Balwin Properties Ltd (BWNJ.J)
BWNJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
646.00ZAc
1:36pm BST
Change (% chg)
6.00 (+0.94%)
Prev Close
640.00
Open
650.00
Day's High
650.00
Day's Low
621.00
Volume
3,904
Avg. Vol
420,407
52-wk High
860.00
52-wk Low
620.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hilton Saven
|63
|2015
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Stephen Brookes
|50
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Jonathan Weltman
|35
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Rodney Gray
|2015
|Executive Director
|
Basani Maluleke
|38
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Kholeka Mzondeki
|48
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Ronen Zekry
|36
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Hilton Saven
|Mr. Hilton Saven is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. He is the chairman of Mazars South Africa and serves on the governing council of Praxity, a global alliance of independent accounting and auditing firms, and was appointed to the Mazars Group executive board as co-CEO of the group in December 2009. Outside of Mazars, Hilton was appointed to the board of Truworths International in 2003 and is currently serving as their non-executive chairman. He has also served as a member on a number of other boards, including the Lewis Group.
|
Stephen Brookes
|Mr. Stephen Volker Brookes is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the company. He is the CEO and founder of Balwin, with approximately 19 years of experience in the position at the Company. Prior to founding Balwin in 1996, Stephen spent 4 years as a civil engineer at Eskom and 3 years as a project manager at Matrix Projects.
|
Jonathan Weltman
|Mr. Jonathan Weltman is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the company. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant (South Africa) and is Balwin’s CFO, a position which he has held for over 3 years. Prior to joining Balwin, Jonathan spent 2 years in the United Kingdom in Morgan Stanley’s balance sheet reporting and liquidity funding department. He has also served as financial director at Emotion Cycling, financial controller at Bear Stearns Investment Bank and as a trainee accountant at Grant Thornton South Africa.
|
Rodney Gray
|Mr. Rodney Norman Gray is Executive Director of the Company. Rodney has been involved in the management of Balwin since 1998.
|
Basani Maluleke
|Ms. Basani Maluleke is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. She is a director of Transcend Capital and a co-founder of African Century Ventures. She has ten years of financial services experience in the areas of corporate finance, private banking and, most recently, private equity. She was admitted as an attorney of the High Court after serving articles at Edward Nathan and Friedland (now Edward Nathan Sonnenbergs).
|
Kholeka Mzondeki
|Ms. Kholeka Winifred Mzondeki is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. She has over 20 years experience in governance and financial management, during which time she has also served as financial director and chief financial officer in various organisations including a Fortune 500 company. Kholeka has experience serving on the boards of a variety of public and private companies, including Reunert, Masana Petroleum, Aveng, Telkom SA Soc, Sentala Mining, Bauba Platinum and ECS.
|
Ronen Zekry
|Mr. Ronen Zekry is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. he is employed as an equity investor at Buffet Investments and has over 10 years’ experience in a variety of property and related private equity transactions and serves as a director on a number of private company boards.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Hilton Saven
|--
|
Stephen Brookes
|3,509,330
|
Jonathan Weltman
|1,334,640
|
Rodney Gray
|--
|
Basani Maluleke
|--
|
Kholeka Mzondeki
|--
|
Ronen Zekry
|--
As Of 28 Feb 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Hilton Saven
|0
|0
|
Stephen Brookes
|0
|0
|
Jonathan Weltman
|0
|0
|
Rodney Gray
|0
|0
|
Basani Maluleke
|0
|0
|
Kholeka Mzondeki
|0
|0
|
Ronen Zekry
|0
|0