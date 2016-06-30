Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA (BVB.DE)

Name Description

Gerd Pieper Mr. Gerd Pieper has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Vice Chairman of the Management Board of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA since 2015. Before that, he was active as the Company's Member of the Supervisory Board as of November 25, 2003. Until October 31, 2009 he also served as Member of the Board of Directors of Herner Sparkasse in Herne and until May 31, 2012 - as Member of the Supervisory Board of Beauty Alliance Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG. Currently, Mr. Pieper occupies the position of Chief Executive Officer and Shareholder at Stadtparfuemerie Pieper GmbH. He has served as Member of the Advisory Board of Borussia Dortmund Geschaeftsfuehrungs-GmbH and Member of the Advisory Board of Signal Iduna Gruppe.

Hans-Joachim Watzke Mr. Hans-Joachim Watzke has been Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA since November 2005. Prior to that, he was Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer and Treasurer at the Company from February 15, 2005. Before that, he served as Member of the Management Board at the Company, as well as its Treasurer. On November 1, 2001 Mr. Watzke was already elected as Treasurer of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA in November 2001 and resigned from this position in November 2005. From July 1, 2005 until December 31, 2005 he acted as Sole Managing Director of Borussia Dortmund Geschaeftsfuehrungs-GmbH. In addition to his duties at the Company, Mr. Watzke has been Chief Executive Officer and Sole Shareholder at Watex-Schutz-Bekleidungs-GmbH. He holds a degree in Business and Economics.

Werner Mueller Dr. Werner Mueller is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA since November 23, 2015. Prior to that, he was Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from November 24, 2014. He is Chairman of the Executive Board of RAG Foundation in Essen.

Thomas Tress Mr. Thomas Tress has been Managing Director of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA since January 1, 2006. He is responsible for Financial Affairs and Organization at the Company. Mr. Tress was Partner of the auditing company RoelfsPartner before joining Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA. On October 11, 2005 he was appointed Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director of the Borussia Dortmund Geschaeftsfuehrungs-GmbH. Mr. Tress holds a degree in Economics from Universitaet Mannheim.

Bernd Geske Mr. Bernd Geske has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA since November 22, 2005. Furthermore, he occupies the position of Managing Partner of Bernd Geske Lean Communication in Meerbusch.

Bjoern Gulden Mr. Bjoern Gulden is Member of the Supervisory Board of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA since November 24, 2014. He is Chief Executive Officer of PUMA SE. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of Dansk Supermarked A/S and Pandora A/S.

Christian Kullmann Mr. Christian Kullmann has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA since May 23, 2007. Since July 1, 2014, he serves as Member of the Executive Board at EVONIK Industries AG in Essen.

Ulrich Leitermann Mr. Ulrich Leitermann has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA since November 24, 2014. He is Chairman of the Board of Signal Iduna Group.

Reinhold Lunow Dr. Reinhold Lunow has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA since November 24, 2014. He is Medical Director of practice clinic Bornheim.

Silke Seidel Ms. Silke Seidel is Member of the Supervisory Board at Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA since November 23, 2015. She is Manager at Dortmunder Stadtwerke AG and also CEO of Hohenbuschei Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH.