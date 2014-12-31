Mersen SA (CBLP.PA)

Name Description

Herve Couffin Mr. Herve Couffin serves as Chairman and Independent Member of the Supervisory Board at Mersen SA since May 19, 2009. He was Independent Director of the Company since May 22, 1995. A graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and a qualified Corps des Mines engineer (graduate of Ecole des Mines de Paris), Mr. Couffin began his career at the French Industry Ministry. He joined the Paribas group in 1983 as Director responsible for Principal Investments. He became Member of Paribas Principal Investments' Executive Committee in 1993, before being named Senior Partner and Member of PAI Partners' Executive Committee until 2004. In 2005, he founded Callisto, a company providing financial advice to senior management teams in relation to LBO transactions, and currently serves as its Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Couffin works as well as Associated Manager of HC Conseil and Director of ANTARGAZ, IPSEN and Compagnie Franco-Tunisienne des Petroles. He was previously Director of Gerflor, Ceva and Coparex.

Luc Themelin Mr. Luc Themelin serves as Chairman of the Management Board of Mersen SA since August 24, 2011. Prior to that he served as Member of the Management Board of the Company since June 30, 2010. Prior to that position, he was Member of the Executive Committee and Member of the Management Board of the Company since May 19, 2009 and Group Vice President - High Temperature Applications and Braking, Member of the Executive Committee until May 19, 2009. Mr. Themelin has spent the bulk of his career with the Company, having originally been hired as Research and Development engineer. He was appointed as Director of Braking division in 1998 and then Director of High Temperatures division in 2004. He joined the Executive Committee in 2005, while continuing to manage the Braking division and to oversee the High Temperatures division. Mr. Themelin holds a Doctorate degree in Materials Science and currently works also as Chairman and Director of several subsidiaries of the Company.

Henri-Dominique Petit Mr. Henri-Dominique Petit is Vice Chairman and Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Mersen SA since May 19, 2009. Prior to that, he was Independent Director of the Company since May 24, 2007. Mr. Petit has spent his entire career in industry. He graduated from Ecole Superieure de Physique et de Chimie (ESPCI ParisTech), gained a DEA degree in Nuclear Physics and also holds a Doctorate degree in Particle Electronics from Universite d'Orsay (part of Universite Paris-Sud 11). After three years of research, Mr. Petit joined Kodak in Paris and held within the company a wide variety of positions in France (purchasing, production, marketing and sales) and in the rest of the world (Divisional Manager in London, then President of the Cinema and Television Division in Los Angeles, European President of Eastman Kodak, based in London, Chief Operating Officer of the Consumer Imaging division based in the United States and, lastly, President of Eastman Kodak Asia-Pacific based in Shanghai). Mr. Petit took over at the helm of Bacou-Dalloz in 2004. He was Chief Executive Officer of the group until 2009. He currently works also as Senior Advisor at DC Advisory.

Thomas Baumgartner Mr. Thomas Baumgartner serves at Mersen SA as Financial and Administrative Director, Member of the Management Board since August 24, 2011. Prior to that, he worked as the Company's Financial and Administrative Director since March 19, 2010. He began his career in 1996 with Credit Lyonnais as a credit analyst, before taking over as Relationship Manager of industrial accounts. In 1999, he joined the Company as Head of Financing and Cash Management, before becoming Vice President Planning and Controlling. Mr. Baumgartner is a graduate of Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and he currently also works as Chairman and Director of several subsidiaries of the Company.

Christophe Bommier Mr. Christophe Bommier serves at Mersen SA as Global Vice President - High Temperatures and Member of the Management Board since August 24, 2011. He was previously the Company's Global Vice President - High Temperatures since 2010. Mr. Bommier began his career with Pechiney as Research and Development Engineer, before joining the Company in 1989 to rapidly rose through the ranks to become Vice President, Braking. In 1998, he moved to the United States where he took charge of the North American operations of the High Temperatures division, before being appointed Vice President - High Temperatures Asia in 2006. Mr. Bommier is a graduate of Ecole Superieure de Physique et de Chimie (ESPCI ParisTech) and currently works also as Director of several subsidiaries of the Company.

Didier Muller Mr. Didier Muller serves at Mersen SA as Member of the Management Board, Group Vice President - Electrical Applications and Chemical Equipment since July 2012. He previously served at the Company as Member of the Management Board, Group Vice President - Electrical Applications since August 24, 2011 and as Head of Electrical Applications since 2006. He began his career in 1981 and held several sales and marketing positions before moving to Pechiney in 1987 as Sales and Marketing Director. He joined the Mersen group in 1989, being given responsibility for various subsidiaries and divisions, predominantly in international markets. Mr. Muller is a graduate of Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Rouen and holds a Masters degree in Economics. He currently works also as Chairman and Director of several subsidiaries of the Company.

Yann Chareton Mr. Yann Chareton serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Mersen SA since May 19, 2009. He was previously the Company's Director since January 1, 2009. After graduating from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris in 2000 and from ESSEC Business School in 2002, Mr. Chareton studied at the London School of Economics and at Universita Commerciale Luigi Bocconi in Milan. In October 2005, he joined AXA Private Equity's Mid Cap LBO team where he has been Senior Investment Manager at the Milan office. He was notably involved in deals related to Camaieu and TLD group in France and the Kos group in Italy. In addition to his duties at the Company, Mr. Chareton currently also holds several other posts, including Director of Kos S.p.A., Director of Novaluxco 1 SA and Manager of ACF Investmen, among others.

Dominique Gaillard Mr. Dominique Gaillard is Member of the Supervisory Board of Mersen SA since May 19, 2009. He was previously Director of the Company since January 1, 2009. A graduate of Ecole Polytechnique, Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees and of Institut d'Administration des Entreprises in Paris, he also holds a Master of Science degree from the University of Berkeley in California. Mr. Gaillard began his career working for a Pechiney subsidiary as a R&D Director, then Sales and Marketing Director (1988-1990). From 1990 to 1997, he worked in private equity at Charterhouse, during which time he arranged numerous development capital and LBO transactions. He joined AXA Private Equity in 1997 as Head of LBOs. He currently also holds several other posts, including Chief Executive Officer of AXA Investment Managers Private Equity Europe SA, Member of the Supervisory Board of AXA Private Equity Germany GmbH and Director of AXA Private Equity Italy S.r.l., among others.

Jean-Paul Jacamon Mr. Jean-Paul Jacamon is Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Mersen SA since May 19, 2009. He was previously Independent Director of the Company since January 22, 2003. A graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole des Mines de Paris, Mr. Jacamon joined Schneider Electric in 1981, after beginning his career with the French Industry Ministry and at Datar. He became Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Spie-Trindel and Spie Enertrans, before being named Senior Executive Vice President of Spie Batignolles in 1993. In 1995, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the European division, then Chief Executive Officer in 1996. From 1999 to 2002, he was Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Schneider Electric. He currently also works as Director of Tokheim.

Thierry Sommelet Mr. Thierry Sommelet has been Member of the Supervisory Board - Representative of Bpifrance Investissement at Mersen SA since October 30, 2013. A senior investment director at Bpifrance Participations, Mr. Sommelet started his career in the capital markets at Credit Commercial de France in 1992 in Paris, then in New York. He held several management positions in London and Paris before joining Caisse des Depots et Consignations in 2002, as Manager of financial arrangements in the Digital Investments and Holdings department. He then moved to the Strategic Investment Fund (FSI) when this was set up, in 2008. Mr. Sommelet obtained a Masters of Business Administration degree from INSEAD Business School and also received a degree from Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees.