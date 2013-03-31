Capital First Ltd (CAPF.NS)

Name Description

V. Vaidyanathan Mr. V. Vaidyanathan serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Capital First Limited. He concluded India’s largest management buyout with Warburg Pincus, which is one of his most significant professional achievements. He was earlier the Managing Director & CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Ltd. and Executive Director of ICICI Bank Ltd. He has received a number of international awards for his achievements in banking in India. He is an alumnus of Birla Institute of Technology and Harvard Business School.

Pankaj Sanklecha Mr. Pankaj Sanklecha is the Chief Financial Officer & Head - Corporate Centre of Capital First Ltd. Mr. Pankaj is a qualified Chartered Accountant and has 19 years of rich experience in Retail and Small & Medium Enterprises Banking.

Apul Nayyar Mr. Apul Nayyar is Chief Executive Officer - Consumer & Wealth Management Business and Executive Director of Capital First Ltd. Mr. Apul is a qualified Chartered Accountant and has rich experience spanning nearly 18 years having worked with distinguished names in the banking and financial services industry

Nihal Desai Mr. Nihal Desai is Chief Risk Officer and Executive Director of Capital First Ltd. Mr. Nihal is a B.E. (Computer Science and Technology) & MBA (Finance) and has 20 years of experience in leadership positions in financial services and IT industry.

Adrian Andrade Mr. Adrian Andrade is the Head - Human Resource and Administration of Capital First Ltd. Mr. Adrian brings to the table over 26 years of valuable experience spanning the various segment in the HR domain at various multinational banks.

Vishal Mahadevia Mr. Vishal Mahadevia is the Non-Executive Director of Capital First Limited. Mr. Vishal Mahadevia is Managing Director and co-head of Warburg Pincus India Private Limited. Previously, he was with Greenbriar Equity Group, a fund focused on private equity investments in the transportation sector. Prior to that, Mr. Mahadevia worked at Three Cities Research, Inc., a New York-based private equity fund, and as a consultant with McKinsey & Company. He is a Director of AU Financiers, Biba Apparels, Capital First, Continental Warehousing, Gangavaram Port, IMC Limited and QuEST Global Services. Mr. Mahadevia received a B.S. in economics with a concentration in finance and a B.S. in electrical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.

Narendra Ostawal Mr. Narendra Ostawal serves as Additional Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the Managing Director of Warburg Pincus India Private Limited. Earlier, he has worked with 3i India Private Limited (part of 3i Group PLC, UK) and McKinsey & Company. He holds a Chartered Accountancy degree from ICAI and an MBA from IIM, Bangalore. He has 13 years of experience in consulting and private equity segment.

Brinda Jagirdar Dr. Brinda Jagirdar is re-designated as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company effective Sep 24th, 2017. She is currently serves as Additional Non Executive Independent Director of the Company effective Sep 23rd, 2017. She joined the Board of Directors of the Company in September 2014. Dr. (Mrs.) Brinda Jagirdar is the Chairperson of Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Member of Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company. Dr. (Mrs.) Brinda Jagirdar is an independent consulting economist with specialization in areas relating to the Indian economy and financial intermediation. She is an Independent Director and member of the Directors’ Forum of the FICCI Centre for Corporate Governance. She is Visiting Faculty, National Institute of Bank Management, Pune and member of the Research Advisory Committee of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance. She retired as General Manager and Chief Economist, State Bank of India, based at its Corporate Office in Mumbai. As part of the Bank’s senior Management team, Dr. Jagirdar’s work at SBI involved tracking developments in the Indian and global economy and analysing implications for policy, participating in the Bank’s Asset Liability Committee and Central Management Committee meetings, conducting research studies on relevant issues including financial inclusion, macroeconomic developments, banking sector reforms.

Dinesh Kanabar Mr. Dinesh Kanabar serves as Additional Independent Director of the Comapny. He is former Deputy CEO of KPMG in India and Chairman of its Tax practice. Presently, he is the CEO of Dhruva Advisors LLP. He has handled some of the biggest tax controversies in India and has advised on complex structures for both inbound and outbound investments. He is a Fellow Member of the ICAI. He has over 25 years of experience advising some of the largest multinationals in India.

Hemang Raja Mr. Hemang Raja is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Capital First Ltd. Mr. Hemang Raja is an MBA from Abeline Christian University, Texas, with a major emphasis on finance. He has also done an Advanced Management Program (AMP) from Oxford University, UK. He has a vast experience of over thirty three years in financial services encompassing fund based businesses such as Project Finance and Corporate Banking, together with Treasury management and Structured products with IL&FS. Mr. Raja has also been the head of Capital Market activities in the Institutional and Retail Segments when he started and became the Managing Director and CEO of the then newly formed initiative by IL & FS, namely IL & FS Investsmart Ltd.

M. S. Sundara Rajan Mr. M. S. Sundara Rajan is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Capital First Ltd. Mr. M S Sundara Rajan is a Post Graduate in Economics from University of Madras with specialization in Mathematical economics, National Income and Social Accounting. He is also a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers and Associate Member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He was Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Indian Bank and has total experience of over 38 years in the Banking Industry. He has also earlier worked with Union Bank of India for over 33 years. During his Stewardship as CMD of Indian Bank, the said Bank has won many accolades and awards. He has been ranked 45th in the Economic Times India Inc’s most powerful CEOs list (2009) and also Ranked No.2 among the CEOs of Nationalized Banks and No.6 among the CEOs of Commercial banks.