B2W Companhia Digital (BTOW3.SA)

Name Description

Anna Christina Ramos Saicali Ms. Anna Christina Ramos Saicali serves as the Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of B2W Companhia Digital. She was Consultant at OBI-Consultores Independentes from 1990 to 1995. She served as Member of the Executive Board of Lojas Americanas SA between 1997 and 2000, when she became Superintendent. She is also Chief Executive Officer of Americanas SA since 2004. She gained a degree in Art from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie in 1983, a post graduate degree in Art and Education from the Universidade de Sao Paulo in 1989. She attended the general Manager Program at Harvard Business School in 2001. She was Professor at Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie from 1990 to 1993.

Fabio da Silva Abrate Mr. Fabio da Silva Abrate serves as the Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations, Member of the Executive Board of B2W Companhia Digital. He is an Engineer. At Lojas Americanas, he acted as Financial Coordinator of the Treasury Area between July 2006 and January 2010 and Stores Services Superintendent from February 2010 to June 2011. At the Company, he held the function of Financial Manager in the Treasury Department from February 2010 to June 2011 and Americanas.com Superintendent from July 2011 to June 2012.

Marcelo Da Silva Nunes Mr. Marcelo Da Silva Nunes serves as the Chief Financial Officer of B2W - Companhia Digital since November 11, 2016.

Flavio de Almeida Serapiao Mr. Flavio de Almeida Serapiao serves as the Chief Operating Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of B2W Companhia Digital. He has acted at Lojas Americanas SA as Human Resources Officer. He graduated in Electrical Engineering from Pontificia Universidad Catolica do Rio de Janeiro in 1992 , gained a degree in Production Engineering from Pontificia Universidad Catolica do Rio de Janeiro in 1992, a Masters in Electrical Engineering from Pontificia Universidad Catolica do Rio de Janeiro in 1994, a degree in Economics from Universidade Candido Mendes in 1996, a Doctorate of Science in Industrial Engineering from Pontificia Universidad Catolica do Rio de Janeiro in 1997 and a Masters of Business Administration from IBMEC in 2003.

Jose Timotheo de Barros Mr. Jose Timotheo de Barros serves as the Chief Operating Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of B2W Companhia Digital. He is Member of the Executive Board since 2006. He joined Lojas Americanas SA in 1996, as Operations Analyst Trainee. In this company, he served as Planning Manager, Logistics Manager, and a Member of the Board of Directors of Americanas.com and became Member of the Executive Board in 2006. He holds a degree in Production Engineering from the Universidade Federal do Espirito Santo.

Carlos Eduardo Rosalba Padilha Mr. Carlos Eduardo Rosalba Padilha serves as the Chief Operating Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of B2W Companhia Digital since July 2, 2012. Prior to this, he held such posts as Controller and Controlling Director between April 2006 and December 2006, and from january 2007 to June 2012, respectively. He also worked at Lojas Americanas SA where he was Executive Director of Controlling from January 2010 to June 2012.

Carlos Henrique de Lucca Fortes Gatto Mr. Carlos Henrique de Lucca Fortes Gatto serves as the Chief Operating Officer of B2W Companhia Digital.

Jean Pierre Lessa e Santos Ferreira Mr. Jean Pierre Lessa e Santos Ferreira serves as Chief Operating Officer of B2W Companhia Digital.

Marcio Cruz Meirelles Mr. Marcio Cruz Meirelles serves as the Chief Commercial Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of B2W Companhia Digital. He is Chief Executive Officer of Lojas Americanas SA. His professional experience is mainly oriented towards the commerce sector.

Thiago Mendes Barreira Mr. Thiago Mendes Barreira serves as the Chief Commercial Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of B2W Companhia Digital. In other companies, he has held the posts of Marketing and TV Shoptime Manager. He has professional experience in the commerce sector.

Celso Alves Ferreira Louro Mr. Celso Alves Ferreira Louro serves as a Director and Controlling Shareholder's Representative at B2W Companhia Digital since August 31, 2011. In Lojas Americanas, he has been Methods and Process Analysis, Chief Control and Prevention Department Office and Chief Operating Officer. He graduated in Business Administration from UNIABEU Centro Universitario and a Masters of Business Administration from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ).

Miguel Gomes Pereira Sarmiento Gutierrez Mr. Miguel Gomes Pereira Sarmiento Gutierrez serves as a Director and Controlling Shareholder's Representative at B2W Companhia Digital. He is Member of the Board of Directors of Lojas Americanas SA. He served as Production Manager at Companhia Brasileira de Pneumaticos Michelin, Superintendent of Human Resources and Chief Technology Officer of Casa da Moeda do Brasil. At Lojas Americanas SA, he held several management positions, including Manager of Financial Control, Superintendent of Operations and Director of Logistics. He holds a degree in Economic Sciences from Universidade do Estado do Rio de Janeiro (UERJ) and in Mechanical Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ). He also has a post graduate degree in Marketing from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro. He attended the Owner/President Management Program at Harvard University.

Mr. Jorge Felipe Lemann serves as a Director and Controlling Shareholder's Representative at B2W Companhia Digital since August 31, 2011. He also acts at Associacao das Empresas Distribuidoras de Valores and is Member of the Board of Directors of Sao Carlos Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA. In 2003, he founded He also acts at Associacao das Empresas Distribuidoras de Valores and is Member of the Board of Directors of Sao Carlos Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA. Prior to this, he served at Price Waterhouse Coopers, Celio Pelajo CCV and Ativa SA CCTV, among others. He participated in an Owner/President Management Program at Harvard Business School.

Andre Street de Aguiar Mr. Andre Street de Aguiar serves as Member of the Board of Directors of B2W Companhia Digital. He has been an entrepreneur since 15 years in the digital space. He founded several companies in Brazil that were sold to large institutions. He is the founder of Arpex Capital, which owns investment company that creates and invests in payment and e-commerce media companies in Brazil and the USA. he attended OPM Program from Harvard Business School.

Paulo Antunes Veras Mr. Paulo Antunes Veras serves as an Independent Member of the Board of Directors of B2W Companhia Digital since August 31, 2011. He is Founding Partner of Pixit, Guidu and Member of the Board of Directors of Endeavor. He also founded the website of Imperdivel. Between 2004 and 2008, he was General Director of Endeavor no Brasil. He graduated in Engineering from Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo in 1994 and gained a Masters of Business Administration in International Management from INSEAD in 2004.

Luiz Carlos di Sessa Filippetti Mr. Luiz Carlos di Sessa Filippetti serves as an Independent Director of B2W Companhia Digital. He was Member of the Executive Board of Mercedes Benz do Brasil Ltda from 1986 to 1988. He was Member of the Executive Board of Daimler Chrysler do Brasil Ltda from 1989 to 2004. He was Partner Manager of Finaxeptions Participacoes SS Ltda in 2004 and Member of the Executive Board of Grupo Souto Vidigal in 2006. He graduated in Metallurgical Engineering from Escola de Engenharia Maua. He gained a Masters in Business Administration from the Universidade de Sao Paulo. He attended the Intrnational Financial Management Seminar at IMEDE, Switzerland, and the International Financial Program from INSEAD, France, and the Corporate Financial Management Seminar in Harvard.