Carmila SA (CARM.PA)

Name Description

Francis Mauger Mr. Francis Mauger was appointed Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Carrefour Property Development SA on June 18, 2012. He is a graduate of Ecole Hoteliere du Lausanne. He started his carreer in Accor and Sodexho. In 1988 he joined Casino group where he served in various managerial positions for 20 years. From 1988 until 1990 he served as Director of Expansions for the Restaurants division and in 1991 he became director of development. In 1998 he became General Manager for South America and in 2003 General Manager for Latin America. He joined Carrefour in 2010 as Network Director for Carrefour Property.

Christophe Martin Mr. Christophe Martin was appointed Finance Director, Director of Carrefour Property Development SA in September 2012. He served as Director since August 28, 2012. He is a graduate of Accounting from Universite Paris IX - Dauphine. He was Finance Director in Carrefour Brasil and he served in various position in Carrefour since 2001. He started his carrer at KPMG Audit in 1998. He is a Member of the Executive Committee of Carrefour Property France.

Anne-Marie Aurieres-Perrin Ms. Anne-Marie Aurieres-Perrin has served as a Director of Carrefour Property Developpement SA as of January 24, 2012. She holds a degree in Economics Science and a Postgraduate degree in Banking and Finance. She has been the Director of Operations of Carrefour Property France since September 2011 after having served as the Director of Development for France for three years. She previously served as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of ValparImmo, a joint real estate company of Bouygues Immobilier and EDF, from 2004 to 2008. She also held various operational roles within Groupe Bouygues and subsidiaries of Promotion Immobiliere from 1987 to 2003.