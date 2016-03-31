Cadila Healthcare Ltd (CADI.NS)

Name Description

Pankaj Patel Shri. Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Cadila Healthcare Ltd. Mr. Pankaj Patel, M. Pharm., spearheads Zydus Cadila, one of India’s pharmaceutical groups and a global healthcare provider. With an experience spanning over 30 years in the Indian Pharmaceuticals industry, Mr. Patel combines both research and techno-commercial experience. Mr. Patel has been the guiding force behind Company’s fast tracked growth. Under his leadership, recently, the Company was declared as the “Emerging Company of the Year” by the Economic Times for Corporate Excellence in 2010. Mr. Patel is on the governing councils of many national industry associations. Mr. Patel is the President of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance and the Chairman of FICCI, Gujarat State Council. He is the Executive Chairman, Vice President and Trustee of Gujarat Cancer Society and Chairman of Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute. He is also on the Governing Board of the Ahmedabad University and the President of the Ahmedabad Management Association. Mr. Patel was awarded the E&Y Entrepreneur of the Year – Life Sciences Award for the year 2009, the M. L. Schroff Memorial Award in 2009 and “Baroda Sun Lifetime Achievement Award” for the year 2010 by the Bank of Baroda. Mr. Patel was declared “Pharma Man of the Year” in 2004 by the Federation of Indian Industry and Economists [FIIE] for contributing to the growth of the Indian Pharma Industry. Recently, Mr. Patel was conferred the Indian Pharmaceutical Association’s “Special Recognition Award 2010” in recognition of his contributions to the growth of the Pharmaceutical Industry, Research and the Profession of Pharmacy.

Sharvil Patel Dr. Sharvil P. Patel serves as Managing Director, Director of the Company. He was Deputy Managing Director, Director of Cadila Healthcare Ltd. He is having specialization in Chemical and Pharmaceutical Sciences from University of Sunderland, U.K. and doctorate for his research work in Breast Cancer at John Hopkins, Bayview Medical Centre, USA. Dr. Patel is associated with the Company since 1997 and has contributed a lot in aligning the business and research goals of Zydus group and under his leadership jointly with the Managing Director the group has achieved sales over $1 bn in 2010-11. It is his dream to make the Company a research - based pharmaceutical company by 2020. Dr. Patel is closely associated with the Yi (Young Indians) a leadership forum initiated by the Confederation of Indian Industry which integrates young professionals from various walks of life for the developmental initiatives in the areas of economy, education, healthcare and environment. Dr. Sharvil Patel has also brought in a new dimension to the Consumer business, giving it much larger positioning in the wellness domain.

Mukesh Patel Shri. Mukesh M. Patel is the Non-Executive Director of Cadila Healthcare Ltd. Mr. Mukesh Patel, an eminent Advocate has been in legal practice since 1977, with specialization in the fields of Tax Planning, Appellate Matters, International Taxation, Tax and Investment Planning for Non-Resident Indians and Foreign Collaborations. He has been actively involved in Legal Education and Tax Journalism for the past over three decades, as a visiting faculty with the Gujarat Law Society and the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and as a Columnist through his popular weekly columns on Direct Taxes with 'Sandesh', 'Gujarat Samachar' and 'The Times of India'. He has also authored a number of acclaimed books on Personal Tax & Investment Planning and Self Development and anchored TV Serials 'Tax Free' and 'Money Magic.' In recognition of his noteworthy contribution and achievements as an Eloquent Speaker, he received 'Fellowship of the World Academy of Speakers' in 1981 and Speaker of the 20th Century Award' in 2000. He traveled around the world, he is an ardent photographer. He has served as the President of the Ahmedabad Management Association, Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, All Gujarat Federation of Tax Consultants and several other bodies. Currently, he is the President of Indian Red Cross Society, Ahmedabad and the Indo-Japan Friendship Association, Gujarat. He is also a member of the National Executive Committee of FICCI and a Director on the Board of number of public companies. His other Directorships include Sandesh Limited, German Remedies Limited, Zydus Wellness Limited, Hitachi Home & Life Solutions (India) Limited, Zydus Pharmaceuticals Limited, Desai Brothers Limited, BA Research India Limited and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Apurva Diwanji Shri. Apurva S. Diwanji is Additional Independent Director of Cadila Healthcare Ltd. Mr. Apurva Diwanji completed his law degree from Downing College, Cambridge University, UK and after working in the UK with two international law firms, he returned to India to join M/s Desai & Diwanji, Advocates, Solicitors and Notaries. He is currently a partner with M/s Desai & Diwanji and is based in Mumbai. He also has an Economics degree from St. Xavier's College, University of Bombay.

Nitin Desai Mr. Nitin Raojibhai Desai is Non-Executive Independent Director of Cadila Healthcare Ltd., since May 6, 2011. Mr. Nitin Raojibhai Desai is a Graduate in Civil Engineering and Masters in Environmental Engineering from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA. He is presently Chairman and Managing Director of Desai Brothers Limited, Pune, a Corporate in the multifold business of manufacturing Bidis and Food Products, Finance and Investments, Real Estate and Wind Power Generation. Desai Group diversified in Indian Ethnic Food business under the famous “Mother’s Recipe” brand, dealing in wide range of food products like Pickles, Pastee, Papads, Fruit Pulps, Frozen Foods, Ready to Eat and Ready to Cook Products, which are exported to over 40 countries. During his entrepreneurial tenure, the business turnover of the Desai Group has grown from Rs. 6 Crores in 1974-75 to around Rs. 675 Crores in 2010-11. Actively associated with the Health Care Industry, he is one of the Promoter Directors of the fast expanding “Sahyadri Group of Hospitals”. He is actively involved with diverse social activities, mainly in the spheres of Eye Care, support of the disabled and Education. Mr. Desai is the Chairman of Poona Blind Mens’ Association and H. V. Desai Eye Hospital. In recognition of his role in providing comprehensive eye care, he was felicitated by the former President of India, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. Mr. Desai is the President of Shri Poona Gujarati Bandhu Samaj. He has been a Trustee of Poona Gujarat Kelvani Mandal, Pune for the past several years. He is also a Trustee of Vanarai, headed by Shri Mohan Dhariya, former Vice Chairman of the Planning Commission. Mr. Desai has served as President of the prestigious Poona Club. He was also President of Poona Junior Chamber and Vice – President of Indian Jaycees.

Humayun Dhanrajgir Mr. Humayun Dhanrajgir is Non-Executive Independent Director of Cadila Healthcare Ltd., since August 16, 2003. Mr. Dhanrajgir is a B. Tech (Chem. Eng.) from Loughborough University, U.K., M.I. Chem. E (London.), C. Eng (London), AMP (Harvard). He started his carrier in 1960 at British Oxygen Co. Ltd., London. On his return to India, he worked for Burmah Shell, India as a covenanted officer for five years. He joined Glaxo India Ltd., and held several important positions including that of Managing Director in January 1990. He retired as Executive Vice Chairman in August, 1994. Thereafter, he was appointed as Managing Director of Lupin Laboratories in late 1994 helping the Company in its globalization plans. He joined Kodak India Ltd., as its CEO & Managing Director in October, 1995. He retired after five years term in October, 2000. He was the President of Organization of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) from 1992 to 1994, having served as its Vice President for 2 years prior to that. He also served on the General Committee of the Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) for two years and was a past Vice Chairman of the Indo-British Business Committee. Mr. Dhanrajgir is a member - Global Advisory Board, Asian Centre for Corporate Governance, Trustee of the Dr. P. V. Cherian Artificial Kidney Trust, Trustee of Breach Candy Hospital Trust and Lintas Employees Welfare Trusts. He is on the Indian Advisory Board of U.S. Pharmacopoeia.