGGA) and in Peru (IIMP).

Ian MacLean Mr. Ian MacLean is Vice President - Investor Relations of the company. He began his Investor Relations career in 1996 with Nevsun Resources. In 2001 Mr. MacLean joined Bema as the Manager of Investor Relations and was appointed Vice President Investor Relations in 2006. Mr. MacLean has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.

Eduard Bartz Mr. Eduard Bartz is Vice President - Taxation and External Reporting of the company. He has approximately 20 years of direct experience in the mining industry, joining Bema in April 1997. He was appointed as Vice President, Taxation and External Reporting in December 2013 and was previously corporate controller of B2Gold (and Bema) prior to his new position. He is a Chartered Accountant and member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of BC and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Colombia.

Hugh Mackinnon Mr. Hugh Mackinnon is Vice President - Geology of the company. He is a geologist with over 30 years experience in mineral exploration. Hugh started work with Bema Gold in Russia in 1998, managing exploration on the Julietta project, then moved on to the Kupol project where he oversaw the initial exploration through to development of the high grade discovery. He joined B2Gold in 2007. Hugh has worked in North, Central and South America, Central Asia, Europe, Russia and Africa. Most recently, as Namibia Exploration Manager, he was responsible for the final feasibility work and exploration on the Otjikoto Project in Namibia. He has a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Geology from Carleton University and is a registered professional geoscientist (APEGBC).

John Rajala Mr. John Alex Rajala is Vice President - Metallurgy of the company. He has more than 30 years of experience in precious metals plant operations, management, engineering and process development. As Vice President of Metallurgy, his responsibilities include directing B2Gold metallurgical operations and process design for new projects. Prior to joining B2Gold in 2011 as Manager of Metallurgy, he worked for Kinross Gold, Bema Gold and Hecla Mining Company in various technical and management capacities. With Bema Gold he was responsible for the process flowsheet development and plant design for the Kupol Project in Russia. He has B.S. and M.S. degrees in metallurgical engineering from Michigan Tech and the University of Nevada, Mackay School of Mines and is a registered professional engineer in the state of Washington.

Brian Scott Mr. Brian Scott is Vice President - Geology and Technical Services of the company. He is a registered Professional Geologist who joined Bema Gold in 1993 and was Chief Geologist with Bema Gold from 1996-2007 and B2Gold Corp from 2007-2014. Throughout that time he has been involved in all of Bema Gold and B2Gold's exploration and development projects in South, Central and North America as well as Russia and Africa. He graduated in 1985 with a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in Geology from Lakehead University in Ontario Mr. Scott is responsible for providing geological guidance on all of B2Gold's exploration programs and managing the Technical Services Group within B2Gold.

Kevin Bullock Mr. Kevin Bullock is Director of B2GOLD Corp. He is a mining engineer with over 25 years of experience at senior levels in mining exploration, mine development and mine operations. Prior to joining our board, Mr. Bullock was the President and CEO of Volta Resources Inc. and its predecessor company, Goldcrest Resources Ltd. since its inception in 2002. Prior to Volta and Goldcrest Resources Ltd., Mr. Bullock was VP Operations for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. and was instrumental in the reopening of its Macassa Gold Mine in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

George Johnson Mr. George Johnson is Director of B2Gold Corp. He has served as B2Gold's senior vice-president of operations from August, 2009, until April, 2015, when he retired. Mr. Johnson was responsible for overseeing all of the operational activities of B2Gold. Mr. Johnson is a mining engineer with over 35 years of experience in underground and open-pit mine construction and operations management. Mr. Johnson joined Bema Gold Corp. in 1999 after 16 years with Hecla Mining Company. Following the merger of Bema Gold and Kinross Gold Corp., he managed the construction and completion of the Kupol mine in northeastern Russia. Mr. Johnson has a bachelor of science degree in mining engineering from the University of Washington.

Robert Gayton Dr. Robert Joseph (Bob) Gayton, Ph.D., is Independent Director of B2Gold Corp. He currently serves as an independent director of the Company and is a director of several public and private companies. He was previously the Vice President of Finance with Western Silver Corporation from 1995 to 2004. He is also a member of the audit committee and compensation committee of several resource-based public companies and has served in this capacity for over 15 years.

Jerry Korpan Mr. Jerry R. Korpan is Independent Director of B2Gold Corp. He served as Managing Director of Yorkton Securities UK until 1999 and a director of Bema Gold from 2002 to 2007. Until 2011, he was the Executive Director of Emergis Capital S.A., a company based in Antwerp, Belgium. Currently, Mr. Korpan serves as a director of Mitra Energy Limited, an independent oil company operating in South East Asia, and Midas Gold Corporation.