Capgemini SE (CAPP.PA)

Name Description

Paul Hermelin Mr. Paul Hermelin has been Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Group Management Board and Executive Committee of Cap Gemini S.A. since May 24, 2012. He is also a Member of the Company's Strategy and Investments Committee. He was first appointed to the Board of Directors on May 23, 2000. He was Member of the Company's Management Board from May 24, 1996 to May 23, 2000 and was appointed Co-Chief Executive Officer on December 12, 2001, then Chief Executive Officer on July 24, 2002. He has been Chairman of Capgemini North America Inc., Capgemini Holding Inc., as well as CEO of Capgemini Service S.A.S. and Capgemini North America Inc., among others. He is Director of AXA.

Aiman Ezzat Mr. Aiman Ezzat has been Group Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Group Management Board and Member of the Executive Committee at CAP GEMINI S.A. since December 12, 2012. His responsibilities financing and treasury, taxation and insurance, real estate and real estate transformation projects. Prior to joining the Company, he served as Chief Executive Officer of International Operations at Headstrong, a global business and technology consultancy, where he worked with financial services clients in Asia, North America and Europe. Mr. Ezzat was previously Head of the Oil and Chemicals practice of Gemini Consulting where he spent 10 years. He served as Capgemini SA’s Deputy Director of Strategy from 2005 to 2007. He was part of the acquisition and integration team of Kanbay, a global IT services firm focused on the financial services industry, acquired by Capgemini SA in 2006. In November 2007, Mr. Ezzat was appointed as Chief Operating Officer of the Financial Services Global Business Unit (GBU) and became Chief Executive Officer in December 2008. Mr. Ezzat holds a degree in chemical engineering from Ecole Superieure de Chimie Physique Electronique de Lyon in France and an MBA from the Anderson School of Management at UCLA.

Hubert Giraud Mr. Hubert Giraud has been Member of the Group Management Board and Executive Committee, Director of Human Resources Management and Transformation of the Capgemini Group at CAP GEMINI S.A. since January 24, 2014. Prior to this, he served as Head of Business Process Outsourcing, Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. After several positions held in the French public sector, Mr. Giraud joined Societe Generale, as head of Public Financing in 1990. In 1993, he was appointed Chief Operations Officer of GEMPLUS (today Gemalto), the function he held until 1998. With experience in operational, financial and legal management, he then joined the Company in 1998 to lead Capgemini Group's Corporate Development & Risk department, including overseeing several M&As and managing the legal and audit operations. In 2003, he organized the Global Outsourcing discipline and led the Company’s outsourcing businesses. In 2004, he became the CEO of a new discipline that he launched: Business Process Outsourcing. Mr. Giraud graduated from both from Ecole Nationale d'Administration in 1984 and from Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris in 1979.

Lucia Sinapi-Thomas Ms. Lucia Sinapi-Thomas has been Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Representative of Employee Shareholders on the Board of Directors of CAP GEMINI S.A. since March 28, 2013. She is a Member of the Remuneration Committee at the Company. She started her career as a tax and business lawyer in 1986, before joining Capgemini in 1992 as Group Tax Advisor. In 1999, she took charge of Corporate Finance and Treasury. In 2005, she became a member of the Group Review Board in charge of Business Risk Management and Insurance. She was also in charge of Investor Relations between 1999 and 2005. She graduated from ESSEC business school. She received a degree in Law, was admitted to the Paris bar, and has a financial analyst degree (SFAF 97). She also Director of BUREAU VERITAS and DASSAULT AVIATION.

Philippe Grangeon Mr. Philippe Grangeon serves as Senior Executive Advisor to Group Chairman and CEO of CAP GEMINI S.A. since January 1, 2016. He was Member of the Executive Committee and Head of Marketing and Communication at CAP GEMINI S.A. until December 31, 2015. He is also in charge of the Capgemini University.

Chris Stancombe Mr. Chris Stancombe serves as Head of Industrialization and Automation of CAP GEMINI S.A. He was Member of the Executive Committee and Head of Business Process Outsourcing at CAP GEMINI S.A. from January 24, 2014 to 2015. He was Cap Gemini SA's Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) since 2005 and he notably served as Head of Operations of BPO. Mr. Stancombe is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales. He trained with Ernst & Young before moving into industry for over 11 years, where he held a number of Board positions in international companies including CFO, CIO, COO and CEO.

Patrick Nicolet Mr. Patrick Nicolet is Director of Group Competitiveness and in charge of the supervision of operations in India at CAP GEMINI S.A. He also supervises the Company's activities in Latin America.

Salil Parekh Mr. Salil Parekh is Head of the General Management of the AppsOne entity, the supervision of Sogeti, Cloud Infrastructure Services and the Cloud Foundation Services at Cap Gemini SA.

Olivier Sevillia Mr. Olivier Sevillia is Head of Application Services Two and Member of the Group Management Board and Executive Committee at Cap Gemini SA. He also supervises Capgemini Consulting, Prosodie and BPO.

Jean-Baptiste Massignon Mr. Jean-Baptiste Massignon has been Member of the Executive Committee, General Secretary of CAP GEMINI S.A. as of September 2012. His responsibilities includes legal affairs, which encompasses governance of the listed company Cap Gemini S.A., the management of subsidiary legal affairs and legal support to operating activities. He is a graduate of Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris and Ecole Nationale d’Administration. He joined the Treasury management team within the Ministry of Economics and Finance in 1993 and took part in 1997 to the creation of Reseau Ferre de France as Head of Financial Affairs. In 1999, he founded and managed a start-up company in the financial sector. He returned to the Treasury in 2001 and worked as Secretary General of Ciri and Deputy Director in charge of businesses financing and competitiveness. Mr. Massignon joined Cap Gemini in 2006 as Head of Mergers and Acquisitions. He then held sales management roles for the Southern Europe and Latin America regions and then within the Country Board France.

Pierre-Yves Cros Mr. Pierre-Yves Cros has been Member of the Executive Committee and Chief Development Officer of CAP GEMINI S.A. since April 11, 2013. He joined the Company in 1988 as a corporate strategy consultant. In 1997 he became a Senior Vice President of Gemini Consulting, in charge of global operations. Mr. Cros was appointed Strategy Director for the Capgemini Group in 2003. Mr. Cros was appointed head of Capgemini Consulting, the Capgemini Group’s dedicated global strategy and transformation consulting practice, in January 2009. He has been a member of the Group Executive Committee since 2005. He holds a Master of Science from the National Institute of Applied Sciences (one of France’s top universities) and an MBA from the HEC School of Management.

Cyril Garcia Mr. Cyril Garcia has been Member of the Executive Committee and Head of Capgemini Consulting at CAP GEMINI S.A. since April 11, 2013. He began his career in 1991, as an advisor to the then Minister of Industry, Mr. Dominique Strauss-Kahn. Until 2002, when he was promoted to Vice President and became responsible for the public sector in Cap Gemini Ernst & Young (which has become Cap Gemini SA), Mr. Garcia led many enterprise and public organization transformations in the services, utilities and media sectors, pursuing the missions he had in charge at Bossard Consultants he joined in 1993, before the company was acquired by Cap Gemini SA in 1997. Member of the Capgemini Consulting France Executive Committee from 2003 to 2010, Mr. Garcia carried out different roles, including head of business development for Capgemini Consulting France. Since 1999 Mr. Garcia has been a member of the German Marshall Fund Fellowship, an American public policy think-thank dedicated to the promotion of greater comprehension and cooperation between North America and Europe. He was appointed at the Conseil National du Numerique in France in early 2013. He graduated from The Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris (1989).

Srinivas Kandula Mr. Srinivas Kandula is Member of the Executive Board, India Operations Director at CAP GEMINI S.A.. He is responsible for the development and performance of delivery centers based in India. Previously he was Human Resources director of IGATE. His main task is to steer the integration of IGATE and Capgemini’s activities in India and to bring operating performance to the levels achieved by best-in-sector companies in India.

Virginie Regis Ms. Virginie Regis is Member of the Executive Board, Head of Marketing and Communications Department of CAP GEMINI S.A. since January 01, 2016. She is responsible for the Group’s internal and external communication and is tasked with coordinating actions implemented in this area by operating subsidiaries as well as their marketing deliberations and initiatives.

