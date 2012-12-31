Onxeo SA (C4X.PA)

Name Description

Joseph Zakrzewski Mr. Joseph S. (Joe) Zakrzewski has been appointed Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Onxeo SA, effective as of the end of January 2016. He has more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry. His career started with Eli Lilly & Company in the USA. He joined as process engineer with responsibility for biologics development and manufacturing (1988-1991), became Senior Financial Analyst (1991-1993) and Head of Manufacturing and Development (1993-1995), then Manager and Director of Corporate Business Development (1995-2003), before being appointed VP Global Corporate Business Development (2003-2005). He was Chief Operating Officer of Reliant Pharmaceuticals (2005-2007), and then joined the biotechnology company Xcellerex as CEO (2007-2010). From 2010 to 2013, he was Chairman and CEO of Amarin Corporation (Ireland), where he remains a director. He has also been a venture partner at Orbimed Advisors, one of the leading VC funds dedicated to the healthcare industry (2010-2011). Joseph Zakrzewski is a board member with several biotechnology companies in Europe and in the USA, public and private, including Insulet Corporation, Amarin Corporation, Thrasos Therapeutics, Acceleron Pharma, Gliacure Inc., and SiteOne Therapeutics. He received a BS in Chemical Engineering and a Master of Science degree in Biochemical Engineering from Drexel University. He has an MBA in Finance from the University of Indiana.

Judith Greciet Ms. Judith Greciet has served as Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Board of Bioalliance Pharma SA as of June 29, 2011. She previously served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Operations and Research & Development of Bioalliance Pharma SA. She joins from Eisai France, a company she managed as Chairman for three years. She holds a Doctorate of pharmacy in addition to being a graduate of third cycle Management and Pharmaceutical Marketing. Ms. Greciet joined Eisai France in June 2007 after working at Wyeth Pharmaceuticals France (today Pfizer), LFB Group (“Laboratoire Français du fractionnement et des Biotechnologies”, Zeneca and Pharmacia. She particularly focused on optimizing links with all health actors (researchers, academic practitioners, medical doctors, patient associations, health authorities…) and also worked in the oncology and immunology areas with products such as Enbrel (in rheumatology). She has served successively as Head of the Oncology Department and of the Hospital Department where she was notably in charge of hospital antibiotherapy projects. She was alos appointed Chairman of Laboratoires BioAlliance Pharma as of December 31, 2011, as well as she is Director of Theravectys.

Nicolas Fellman Mr. Nicolas Fellmann is Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee of Bioalliance Pharma SA. He has more than 10 years experience in the pharmaceutical industry. From 1996 to 2006, he held various positions in the finance department of Pfizer France: initially in charge of treasury operations and internal audit, he was appointed Director Treasury, Tax and Audit in 1999. In this position he was notably in charge of the management of financial risks for the French affiliate of Pfizer and he managed the financial implementation of a series of restructuring operations (including the two mergers with Warner-Lambert in 2000 and Pharmacia in 2003) as well as tax optimization schemes. From 1992 to 1995, he worked with Ernst & Young as financial auditor undertaking several assignments with customers in the industrial or financial sectors. Mr Fellmann started his carrier as deputy Finance Director at Total, Cameroon in 1990. . He graduated from Ecole de Management de Lyon.

Philippe Maitre Mr. Philippe Maitre has been Executive Vice President and Chief of U.S. Operations of Onxeo S.A. since March 21, 2016. Mr. Maitre brings more than 35 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, including nearly 15 years as Corporate Officer for US public companies. Mr. Maitre has served as Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of mAbRx, a biotech company developing monoclonal antibodies against cancer stem cells in partnership with the Duke Cancer Center. Prior to founding mAbRx, Philippe has been the Chief Executive Officer at Anosys, a cancer vaccine company spin-off from Aventis (today Sanofi). He has also served as a Chief Financial Officer for NASDAQ-listed companies Pharmaceutical Product Development Inc. (PPD Inc.) and Oscient Pharmaceuticals. Earlier in his career, Mr. Maitre served in various roles such as finance, business development and investor relations at companies Rhone Poulenc, Rhone Poulenc Rorer as well as Aventis, where he ultimately held the position of Senior Partner and Deputy CFO for Aventis Pharma Group. Prior to joining the Pharma Industry, Mr. Maitre served in the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs where he was stationed in Libya. He earned his master's in Finance from the Hautes Etudes de Commerce (HEC) Business School in Paris.

