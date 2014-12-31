Callidus Capital Corp (CBL.TO)

Name Description

Newton Glassman Mr. Newton Glassman is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Callidus Capital Corporation. He is the Founder, Managing Partner and acts as Chief Executive Officer of CCGI. He devotes all of his working time to CCGI, investment funds managed by CCGI and assets held by those investment funds, including the Corporation. Mr. Glassman was formerly a director of FrontPoint Partners, LLC. He also serves, or has formerly served, as a director or senior officer of various CCGI portfolio companies, including Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited, Cable Satisfaction International Inc./Cabovisão, Natural Markets Restaurants Corp, and Therapure Biopharma Inc. Mr. Glassman was previously a Managing Director at Cerberus Capital Management LP where he was involved in several Canadian restructurings, including Loewen Inc., Livent Corporation of Canada, Inc., Philip Services Corporation, GST Telecommunications, Inc., Pacifica Papers, Inc. and AT&T Canada Inc. CCGI and funds managed by it have, since 2002, been involved in numerous distressed and/or under-valued situations. Mr. Glassman holds an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, a law degree from Faculty of Law, University of Toronto and an undergraduate degree from the University of Toronto.

David Reese David M. Reese is President, Chief Operating Officer of Callidus Capital Corporation. Prior to joining Callidus in June 2011, Mr. Reese spent nearly 30 years developing a strong operational and credit background by working and building business groups focused on asset-based lending, leveraged buyouts and structured credit products. Over his career, he has been involved in arranging senior debt, mezzanine debt and equity in both the public and private markets spanning a broad range of industries. He has worked in both corporate and investment banking with several Canadian and international banks and Securitus Capital, a structured credit boutique that he co-founded. Mr. Reese holds a Masters in Business Administration from the Richard Ivey School of Business, University of Western Ontario and a Bachelor of Arts (Biology) from Queen’s University.

Dan Nohdomi Mr. Dan Nohdomi is Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of Callidus Capital Corporation. Prior to joining Callidus in February 2013, Mr. Nohdomi was the CFO of Greypoint Capital Inc., a private debt fund based in Toronto, which he assisted in launching and founding. Prior to joining Greypoint in June 2012, Mr. Nohdomi was a part of Brookfield Asset Management’s Special Situations Group from May 2006 until September 2012 and was involved in distressed and stressed investing and lending. Mr. Nohdomi was also the Corporate Treasurer of Western Forest Products Inc., a publicly traded, Brookfield Asset Management portfolio company operating in British Columbia, from January 2010 until May 2012. Mr. Nohdomi is a CPA, CA and holds a Masters in Business Administration from Cornell University and a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity Western University.

Jim Riley Mr. Jim Riley is Secretary, Director of Callidus Capital Corporation. Prior to joining CCGI in 2011, Mr. Riley is a Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of CCGI and devotes all of his working time to CCGI and Callidus. Prior to joining CCGI in 2011, Mr. Riley was a Partner and Co-Chair of the Banking and Finance Law Group at Goodmans LLP. Prior to joining Goodmans LLP, Mr. Riley was a founding partner of the Toronto office of Ogilvy Renault (now Norton Rose Fulbright Canada) in 1996 and prior to that was a Partner at Stikeman Elliott LLP. Mr. Riley holds a master of law degree from Harvard University and a law degree from the Faculty of Law, University of Toronto

Tibor Donath Mr. Tibor Donath is Lead Independent Director of Callidus Capital Corporation. Since 1979, Mr. Donath has been a Partner at Bench & Donath, Chartered Accountants — a Toronto accounting firm providing assurance, accounting and income tax consulting services for private entities in various sectors of the economy. Mr. Donath is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario and of the Ordre des Comptables Professionnel Agrees du Québec. Mr. Donath graduated from Sir George William’s University (now Concordia University) with a Bachelor of Commerce in 1973, Major in Accounting, Minor in Economics, and was first licensed to practise accounting in 1976. Since July 2006, Mr. Donath has been a member of the Board of Directors, and Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee for Counsel Corporation. Mr. Donath also sits on the Investment Committee of a private venture capital firm.

Ann Davis Ms. Ann Davis is Independent Director of Callidus Capital Corporation. After a 37 year career at KPMG LLP in Canada, Ann Davis retired from KPMG on March 31, 2013 having been a partner in the audit practice for over 25 years with specialization in the financial services sector. Ms. Davis provided audit and audit related services to some of KPMG’s largest clients with extensive experience with financial institutions including banking, wealth management, investment banking and brokerage, and funds (alternative and mutual funds). She also led the financial services audit practice in the Greater Toronto Area and served as National Industry Leader for KPMG’s financial services practice. Ms. Davis graduated from Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario in 1976 with a Bachelor of Science (Honours) Degree. She became a Chartered Accountant in 1979 and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario. In 1997 she was elected a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario.