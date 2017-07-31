Close Brothers Group PLC (CBRO.L)

Name Description

Mike Biggs Mr. Mike Biggs is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company, effective May 1, 2017. He is chairman of the Nomination and Governance Committee. He has over 40 years’ experience of the financial services industry. He was previously chairman of Resolution Limited, the FTSE 100 UK life assurance business, and has acted as both chief executive officer and group finance director of Resolution plc. Prior to that he was group finance director of Aviva plc. Mike is also chairman of Direct Line Insurance Group plc.

Preben Prebensen Mr. Preben Prebensen is Chief Executive, Executive Director of Close Brothers Group PLC. Mr. Preben was appointed to the board as chief executive in April 2009 when he joined Close Brothers. Preben previously spent his career in a number of senior positions at JP Morgan over 23 years, as well as being chief executive of Wellington Underwriting plc from 2004 to 2006, and then chief investment officer and a member of the group executive committee at Catlin Group Limited. Preben is also a non-executive director of The British Land Company PLC.

Jonathan Howell Mr. Jonathan A. G. Howell is Group Finance Director, Executive Director of Close Brothers Group PLC. Mr. Jonathan was appointed to the board as group finance director in February 2008 when he joined Close Brothers. Jonathan was previously group finance director of London Stock Exchange Group plc from 1999 to 2008. Prior to that he was at Price Waterhouse where he qualified as a chartered accountant. He is also non-executive director of The Sage Group plc where he is chairman of the audit committee.

Martin Andrew Mr. Martin Andrew is Chief Executive - Asset Management of Close Brothers Group PLC. Mr. Martin was appointed as Chief Executive of Close Brothers Asset Management division in May 2008 having joined Close Wealth Management in 2005 as head of the Private Client Business. Previously he was with Merrill Lynch Investment Managers (MLIM) where he worked in a range of roles both in the US and UK, including strategy, distribution and marketing, culminating in his appointment to run MLIM's European private client business.

Robert Sack Mr. Robert Sack is Group Chief Risk Officer of the Company. Mr. Robert joined Close Brothers in April 2015 as Group Chief Risk Officer coming from Barclays where he had previously been Group Head of Wholesale Risk and Chief Risk Officer for Africa. With background in credit risk, Robert has also held roles as Chief Credit Officer for Barclays International Division as well as working for Barclays Capital in the Americas and globally for Standard Bank across emerging markets.

Stephen Hodges Mr. Stephen R. Hodges is Managing Director, Banking Chief Executive, Executive Director of Close Brothers Group PLC. Mr. Stephen was appointed a director in August 1995 with responsibility for the Banking division and became managing director in November 2002. Stephen spent eight years at Hambros before joining the Banking division of Close Brothers in 1985.

Elizabeth Lee Ms. Elizabeth Lee is Group Head - Legal and Regulatory Affairs, Executive Director of Close Brothers Group PLC. Ms. Elizabeth was appointed a director in August 2012 with responsibility for legal and regulatory affairs. Elizabeth joined Close Brothers as general counsel in September 2009. She was previously with Lehman Brothers and General Electric’s financial services businesses and prior to that she was a partner at the law firm Richards Butler (now Reed Smith).

Tazim Essani Ms. Tazim Essani is Group Head - Corporate Development of Close Brothers Group PLC. Ms. Tazim joined Close Brothers in July 2009 as a Group Head of Corporate Development with responsibility for strategy analysis, development initiatives and group acquisitions and disposals. She previously held similar roles at Royal Bank of Scotland Group, General Electric and Misys helping each of these businesses grow across Europe and the US, mainly through acquisition. She spent her early career at Barings.

Rebekah Etherington Ms. Rebekah Etherington is Group Head - Human Resources of Close Brothers Group PLC. Ms. Rebekah joined Close Brothers in October 2009 as a Group Head of Human Resources having previously been at Royal Bank of Scotland Group as Head of Human Resources for the banking and fixed income capital markets business in the Americas, with global responsibility for the RBS Sempra Commodities Trading companies. Prior to that she worked at West LB, having started her professional career at Ernst and Young.

Philip Yarrow Mr. Philip Yarrow is Chief Executive - Winterflood of the Company. Mr. Philip qualified as Chartered Accountant with Coopers & Lybrand, specialising in Financial Services. He joined Dresdner Kleinwort Benson in 1997 and was responsible for business development of electronic trading within the Global Equities Division. He joined Winterflood Securities in 2000 as Head of Electronic Trading and became a Director in 2002. He was appointed Chief Executive Officer in 2015.

Oliver Corbett Mr. Oliver R. P. Corbett is Independent Non-Executive Director of Close Brothers Group Plc., since 3 June 2014. Mr. Oliver was appointed a director in June 2014 and is chairman of the Audit Committee. Oliver is chief financial officer of Hyperion Insurance Group Limited and was formerly finance director of LCH. Clearnet Group Limited and of Novae Group plc. He is a chartered accountant and previously worked for KPMG, SG Warburg, Phoenix Securities (later Donaldson Lufkin Jenrette) and Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein, where he was managing director of investment banking. He was also a non-executive director of Rathbone Brothers plc.

Geoffrey Howe Mr. Geoffrey M. T. Howe is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Close Brothers Group PLC. Mr. Geoffrey was appointed director in January 2011 and is senior independent director. Geoffrey is chairman of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc. He was previously chairman of Railtrack plc and of Nationwide Building Society, a non-executive director of Investec plc and of JP Morgan Overseas Investment Trust plc, a director of Robert Fleming Holdings Limited and managing partner of Clifford Chance.

Lesley Jones Ms. Lesley Jones is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company., since December 23, 2013 and chairman of the Risk Committee in March 2014. Ms. Lesley was appointed a director in December 2013 and is chairman of the Risk Committee. Lesley has extensive banking experience, having previously held several line management positions within Citigroup and was group chief credit officer of Royal Bank of Scotland plc from 2008 to 2014. Lesley is also a non-executive director of Northern Bank Limited and of N Brown Group plc.