Francoise Bono Ms. Francoise Bono, Ph.D., has served as Chief Scientific Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of Onxeo SA since March 1, 2017. She spent over 25 years with Sanofi and Evotec and was, until late 2016, Evotec Executive Vice-President, Oncology. A prominent cancer biologist, she has brought several innovative compounds from early clinical development through to IND filing and Phase I trials. Francoise Bono has led over 20 major projects, notably in the field of immune-oncology, and developed extensive experience in science, people management and project leadership and evaluation, as well as recognized expertise in translational and development strategy in oncology. Francoise Bono received her PhD in Cellular Biology from Toulouse University.

Michel Forest Mr. Michel Forest is Vice President Quality Qualified Person and Member of the Executive Committee of Bioalliance Pharma SA. He began his career in 1981 with Winthrop Laboratories where he was responsible for production and industrial Scale-up activities. In 1985, he joined the Fournier Group in Dijon to take on the building of a manufacturing plant, from its design to its international standard qualification. From 1989, he successively held various positions in the Quality Assurance area of Fournier, firstly as Quality Assurance, Quality Control Manager, where he created the Quality Assurance Department for Fournier’s manufacturing plants, and from 1993 as Quality Assurance Director, Health Activities for its global industrial activity. In 1997, Mr. Forest took on the management of Quality Assurance of Scientific Affairs, from the development to the registration of products. In this role, he was involved in the international registration of pharmaceutical products, and achieved several FDA inspections. In 2003, he joined “Science & Business Development”, a company dedicated to the development of pharmaceutical products, specifically in charge of Quality, Regulatory Affairs and Development Plan activities, until 2008 before joining BioAlliance Pharma.

Louis Kayitalire Dr. Louis Kayitalire is Vice President, Head of Research & Development of Bioalliance Pharma as of June 2012. Medical oncologist from the Institut Gustave Roussy (Villejuif cancer research institute), Mr. Kayitalire started his career at Eli Lilly in France and then in the United-States, before joining Bristol Myers Squibb Corporate until 2007. He has collaborated to the development of several cancer drugs, from early phases to registration. Before joining BioAlliance Pharma, he was for five years Vice President Clinical Research for Oncology, Immunology/Inflammation and CNS/Pain at Cephalon Europe.

Aude Michel Ms. Aude Michel is Director of Legal Affairs, Agreements and Licensing and Member of the Executive Committee of Bioalliance Pharma SA as of 2010. She began her career as head of the Patent Department in the Technologies Transfer Office of Inserm, France's medical research agency. In 2006, she joined BioAlliance Pharma to serve as Intellectual Property Director in charge of managing all the patents and trademarks for BioAlliance as well as academic alliances, licensing activities and public granting management (OSEO-ISI, European consortium). Ms. Michel holds the European Patent Qualification from European Patent Office as well as a Masters Degree in Biology and Cellular Physiology from the University of Orsay (Universite Paris XI) and a Masters Degree in Intellectual Property (CEIPI, Centre for International Intellectual Property Studies, a part of Universite de Strasbourg).

Audrey Legentil-Dumery Ms. Audrey Legentil-Dumery has served as Director of Human Resources and Member of the Executive Committee at Onxeo SA since February 10, 2015. She previously worked as a Senior HR consultant with a Paris -based agency, managing HR on behalf of diverse companies, notably accompanying SME’s through periods of growth and transition. Audrey successfully conducted several missions in the pharma and biotech sectors. Audrey holds a Master in Management and Intercultural Communication from CELSA (Sorbonne, Paris).

Elisabeth Carstensen Dr. Elisabeth V. Carstensen has served as Director of Alliance Management and Member of the Executive Committee at Onxeo SA since February 10, 2015. She holds a PhD in organic chemistry and a Master’s degree in chemical engineering from the Technical University of Denmark. Initially responsible for the pharmaceutical development of Belinostat, Elisabeth was lately Director of Business Development and Partnership Management with Topotarget. Elisabeth has also been appointed Director of Onxeo’s Danish operations.

Olivier de Beaumont Dr. Olivier de Beaumont, M.D., has served as Chief Medical Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of Onxeo SA since March 1, 2017. He has been with Stallergenes Greer as Senior Vice President, Head of Global Clinical Development, Pharmacovigilance and Medical Affairs, and a member of the Executive Committee since 2005. Prior to that, he led various clinical development programs and strategic marketing activities at Quintiles and Aventis, addressing a wide range of therapeutic areas and leading teams, notably in oncology. Dr. de Beaumont is a medical doctor and also holds a Master of Business Administration degree from ESCP Business School and a Masters degree in Public Health & Health Economics.