Robert Fretel Mr. Robert Fretel serves as Director representing the employees of Cap Gemini S.A. since September 1, 2016. He began his career in 1981 as a mathematics professor in France and then in Tunisia as a co-worker. In 1984, he became technical engineer for NALCO (water treatment) in which he develops software for the sales force. In 1986, he joined Compagnie Générale d'Informatique, where he worked for clients such as CITROEN and EDF for 7 years, in the design and development of all the technical architecture for the development and operation of a company, A billing application (100 operating sites, BULL and IBM). He also serves as a trainer both internally and for clients such as Crédit Agricole and Caisse d'Epargne. Mr. Robert Fretel joined Capgemini Toulouse in November 1993 and now has 23 years of experience within the Group. In addition to his operational duties, Mr. Robert Fretel has been a staff representative for 20 years in management. He has also been a member of the International Works Council (IWC) for 10 years. He is also a member of the Strategy & Investment Committee. Mr. Robert Fretel brings to the Board the vision of an employee with a great knowledge and experience of the technological environments and their digital transformation. In view of his duties, Mr. Robert Fretel also has extensive knowledge of the Capgemini Group and its businesses.

Kevin Masters Mr. Kevin Richard Masters serves as Director representing the employees of Cap Gemini S.A. since September 1, 2016. He Joined the Capgemini Group in 1973, and the experience gained therein is mainly focused on managing large teams in operational or support environments. He has been involved in the process of consulting employees as Chairman of the Outsourcing Forum and the National Works Council Groups since 2001. He was elected representative of the United Kingdom at the International Works Council IWC), then a member of the Board of which he was Secretary until his appointment as Director representing the employees in September 2016. Between July 2014 and September 2016, he was invited, Secretary of the IWC, to attend meetings of the Board of Directors of Cap Gemini SA with an advisory vote. He is also a permanent guest of the Compensation Committee. He is also a member of the Compensation Committee.

Daniel Bernard Mr. Daniel Bernard has been Lead Independent Director of Cap Gemini S.A. since May 12, 2005. He is Chairman of the Company's Ethics and Governance Committee and Strategy and Investments Committee. He graduated from Hautes Etudes Commerciales. He has served as Chairman of Provestis, Chairman of the Board of Kingfisher and MAF Retail Group, and has been on the Board of Directors of Alcatel-Lucent. He additionally has acted as Chairman of the HEC Foundation and was Managing Director and Chairman of the Board of Groupe CARREFOUR and Director of SAINT-GOBAIN. He was also Director at ALCATEL LUCENT until 2014.

Anne Bouverot Ms. Anne Bouverot serves as Independent Director of CAP GEMINI S.A. effective October 8, 2013. She is Member of the Strategy and Investment Committee at the Company. She has been CEO of the London-based GSMA1 since 2011. Between 1992 and 2011, she fulfilled various roles within the France Telecom Orange, finally being in charge of its Mobile Services global business unit. She is also on the board of directors of Edenred. Ms. Bouverot obtained a degree in Information Technology from Ecole Normale Superieure and also received a degree from INSEAD. She is Director of ORANGE S.A. and GSMA LTD.

Yann Delabriere Mr. Yann Delabriere has been an Independent Director of CAP GEMINI S.A. since February 25, 2004. He is Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee. He is also CEO and Chairman of the Board of Faurecia. He was Chief Financial Officer of PSA Peugeot Citroen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Banque PSA Finance and of Credipar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Peugeot Citroen Argentine and of Pergolese Investissements, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Peugeot Finance International NV, and Vice Chairman of PSA International. He was also Director of Peugeot Citroen Automobiles, Automobiles Citroen, and Gefco, and Manager of GIE Peugeot Citroen Finance et Comptabilite and of PSA Services S.r.l.

Laurence Dors Ms. Laurence Dors has been an Independent Director of CAP GEMINI S.A. since May 27, 2010. She is Member of the Company's Ethics & Governance Committee and the Audit Committee. She has been Director of Credit Agricole and was Deputy CEO of Dassault Systemes, as well as General Secretary of EADS and General Secretary and Member of the Executive Committee of Groupe Renault. She is also Senior Partner of THEANO ADVISORS.

Carole Ferrand Ms. Carole Ferrand serves as Independent Director of Cap Gemini S.A. since May 18, 2016. She began her career at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, where she served as audit and financial adviser in the Transaction Services department, joining Sony France, a French subsidiary in the consumer and professional electronics branch of the Sony Corporation Group, as Finance Director and then Secretary General from 2002. In 2011, she held the position of Chief Financial Officer of the Europacorp Group. Since January 2013, she is Director of Financing within the Artemis Group and in charge of the strategic and financial support of certain participations. Member of the Audit Committee. Since 2013, Ms. Carole Ferrand sits on the Board of Directors of the FNAC Group, of which she is also a member of the Audit Committee. She has been a member of the Audit & Risk Committee (previously the Audit Committee) since May 18, 2016. She brings to the Board her expertise in the areas of auditing, finance and financial matters. Ms. Carole Ferrand also brings her expertise in investment strategy and external growth, her experience and her knowledge of the challenges of rapid change in a competitive environment but also disruption, particularly digital in a wide variety of environments. She is a graduate of the Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales 1992.

Sian Herbert-Jones Ms. Sian Herbert-Jones serves as Independent Director of Cap Gemini S.A. since May 18, 2016. She first worked for 15 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers, both in London and Paris, where she was responsible for mergers and acquisitions (1983-1993). She subsequently joined the Sodexo Group where she spent more than 21 years, including 15 years as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Committee (until 28 February 2016). She is currently a director of Air Liquide S.A. (since 2011), where she chairs the Audit and Accounts Committee. She also sits on the Board of Directors of Bureau Veritas since May 17, 2016, of which she is also a member of the Appointments and Compensation Committee. She is a member of the Audit & Risk Committee (previously the Audit Committee) since May 18, 2016. She brings to the Board her strong financial and auditing skills and experience in international transactions, particularly in the services sector ("BtoB"). She also brings to the Board of Directors her experience as an executive with multi-cultural expertise and independent director on boards of major international companies. She holds a diploma in public accountancy in the United Kingdom.

Philip Laskawy Mr. Philip A. Laskawy has been Independent Director of Cap Gemini SA since July 24, 2002. He is Member of the Company's Audit Committee. He has been Non-Executive Chairman of Fannie Mae, Director of General Motors Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., Loews Corporation and Lazard LTD. Previously, he served at The Progressive Corporation, Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc., The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and as CEO and Chairman of the Board of Ernst & Young.

Xavier Musca Mr. Xavier Musca has been Independent Director of CAP GEMINI S.A. since May 7, 2014. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He is Member of the Executive Committee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of International Retail Banking, Asset Management and Insurance of CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Moreover, he has served as Vice-Chairman of UBAF; Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board CREDIT DU MAROC; Director – Vice-Chairman of CREDIT AGRICOLE EGYPT S.A.E. PREDICA and Director of AMUNDI GROUP, CA ASSURANCES, CACEIS and CACI, among others. He was Vice Chairman of CREDIT DU MAROC and CARIPARMA until 2014.

Pierre Pringuet Mr. Pierre Pringuet has been Independent Director of CAP GEMINI S.A. as of April 30, 2009. He is a Member of the Company's Ethics & Governance Committee Committee and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee. A graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole des Mines de Paris (1975), Mr. Pringuet started his career in the French civil service. He became an Advisor to the Government Minister Michel Rocard from 1981 to 1985 before being given responsibility for the farming and food-processing industries at the Ministry of Agriculture. He joined Pernod Ricard in 1987 as Development Director and then held the posts of Managing Director of the Societe pour l'Exportation des Grandes Marques (1987-1996) and then Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard Europe (1997-2000). In 2000 he became one of Pernod Ricard's two Deputy CEO's. He has been Director of Pernod Ricard since 2004. He notably led the acquisition of Allied Domecq in 2005, and then the integration process. In December of that year he became the group's sole Deputy CEO. In 2008, he led the acquisition of Vin & Sprit and its vodka brand, Absolut. Mr. Pringuet has been Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pernod Ricard. He holds the rank of Knight of the National Order of Merit, and of Officier du Merite Agricole. He is a Director of Iliad SA.

Bruno Roger Mr. Bruno Roger has been an Independent Director of Cap Gemini SA since 2000. He is a Member of the Company's Ethics and Governance Committee and Chairman of the Strategy and Investments Committee. He has been Chairman of Lazard Freres SAS and Companie Financiere Lazard Freres SAS, among other posts. Previuosly, he served at AXA, Pinault Printemps Redoute and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain.