Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (CAPL.NS)

Name Description

Vivek Siddharth Mr. Vivek Siddharth is Chief Operating Officer of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd., since August 01, 2011. Mr. Siddarth has more than 5 years of experience in the Pharmaceutical industry. He is a Graduate in Bio-Technology.

Sridhar Ganesan Dr. Sridhar Ganesan has been appointed as Managing Director, Whole Time Director of Caplin Point Laboratories Limited. He has been appointed as Managing Director of the Company effective March 28, 2015. He has a B. Pharm degree from Bangalore University and M.S. (Pharmaceutical Operation) from BITS, Pilani. He had over 35 years of varied experience in the Pharmaceutical Industry.

D. Mishra Shri. D. P. Mishra is a Director of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. He holds Post Graduate in Pharma Marketing. He has more than 30 years of experience.