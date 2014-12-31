Edition:
United Kingdom

Affine RE SA (BTPP.PA)

BTPP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

16.44EUR
3:11pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.09 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
€16.53
Open
€16.53
Day's High
€16.60
Day's Low
€16.31
Volume
4,717
Avg. Vol
10,401
52-wk High
€18.00
52-wk Low
€13.90

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Maryse Aulagnon

67 1999 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Alain Chaussard

67 Vice Chairman of the Board, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Permanent Representative of MAB-Finances

Delphine Benchetrit

48 Director

Jean-Louis Charon

58 Director, Permanent Representative of Holdaffine BV

Catherine Wallerand

46 2009 Director, Permanent Representative of ATIT

Stephane Bureau

51 2010 Independent Director

Joelle Chauvin

68 2012 Independent Director

Arnaud De Bresson

60 Independent Director

Bertrand de Feydeau

68 2001 Independent Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Maryse Aulagnon

Ms. Maryse Aulagnon serves as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Affine SA as of September 21, 1999. She is an Honorary Maitre des Requetes of the Conseil d’Etat, she graduated from ENA and the Institut d'Etudes Politiques in Paris in Economic Sciences and holds a postgraduate degree in economics. After having occupied various positions at the French embassy in the United States and in the staff of several French ministers (including Budget and Industry), she joined the CGE (now Alcatel) group as Director of International Affairs in 1984. She then joined Euris as Deputy CEO when it was created in 1987. In 1990, she founded Affine, which she has remained as Chairman and CEO. Ms. Aulagnon is also Board Member of several professional organisations, including EPRA, Club de l’Immobilier, Scientific Council of IEIF, a real estate research organization and the European Asset Value Fund. She also serves on the Board of a number of cultural and university organizations (including the French American Foundation, the Sasakawa Foundation and the postgraduate real estate program in Marne-la-Vallee University).

Alain Chaussard

Mr. Alain Chaussard serves as Vice Chairman of the Board, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Permanent Representative of MAB-Finances at Affine SA. He graduated from Ecole Centrale de Paris, Institut d'Etudes Politiques in Paris and Ecole Nationale de la Statistique et de l'Administration Economique; he holds a Master in mathematics and a postgraduate degree in finance. After a career in banking with Credit Lyonnais and Credit Chimique, he joined Banque Stern in 1989 to become Deputy CEO. Back to Credit Lyonnais in 1992, he was in charge of structured financing. In this capacity, he served notably as Chairman of the Omnium Immobilier de Gestion (properties defeasance structure) and of the Salle Pleyel concert hall. Appointed Deputy CEO at Euris of 1996, he then joined the Affine group as Deputy CEO in 1998 and has been its Vice Chairman since 2000. He serves on the Board of Pro Musicis, of the FSIF (Federation of French property companies) and is Chairman of the groupement Centrale immobilier.

Delphine Benchetrit

Jean-Louis Charon

Mr. Jean-Louis Charon serves as Director, Permanent Representative of Holdaffine BV at Affine SA. He is also Chairman of City Star Private Equity, Chairman of Horus Capiatl1 and Director of Fonciere Atland, as well as Manager of Sekmet EURL, among others. He graduated from Ecole Polytechnique in Engineering in 1976 and from Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees.

Catherine Wallerand

Stephane Bureau

Mr. Stephane Bureau serves as Independent Director of Affine SA as of March 5, 2010. He is also Partner, Asset Management senior executive at Cushman & Wakefield – Paris (Consultants – property & asset management).

Joelle Chauvin

Ms. Joelle Chauvin was appointed Independent Director of Affine SA on April 27, 2012. She is also Chief Executive Officer of Aviva Investors Real Estate France SA.

Arnaud De Bresson

Mr. Arnaud De Bresson serves as Independent Director of Affine SA. He is also Managing Director of Paris-EUROPLACE.

Bertrand de Feydeau

Mr. Bertrand de Feydeau serves as Independent Director of Affine SA as of May 22, 2001. He is Chairman of Fonciere Developpement Logements, as well as Member of the Supervisory Board of Klepierre SA, Director of Klemurs SA, Sefri Cime SA and SITC SAS, as well as Chairman of Fondation des Bernardins and Director of KTO, among others. He graduated from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris with a Masters degree in Law.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Maryse Aulagnon

270,121

Alain Chaussard

402,759

Delphine Benchetrit

--

Jean-Louis Charon

14,073

Catherine Wallerand

--

Stephane Bureau

7,909

Joelle Chauvin

--

Arnaud De Bresson

8,327

Bertrand de Feydeau

15,073
As Of  31 Dec 2014

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading