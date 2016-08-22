Bovis Homes Group PLC (BVS.L)

Name Description

Ian Tyler Mr. Ian P. Tyler is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Bovis Homes Group PLC. He was Chief Executive of Balfour Beatty plc from 2005 to March 2013, having joined the company in 1996 as Finance Director and becoming Chief Operating Officer in 2002. He is a Chartered Accountant and prior to 1996 was Financial Controller of Hanson and Finance Director of ARC Ltd, one of its principal subsidiaries, and held financial roles at Storehouse plc. He was a non-executive director of Cable & Wireless Communications Plc until September 2015, where he was also chairman of its audit committee, and a non-executive director of VT Group plc until 2010. He became a non-executive director of Mediclinic International plc in February 2016, following its reverse takeover of Al Noor Hospitals Group Plc where he was non-executive chairman. He is Non-executive director of BAE Systems plc and Mediclinic International plc. Non-executive Chairman of Cairn Energy PLC. Independent Chairman of AWE Management Ltd (a joint venture company between Lockheed Martin, Jacobs Engineering and Serco).

Greg Fitzgerald Mr. Greg Fitzgerald has been appointed as the Chief Executive of the Company, effective April 18, 2017. Greg Fitzgerald is the former Chief Executive and Chairman of Galliford, where he spent over 30 years of his career. During his time as Chief Executive, he oversaw the transformation of Galliford, increasing the scale of the housebuilding business and improving profitability. Greg Fitzgerald is a former non-executive Director of the NHBC and is currently non-executive Chairman at Ardent Hire Solutions and Baker Estates Limited.

Alastair Lyons Mr. Alastair David Lyons, CBE, is Senior Independent Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Bovis Homes Group PLC. He is non-executive chairman of Admiral Group plc and Welsh Water. He was nonexecutive chairman of Serco Group plc and Towergate Insurance until June 2015. Previously in his executive career, Alastair was Chief Executive of the National Provident Institution and the National and Provincial Building Society, Managing Director of the Insurance Division of Abbey National plc and Director of Corporate Projects at National Westminster Bank plc. He has a broad base of business experience with a particular focus on mortgage lending and insurance industries. He was awarded the CBE in 2001 for services to social security having served as a nonexecutive director of the Department for Work and Pensions and the Department of Social Security. He is Non-executive chairman of Admiral Group plc, Non-executive chairman of Welsh Water.

Earl Sibley Mr. Earl Sibley is the Group Finance Director, Executive Director of Bovis Homes Group PLC. He is a chartered accountant and rejoined Bovis Homes in April 2015 having worked as Group Financial Controller from 2006 to 2008. Earl held a number of senior finance and operational positions with Barratt Developments plc from 2008 to 2015, including Regional Finance Director. He previously worked for Ernst & Young Skills: Leadership, strategic focus, financial and accounting expertise.

Martin Palmer Mr. Martin Trevor Digby Palmer is Group Company Secretary of Bovis Homes Group PLC. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. He has fifteen years of experience with Bovis Homes and was previously Group Company Secretary of London Forfaiting Company PLC from 1997 to 2001.

Christine Browne Dr. Christine Browne OBE is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company., since 1 September 2014. She is Chief Operating Officer of easyJet plc, where she served as a non-executive director from January to September 2016. She was Chief Operating Officer, Aviation, of TUI Travel plc until September 2015, having previously been managing director of Thomson Airways from 2007 to May 2014 and managing director First Choice Airways from 2002 to 2007. She has a Doctorate of Science (Honorary) for Leadership in Management and was awarded an OBE in 2013 for services to aviation.

Ralph Findlay Mr. Ralph Findlay Non-Executive Independent Director of Bovis Homes Group PLC., since 7 April 2015. He is a Chartered Accountant and is Chief Executive Officer of Marston’s PLC, a position he has held since 2001, having been Finance Director from 1996 to 2001 and Group Financial Controller from 1994 to 1996. He previously held roles with Geest plc as Group Chief Accountant, Bass plc as Treasury Manager and qualified and worked with Price Waterhouse as a specialist in financial services. He is Chief Executive of Marston’s PLC, Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Council of Keele University.