Caroline Lemarchand Dr. Caroline Lemarchand serves as Preclinical R&D Director, Member of the Executive Committee of Bioalliance Pharma SA since 2006. From 2002 to 2006, she served as Project Director in charge of developing new formulations for Bioalliance Pharma most advanced products. Previously, she worked at Hoechst Marion Roussel and Novartis Pharma. She is a Pharmacist and holds and a Doctor in Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Delphine Lucas Ms. Delphine Lucas serves as Regulatory Affairs Director and Member of the Company's Executive Committee of Bioalliance Pharma SA since 2006. From 2000 to 2006, she served as Worldwide Regulatory Affairs Director at Agouron Pfizer in San Diego, California, United States, with negotiations of registration dossiers with the FDA. Previously, she held various regulatory positions at Servier and Boehringer-Ingelheim. She holds a Pharmaceutical Degree as well as a Masters Degree (DESS) of International Development & Registration of Medicinal Products.

Sonia Vivier des Vallons Ms. Sonia Vivier des Vallons serves as Quality Assurance Director and Member of the Company's Executive Committee at Bioalliance Pharma SA since 2006. Ms. Vivier des Vallons was responsible for the production unit of a novel pharmaceutical excipient from 2000 to 2006. In 2002, she also took the responsibility over Hygiene and Safety. She joined Bioalliance Pharma in 2000 after receiving a Chemical Engineer Diploma from the ENSCR (Ecole nationale superieure de chimie de Rennes).

Remi Droller Mr. Remi Droller has served as Member of the Board - Representative of Kurma Life Science Partners of Bioalliance Pharma SA as of December 16, 2010. He previously served as a Representative of AGF Private Equity on the Company's Board of Directors from April 22, 2010 and on the Company's Supervisory Board from September 2009. Mr. Droller joined Kurma Life Science Partners as Partner in September 2010 and was previously with CDC Innovation from 2000 to 2003 and with AGF Private Equity (now Idinvest Partners) from 2003 to 2010 where he was in charge of the development of the Life Sciences investment activity. He serves on the board of several investee companies such as Novagali Pharma (listed on Euronext) and Prosensa. Mr. Droller holds a Masters Degree in Molecular Biology from Universite Paris VI Pierre et Marie Curie and a Masters Degree in Finance and Innovation Management from AgroPariTech.

Nicolas Trebouta Dr. Nicolas Trebouta has served as Member of the Board - Permanent Representative of Financiere de la Montagne at Bioalliance Pharma SA as of June 29, 2011. Since 2004, he has been via his company Financiere de la Montagne, investing in biotechnology companies, directly or through funds. He co-founded Chevrillon et Associe in 2000 and through this structure achieved several LBO such as Picard (frozen food), CPI (printing company) or Alingia (insurance company). He has been a Medical Doctor and shareholder of BioAlliance Pharma SA since 2008. Dr. Trebouta also serves as Manager of SARL Financiere de la Montagne, SCI Fleurus Immobilier and SCI du Trillon; Chairman of SAS Dragon 8, and Director of GIE IO, among others.

Russell Greig Dr. Russell G. Greig, Ph.D. has served as Independent Member of the Board of Bioalliance Pharma SA since June 27, 2013. He held various positions at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) for nearly three decades, notably as President of GSK Pharmaceuticals International from 2003 to 2008 and as a member of GSK Corporate Executive Team. Most recently, he served as President of SR One, GSK's Corporate Venture Group. Since 2012, he has been a permanent guest member of the Board of Directors at the Company in the area of Strategic Planning and Corporate Development. He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Manchester and then obtained a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Biochemistry from the University of Manchester as well.

Daniele Guyot-Caparros Ms. Daniele Guyot-Caparros has served as Independent Member of the Board of Bioalliance Pharma SA since June 27, 2013. Following international missions in Audit, she joined Rhone Poulenc (now Sanofi) where she held different positions with an increasing scope of responsibilities in finance on a European level and in business planning and performance monitoring on a worldwide level. She has been working as a consultant specialized in life sciences and healthcare areas for five years. Ms. Guyot-Caparros obtained a degree in Finance and Accounting from the Ecole Superieure de Commerce of Nancy (Institut Commercial de Nancy).

Thomas Hofstaetter Dr. Thomas Hofstaetter has served as Independent Member of the Board at Bioalliance Pharma SA as of May 31, 2012. With a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and a Master of Science degree in Biochemistry from the same university, Dr. Hofstaetter has conducted an international career in Germany, in the United States and in Japan, within international groups (Wyeth, Aventis) where he hold strategic positions at the highest level in external growth and business development. For the last two years and until December 2011, he has been CEO of VaxInnate Corporation and he is also Board Member of another American biotech company, Geron Corporation.