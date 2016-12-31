Bureau Veritas SA (BVI.PA)

Name Description

Aldo Cardoso Mr. Aldo Cardoso serves as Chairman, Independent Director of Bureau Veritas S.A. since March 8 2017. He is Independent Director of Bureau Veritas S.A. since June 3, 2009. He is also Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee of the Company. Prior to that, he was Observer of the Company. From 1979 to 2003 he held such positions at Arthur Andersen as Associate Consultant (1989), Chairman France (1994), Director of Andersen Worldwide (1998), Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Andersen Worldwide (2000) and Chief Executive Officer of Andersen Worldwide (2002 - 2003). Since 2003, he has been Director of French and foreign companies. Additionally, he is Director of GDF Suez, Rhodia, Imerys, Mobistar and Observer of AXA Investment Managers. During his professional career, he was also appointed as Director of Gecina, Accor, Orange, Penauille Polyservices, Axa Investment Manager and Rhodia. Mr. Cardoso obtained a Masters degree in Business Law from Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Paris, and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Didier Michaud-Daniel Mr. Didier Michaud-Daniel has been Member of the Executive Committee and Chief Executive Officer at Bureau Veritas S.A. since March 1, 2012. Additionally, he serves as President of Bureau Veritas International SAS and of Bureau Veritas France SAS, Chairman of the Board of Bureau Veritas International SAS and of Bureau Veritas France SAS, among others. He was appointed President of Otis Elevator Company in May 2008. Prior to this position, he served as President of Otis' United Kingdom and Central Europe Area, a position he held from August 2004 until May 2008. From September 2001 through August 2004, Mr. Michaud-Daniel was Managing Director, Otis United Kingdom and Ireland, following 20 years of service with Otis France. Mr. Michaud-Daniel's career at Otis began in 1981 in service sales, progressing into sales, branch and field support management. In 1991, he was appointed Field Operations Director for Otis France and, in 1992, was promoted to the position of Paris Field and Sales Operations Director. He was appointed Deputy General Manager, Operations in January 1998. Mr. Michaud-Daniel is a graduate of Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Poitiers with a degree in Business Management and is also a graduate of INSEAD. He has been Board of Trustees of the Kingswood Oxford School and on the Board of Directors of Hartford HealthCare.

Frederic Lemoine Mr. Frederic Lemoine serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Bureau Veritas S.A. since March 8, 2017. He was Chairman of the Board of Bureau Veritas S.A. from November 5, 2013 to March 8, 2017. He is also Chairman of the Strategic Committee of the Company. Prior to that, he was Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company from April 14, 2009. From 1992 to 1993, he spent a year managing the Heart Institute in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam and, in 2004, was made Secretary-General of the Alain Carpentier Foundation. From 1995 to 1997, he was Deputy Manager of the office of the Minister for Employment and Social Affairs (Jacques Barrot) in charge of the coordination of the social security and hospital reforms. He was also a Representative of the Secretary of State for Health and Social Security (Herve Gaymard). From 1997 to 2002, he was Deputy Director to Serge Kampf and the Management Board of Capgemini, then Finance Director of the group, before being appointed as Deputy General Manager in charge of finances at Capgemini Ernst & Young. From October 2004 to May 2008, he was Senior Advisor to McKinsey. During his professional career, he was also appointed as Chairman of the Audit and Accounts Committee of Groupama SA and a Member then Observer of the Supervisory Board of Generale de Sante. From March 2005 to April 2009, he was Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Areva. From June 2008 to April 2009, he was a Member of the Supervisory Board of Wendel and, since April 7, 2009, he has been Chairman of the Management Board of Wendel. Additionally, he is Director of Saint-Gobian and Legrand, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Oranje-Nassau Groep and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Trief Corporation. Mr. Lemoine obtained a degree from Hautes Etudes Commerciales in 1986, a degree from Ecole Nationale d’Administration, and from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris in 1987.

Philippe Donche-Gay Mr. Philippe Donche-Gay serves as Senior Executive Vice President of Bureau Veritas S.A. since January 1, 2017. He was Executive Vice President in charge of the Marine & Off-shore of Bureau Veritas Registre International de Classification de Navires et d'Aeronefs from November 1, 2012. From March 1, 2012 until November 1, 2012, he was Member of the Executive Committee and Chief Operating Officer and from June 3, 2009, he served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Committee and Member of the Management Board of the Company. On august 27, 2008, he became Member of the Management Board and Appointed Managing Director - Operations of the Company, the functions he held until June 3, 2009. He began his career with IBM in 1982, holding various management positions in France and in the USA. In 1994, he joined the international general management of Capgemini and, as of 1996, helped set up a global unit dedicated to the Telecommunications market, becoming its CEO in 2001. In 2004, he was appointed CEO of Capgemini France. In January 2007, he became CEO of Capgemini Western Europe & Latin America. He was also in charge of the global coordination of the Technology Services. He joined Bureau Veritas in August 2008 as Member of the Management Board. Mr. Donche-Gay graduated from Ecole Polytechnique and of Stanford University in California.

Stephane Bacquaert Mr. Stephane Bacquaert serves as Director of Bureau Veritas S.A. since June 3, 2009. He is also Member of the Strategy Committee of the Company. Prior to that, he was Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company from June 2, 2008 to June 3, 2009. He started his career as a Consultant in strategy at Bain& Company in Europe and in Latin America. Then, he joined Netscapital and served as Managing Director. He joined the Wendel group in June 2005 and has been Managing Director since June 2008. He has been Member of the Board of Management of Materis Parent SARL and Winvest Conseil SARL, among others. He is also Director of Oranje-Nassau Mecatherm, Oranje-Nassau Developpement SA Sicar and Winvest International SA Sicar, as well as Manager of Bacquaert HMG Patrimoine and Bacquaert HMG Gestion, among others. Mr. Bacquaert is a graduate from Ecole Centrale Paris and Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris. He has also an Masters of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School.

Stephanie Besnier Mme. Stephanie Besnier serves as Director of BUREAU VERITAS S.A. since October 18, 2016. At Wendel since 2007, Stephanie Besnier began her career as a deputy officer in the Treasury department (international desk) of the French Ministry of Finance in 2003. Later, she worked for the agency managing the French State’s equity holdings, where she was responsible for railway and shipping companies. Stephanie Besnier graduated from the France’s Ecole Polytechnique, Corps des Ponts et Chaussees, as well as the Ecole d’Economie de Paris.

Claude Ehlinger Mr. Claude Pierre Ehlinger serves as Director of BUREAU VERITAS S.A. since October 18, 2016. He joined Wendel on October 1, 2016 as Chief Executive Officer of Oranje-Nassau, Associate Director and member of the Investment Committee. He previously served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Louis Dreyfus Company, which he joined in July 2007 as Group Chief Financial Officer. From Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Louis Dreyfus Company, which Officer of Louis Dreyfus Company. Claude Ehlinger began his June 2014 to October 2015, he was acting Chief Executive Associate Director in 1987. From 1999 to 2003, he served as career at the Thomson group in 1985, before joining Finacor as Chief Financial Officer at CCMX, and later Regional Financial Financial Officer in June 2004, a position he held until July 2007. Controller at Capgemini. He joined Eutelsat as Group Chief commerciales (HEC). Claude Ehlinger is a graduate of the Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales.

Jean-Michel Ropert Mr. Jean-Michel Ropert serves as Director of Bureau Veritas S.A. since June 3, 2009. He is also Member of the Audit and Risk Committee of the Company. Prior to that, he was Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company from December 2005. He joined the Wendel Group in 1989 where he carried out a series of functions within accounting, consolidation, and bookkeeping teams. He is also Executive Officer of Coba and Member of the Board of Management of Materis Parent SARL (Luxembourg) and Winvest Conseil SARL (Luxembourg), among others. Mr. Ropert additionally has served as Chief Financial Officer of Wendel since 2002. During his professional career, he was appointed as Chairman of the Compagnie de l'Audon and Winvest II, Director of Solfur, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Board of Poincare Investissements, and Executive Officer and Director of Poincare Participations, SOFU and Coba, among others. He holds a degree in Etudes Comptables et Financieres (DECF) and he obtained a degree in Accounting from Universite de Nantes in 1986.

Lucia Sinapi-Thomas Ms. Lucia Sinapi-Thomas serves as Director of Bureau Veritas S.A. Since the end of March 2013, she has been Deputy Chief Financial Officer at Capgemini. She has been appointed as a member of Cap Gemini Board in May 2012. After starting her career as a tax and business lawyer in 1986, Ms. Sinapi-Thomas joined Capgemini in 1992 as Group Tax Advisor. Since 1999, she was also in charge of Corporate Finance and Treasury. In 2005, she became head of Business Risk Management and Insurance. In parallel, from 1999 to 2005, she was also in charge of Investor Relations. Ms. Sinapi-Thomas graduated from the ESSEC Business School in France (1986). She is Member of the Audit Committee of the Company.

Patrick Buffet Mr. Patrick Buffet serves as Independent Director of Bureau Veritas S.A. from June 3, 2009. He is also Member of the Strategic Committee of the Company. Prior to that, he served as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company from June 18, 2007. He is a graduate in Engineering from Ecole des Mines de Paris. Mr. Buffet began his career at the Ministry of Industry in the field of power and commodities. In 1986, he joined the Entreprise Miniere et Chimique, as Director of Planning, Development and Management Control. He then became Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the agro food company Sanders. From 1991 to 1994, he was Industrial Advisor to the President of France. In 1994, he joined Groupe Suez, first in Belgium as Director of Industrial Investments and of Strategy for Societe Generale de Belgique, before becoming Deputy Chief Executive Officer in 1998, and finally, in 2001, Executive Officer and Director, and Member of the Executive Committee of Groupe Suez. Since April 2007, he has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of metallurgy and mining group Eramet. He has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Le Nickel and Eramet, as well as Member of the Supervisory Board of Arcole Industries and Director of Banimmo (Belgium) and Comilog. Mr. Buffet was Member of the Supervisory Board of Areva and Astorg-partners.

Nicoletta Giadrossi Ms. Nicoletta Giadrossi serves as Independent Director of Bureau Veritas S.A. Since 2013, Ms. Giadrossi has been Chief Operations Officer in Aker Solutions and has been also a Board Member for Faiveley Transport since 2011. From 2009 to 2012, she was VP and GM for EMEA at Dresser Rand. Prior to that, she spent 10 years in General Electric, where she held several executive positions, among them GM in Oil&Gas Downstream and COO for Equipement Management Europe. She also has a background in consulting with BCG and in private equity. Ms. Giadrossi holds a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics and Economics from Yale University and a Masters of Business Administration from Harvard Business School. She is Member of the Nominating and Compensation Committee of the Company.

Ieda Gomes Yell Ms. Ieda Gomes Yell serves as Independent Director of Bureau Veritas Registre S.A. She has spent her career in the renewable energies and gas industry and is a specialist in natural gas and energy strategy in emerging gas markets in Latin America, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa. She has held a variety of senior positions at BP, such as Vice President of New Ventures at BP Integrated Supply and Trading (2004-2011), President of BP Brazil (2000-2002), Vice President of Regulatory Affairs (1999-2000), Vice President of Market Development at BP Solar (2002-2004) and Vice President of Pan American Energy (1998-1999). Prior to BP, Ms. Gomes Yell was CEO of Brazil's Comgas (1995-1998). She has also held several board and executive level positions in industry trade associations (the Brazilian Association of Infrastructure, the International Gas Union, the US Civil Engineering Foundation and the Brazilian Association of Gas Distribution Companies). Ms. Gomes Yell obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the Federal University of Bahia (Universidad Federal de Bahia) in 1977, a Master of Science in Energy from the University of Sao Paulo (Universidade de Sao Paulo) in 1996 and a Master of Science in Environmental Engineering from the Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne) in 1978. She is Member of the Audit and Strategy Committee of the Company.

Sian Herbert-Jones Ms. Sian Herbert-Jones serves as Independent Director of BUREAU VERITAS S.A. since May 17, 2016. She began her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers London office where she served as Corporate Finance Director from 1983 to 1993. In 1993, she joined the firm’s Paris office as Director in the Merger & Acquisitions department. In 1995 she joined the Sodexo group, where she headed up international development between 1995 and 1998, Group treasury from 1998 to 2000 and Deputy Chief Financial Officer in 2000. She served as Chief Financial Officer of the Sodexo group from 2001 to March 2016. Sian Herbert-Jones holds an MA in history from University of Oxford and is a Chartered Accountant in the United Kingdom.

Pierre Hessler Mr. Pierre Hessler serves as Independent Director of Bureau Veritas S.A. as of June 3, 2009. He is also Member of the Strategic Committee, as well as Chairman of the Nomination and Compensation Committee of the Company. Prior to that, he was Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company from June 19, 2002 to June 27, 2005. Mr. Hessler began his career at IBM where he worked for approximately 27 years, holding positions at IBM Switzerland (from 1965 to 1980), where he was Director of Agencies in the computer field, then IBM Europe from 1980 to 1993, where he held positions as Director of Operations, Director of Marketing and Services, Regional General Director, Chairman of IBM France and General Director of operations, marketing and services. From 1982 to 1984, he held positions as Director of Development at IBM Corporation, then as Director of Corporate Marketing from 1989 to 1991, and finally IBM Vice-President. In 1993, he joined Capgemini where he carried out a number of different general management functions, including Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gemini Consulting, Member of the Management Board, and Executive Officer, then Director, in 2000. Mr. Hessler has been Manager of Actideas, a Member of the observers on the Board of Directors of Capgemini, and Adviser to Capgemini. Mr. Hessler is a graduate in Law and Political Economy from the Universite de Lausanne.