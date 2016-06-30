Edition:
United Kingdom

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA (BVB.DE)

BVB.DE on Xetra

7.30EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.03 (-0.38%)
Prev Close
€7.33
Open
€7.34
Day's High
€7.45
Day's Low
€7.30
Volume
157,359
Avg. Vol
310,931
52-wk High
€8.36
52-wk Low
€4.72

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Gerd Pieper

2015 Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Vice Chairman of the Management Board

Hans-Joachim Watzke

57 2005 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Werner Mueller

2015 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Thomas Tress

50 2006 Managing Director

Dutchman Peter Bosz

2017 Head Coach of Borussia Dortmund

Bernd Geske

2005 Member of the Supervisory Board

Bjoern Gulden

52 2014 Member of the Supervisory Board

Christian Kullmann

48 2007 Member of the Supervisory Board

Ulrich Leitermann

2014 Member of the Supervisory Board

Reinhold Lunow

2014 Member of the Supervisory Board

Silke Seidel

2015 Member of the Supervisory Board

Peer Steinbrueck

2010 Member of the Supervisory Board

Robin Steden

Investor Relations Contact Officer
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Gerd Pieper

Mr. Gerd Pieper has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Vice Chairman of the Management Board of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA since 2015. Before that, he was active as the Company's Member of the Supervisory Board as of November 25, 2003. Until October 31, 2009 he also served as Member of the Board of Directors of Herner Sparkasse in Herne and until May 31, 2012 - as Member of the Supervisory Board of Beauty Alliance Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG. Currently, Mr. Pieper occupies the position of Chief Executive Officer and Shareholder at Stadtparfuemerie Pieper GmbH. He has served as Member of the Advisory Board of Borussia Dortmund Geschaeftsfuehrungs-GmbH and Member of the Advisory Board of Signal Iduna Gruppe.

Hans-Joachim Watzke

Mr. Hans-Joachim Watzke has been Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA since November 2005. Prior to that, he was Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer and Treasurer at the Company from February 15, 2005. Before that, he served as Member of the Management Board at the Company, as well as its Treasurer. On November 1, 2001 Mr. Watzke was already elected as Treasurer of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA in November 2001 and resigned from this position in November 2005. From July 1, 2005 until December 31, 2005 he acted as Sole Managing Director of Borussia Dortmund Geschaeftsfuehrungs-GmbH. In addition to his duties at the Company, Mr. Watzke has been Chief Executive Officer and Sole Shareholder at Watex-Schutz-Bekleidungs-GmbH. He holds a degree in Business and Economics.

Werner Mueller

Dr. Werner Mueller is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA since November 23, 2015. Prior to that, he was Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from November 24, 2014. He is Chairman of the Executive Board of RAG Foundation in Essen.

Thomas Tress

Mr. Thomas Tress has been Managing Director of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA since January 1, 2006. He is responsible for Financial Affairs and Organization at the Company. Mr. Tress was Partner of the auditing company RoelfsPartner before joining Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA. On October 11, 2005 he was appointed Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director of the Borussia Dortmund Geschaeftsfuehrungs-GmbH. Mr. Tress holds a degree in Economics from Universitaet Mannheim.

Dutchman Peter Bosz

Bernd Geske

Mr. Bernd Geske has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA since November 22, 2005. Furthermore, he occupies the position of Managing Partner of Bernd Geske Lean Communication in Meerbusch.

Bjoern Gulden

Mr. Bjoern Gulden is Member of the Supervisory Board of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA since November 24, 2014. He is Chief Executive Officer of PUMA SE. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of Dansk Supermarked A/S and Pandora A/S.

Christian Kullmann

Mr. Christian Kullmann has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA since May 23, 2007. Since July 1, 2014, he serves as Member of the Executive Board at EVONIK Industries AG in Essen.

Ulrich Leitermann

Mr. Ulrich Leitermann has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA since November 24, 2014. He is Chairman of the Board of Signal Iduna Group.

Reinhold Lunow

Dr. Reinhold Lunow has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA since November 24, 2014. He is Medical Director of practice clinic Bornheim.

Silke Seidel

Ms. Silke Seidel is Member of the Supervisory Board at Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA since November 23, 2015. She is Manager at Dortmunder Stadtwerke AG and also CEO of Hohenbuschei Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH.

Peer Steinbrueck

Mr. Peer Steinbrueck has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA since November 30, 2010. He is Member of the German Bundestag and former Federal Minister.

Robin Steden

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading