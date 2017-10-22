Coca-Cola Icecek AS (CCOLA.IS)

Name Description

Tuncay Ozilhan Mr. Tuncay Ozilhan has served as Chairman of the Board of Coca-Cola Icecek Anonim Sirketi since 1996. He started his career as General Director of Erciyas Biracilik in 1977. He became Coordinator of the Beer Group and General Coordinator at Anadolu Endustri Holding before his appointment to Anadolu Group as CEO in 1984. Mr. Ozilhan has been the Chairman of the Board of Anadolu Endustri Holding since 2007, and he also acts as the Chairman of various Anadolu Group companies including Anadolu Efes Biracilik and Coca-Cola Satis ve Dagitim. Mr. Ozilhan served as TUSIAD’s (Turkish Industrialist’s and Businessmen’s Association) Chairman from 2001 to 2003 and he is currently the Chairman of its High Advisory Council. His other responsibilities include; Member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Turkish – Russian Business Council at the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), Honorary Consul for the Republic of Estonia and President of the Anadolu Efes Sports Club. He holds an MBA from Long Island University, and a Bachelors degree in Economics from Istanbul Universitesi.

Burak Basarir Mr. Burak Basarir has served as Chief Executive Officer, Board Member of Coca-Cola Icecek Anonim Sirketi since January 1, 2014. He joined CCI in 1998 and assumed increasing managerial responsibilities in finance and commercial functions. He was named CFO in 2005 and has played an integral role during CCI’s IPO process and effectively managed the financial integration of Efes Invest with CCI in 2006. He was recognized as Best CFO in Turkey by Thomson Reuters Extel in 2009. He led the largest operation of CCI in terms of volume and sales as the Turkey Region President between 2010 and 2013. Mr. Basarir holds a BS in business administration from Middle East Technical University (1995) and a minor in computer sciences from American River College. He studied management at California State University of Sacramento between 1990 and 1992. Mr. Basarir has more than 20 years of work experience and prior to joining Coca-Cola Icecek, he worked for Arthur Anderson as a Senior Auditor. He is a member of The Turkish Industry and Business Association (TUSIAD). He was President - Turkey Region within the Company between January 1, 2010 and January 1, 2014. He was Chief Financial Officer of the Company between January 2005 and December 11, 2009.

Galya Frayman Molinas Ms. Galya Frayman Molinas serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Coca-Cola Icecek Anonim Sirketi. She started her career at Unilever Turkey in 1989 where she held various marketing positions. Joining the Coca-Cola system in 1996, Molinas served as Marketing Director in Turkey Region and Central Europe & Russia Divisions. In 2007 and 2008, she led the marketing function as Group Marketing Director in Coca-Cola Eurasia Group, which included Russia, India, Adriatic & Balkans, Caucasus & Central Asia and Middle East territories. Molinas became Coca-Cola Turkey Business Unit President in 2009; her responsibilities were extended to Caucasus and Central Asia in 2012. She represents the Company at the Board of the Equatorial Bottling Company. Molinas was a member of Coca-Cola Global Women’s Leadership Council between 2007 and 2012. She chaired Turkey’s Sustainability Council 2011 thru 2015, consisting of 11 leading Companies representing different industries. Molinas serves as the President of the Coca-Cola Foundation in Turkey and Vice President of YASED, Turkey's International Investors Association. Molinas is also a member of Harvard Business School's MENA and Central Asia Advisory Board. Molinas graduated from Bogazici Universitesi, Department of Business Administration.

Michael Coombs Mr. Michael Coombs has served as Chief Financial Officer of Coca-Cola Icecek Anonim Sirketi since January 1, 2017. He was the Group CFO for Coca-Cola Eurasia and Africa Group between April and December 2016. Prior to this, he held the position of Vice President and CFO of Coca-Cola East Japan, his most recent role in a career spanning more than thirty years in the global Coca-Cola system. Following a number of finance assignments within the Coca-Cola system in South Africa, the UK and France, in 1997 Michael moved to Istanbul, where he served as the CFO of CCI. He was appointed as the General Manager of TurkeCom in 2001, an eBusiness joint venture between The Coca-Cola Company and a number of Turkish conglomerates. Two years later, he moved back to the Turkish bottler to resume the position of CFO. From January 2005, he held the position of CFO for Coca-Cola Japan (CCJC). Between 2009 and 2013, he led two of Coca-Cola’s bottling businesses in Japan as the president of Tone CCBC and Coca-Cola Central Japan. Michael has broad Coca-Cola system experience in the key markets of South Africa, Britain, France, and Turkey and over the last eleven years, in Japan. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of South Africa - UNISA and an M.B.A. from the University of South Florida.

Gokhan Kipcak Mr. Gokhan Kipcak has served as Chief Information Officer of Coca-Cola Icecek Anonim Sirketi since 2007. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering and Master of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi in 1990. He started his career in Elginkan Group as the Information Systems Engineer responsible for production and sales systems. He joined the Coca-Cola system in Turkey in 1991 and held various positions in the Information Technology function until 1998. He then worked for The Coca-Cola Company and Coca-Cola Amatil to establish IT systems for the Coca-Cola bottling operation in South Korea. He came back to CCI in 2000 and led the implementation of core Sales, Finance and Supply Chain information systems in all CCI operations. He was appointed as the Group Chief Information Officer of CCI as of 2007. Kipcak was awarded as Turkey’s Best CIO in 2012 by the CIO Magazine.

Meltem Metin Ms. Meltem Metin has served as Strategic Business Development Director of Coca-Cola Icecek Anonim Sirketi since May 2009. Ms. Metin is a graduate of Istanbul Universitesi Business Administration in English. She started her career at Pamukbank as management trainee. She transferred to Anadolu Group to work as a specialist at the Financial Control Directorate in 1995. She became Financial Controller at Anadolu Endustri Holding before being transferred to Efes Sinai Yatirim Holding in 1998 where she worked first as Financial Controller, then as Regional Finance Manager. In May 2000 she was appointed as Finance Manager to the Kazakhstan operations of Efes Sinai (Coca-Cola Almaty Bottlers- CCAB) during which time she was the Finance Manager for the Kyrgyzstan operations (Coca-Cola Bishkek Bottlers - CCBB) as well. After she was appointed as General Manager of CCAB in February 2002, she additionally assumed the same position for CCBB in June 2005. She has 19 years of professional experience.

Rustu Onur Adv. Rustu Ertugrul Onur has served as General Counsel of Coca-Cola Icecek Anonim Sirketi since March 2007. He graduated from Istanbul Universitesi’s Law Faculty in 1988. Following the completion of his apprenticeship at the Konya Bar Association, he worked as a research assistant at the same Law Faculty, becoming a member of the Istanbul Bar Association. Mr. Onur served as Legal Counsel for Mobil Oil Turk A.S. and BP Petrolleri A.S. between 1995 and 2000. He also worked as BP Turkey Employee Representative, BP Oil Europe Works Council Member and BP Oil Europe Works Council Link Committee Member. Prior to joining The Coca-Cola system, he set up the legal department within Pfizer Ilaclari and served as Assistant General Manager and Legal Director. Mr. Onur implemented various compliance programs as Compliance Liasion Officer at Pfizer Turkey. Mr. Onur has 25 years of work experience. He founded The Compliance & Ethics program and was assigned as CCI Compliance & Ethics Officer in 2013.

Tugay Keskin Mr. Tugay Keskin has served as Turkey General Manager of Coca-Cola Icecek Anonim Sirketi since January 1, 2017. He served as Commercial Excellence Director of the Company between January 1, 2014 and January 1, 2017. Keskin joined CCI in 1993 and served in different positions in Turkey sales function until his appointment as Turkey Sales Director in 2007. He worked as Turkey Sales Director between 2007-2011 and Turkey Commercial Director between 2011–2014. Having served as CCI Commercial Excellence Director between 2014 and 2016, Keskin is a graduate of Ankara Universitesi Faculty of Political Science.

Osman Kazdal Mr. Osman Kazdal has served as Commercial Excellence Director of Coca-Cola Icecek Anonim Sirketi since January 1, 2017. He served as Region Director, Central Asia of the Company between 2014 and January 1, 2017. He holds a BA degree in Economics from Uludag Universitesi and an MBA degree from Marmara Universitesi. He started his career in CCI in 1990. He assumed several senior leadership roles in the commercial function until 2010. He served as the General Manager of CCI Kazakhstan between 2010-2014 and as the Central Asia Regional Director responsible for CCI Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan between 2014 and 2016.

Ebru Ozgen Ms. Ebru Ozgen has served as Group Human Resources Director of Coca-Cola Icecek Anonim Sirketi since January 1, 2017. She joined CCI as Budget and Planning Supervisor in 1997, worked as Finance Manager between 1998-2000 and East Region Finance Manager between 2000-2005. Ozgen was appointed as Turkey Budget Planning and Commercial Finance Manager in 2010 with increased management responsibilities. In 2013 she was promoted to become Turkey Finance Director, and as a member of CCI Turkey Leadership Team she was responsible for the coordination of finance operations that support strategic business targets. Ozgen started her career in 1992 in Arthur Andersen. She has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the Middle East Technical University and an MBA in International Banking and Finance from the University of Birmingham. In 2009, she earned a master’s degree on Law and Economics from Bilkent University. Ozgen is a CIM certified CPA and independent auditor.

Deniz Yucel Mr. Deniz Can Yucel serves as Investor Relations Manager of Coca-Cola Icecek Anonim Sirketi since January 19, 2009. He began his career in 1999, and worked for several equity companies as Research Analyst and Director. Between 2004 and 2006, he took part in the Initial Public Offering of the Company. Prior to his current role in the Company, he acted as Manager of the Research Department of YF Menkul Degerler. He has a Master's degree in Capital Markets and Stock Exchanges from Marmara Universitesi. He has an advanced certificate in capital markets. He has served as Member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company since September 2, 2016.

Lisani Atasayan Mr. Lisani Cenk Atasayan has served as Region Director, Central Asia of Coca-Cola Icecek Anonim Sirketi since 2017. He served as Turkey General Manager of the Company between January 1, 2014 and 2017. He graduated from Bogazici Universitesi Economics Department and later went on to study both Business Administration and Computer Science at University of Guelph before obtaining an MBA degree from the University of Windsor in Canada. Atasayan began his career in Coca-Cola Icecek as a Financial Analyst in 1997, continuing as the Financial Analysis and Planning Manager between 1999 and 2004. He was appointed as the Finance Manager for Coca-Cola Icecek’s Marmara Region in 2004 and later as the International Operations Finance Director with increasing management responsibilities in 2006. Between 2010 and 2013, he made important contributions to the growth of Coca-Cola Icecek in Azerbaijan where he served as the General Manager.

Ali Huroglu Mr. Ali Huroglu has served as Supply Chain Services Director of Coca-Cola Icecek Anonim Sirketi since 2001. He joined The Coca-Cola System as Plant Manager of former Trabzon production facility under the responsibility of Black Sea Sales Center in 1990. Following this, Mr. Huroglu worked on the construction of the Mersin production facility and was responsible for the South and Southeast Sales Center. In 1995, he transferred to the operations department, assuming the position of Operations Manager of the Mersin plant in 1996 and, later, Ankara plant and East Region Group Operation Manager. Prior to joining The Coca-Cola system, he worked for HEMA Gear manufacturing as a Process Engineer from 1983 to 1985 and for General Dynamics Forth Worth-Texas as a trainee from 1985 to 1986. He then returned to Turkey in 1996 and worked on an F-16 aircraft design and manufacturing project at Turkish Aerospace Industries in Ankara from 1986 to 1990. Mr. Huroglu holds both Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Mechanical Engineering from Karadeniz Technical university and is a Board Member of the Association of Beverage Producers (MEDER). Since 2008 he has been an Executive Committee member of the Coca-Cola Global Supply Chain Council. Mr. Huroglu has 35 years of professional experience.

Gokhan Izmirli Mr. Gokhan Izmirli serves as Chief Audit Executive of Coca-Cola Icecek Anonim Sirketi. He received his BS degree in Business Administration from Bilkent University and his MBA degree from Sabanci Universitesi. Mr. Izmirli is a Certified Public Accountant and holds both Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) and Certification in Risk Management Assurance (CRMA) certifications. Starting his career as an auditor at KPMG, Mr. Izmirli worked as Financial Coordination Manager at Akbank between 2003 and 2007 and joined Anadolu Group in December 2007. Since this date, he served as Internal Audit Manager in Anadolu Group, Audit Manager in Efes Russia and Internal Audit Manager in Efes Russia respectively.

Nusret Kostem Mr. Nusret Orhun Kostem has served as Middle East and Pakistan Region Director of Coca-Cola Icecek Anonim Sirketi since January 1, 2017. He was Chief Financial Officer of the Company between January 1, 2010 and January 1, 2017. He served as a Financial Affairs Director at the Company from December 11, 2009 to January 1, 2010. He joined Anadolu Group in 1994 and assumed different senior executive positions such as Corporate Finance and Investor Relations Director of Efes Beverage Group, Finance Director of Efes Breweries International, and Corporate Finance Coordinator of the Anadolu Group. Effective January 1, 2010, he was appointed as Coca-Cola Icecek’s Chief Financial Officer. He is one of the first two Turkish managers who took part in Investor Relations peer group and were selected among Europe’s top 20 managers in the European Investor Relations Survey in 2007. He was recognized as Turkey’s Best CFO in Turkey by Thomson Reuters Extel at Turkey Investor Relations Awards in 2011 and 2013, while he was also awarded as Year’s CFO by Management Events in 2014. He holds a BSc in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA from Middle East Technical University, as well as an MA in Economics Law from Istanbul Bilgi Universitesi and is also one of the three authors of the book: A Window to Capital Markets: The A to Z of Public Offering and Investor Relations, published in 2009.

Atilla Yerlikaya Mr. Atilla D. Yerlikaya has served as Corporate Affairs Director of Coca-Cola Icecek Anonim Sirketi since May 2007. After having worked as a journalist and publisher for more than ten years, he took senior managerial positions at Philip Morris SA and Shell. He joined Coca-Cola Icecek in 2007 as Group Corporate Affairs Director. Yerlikaya is currently the Chairman of the Turkish-Pakistan Business Council of DEIK (Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board), Board Member of the Turkish-Azerbaijan Business Council and Turkish-Kyrgyzystan Business Council in DEIK, Deputy Chairman of UN Global Compact Turkey Network, and Chairman of the Public Affairs Institute. Mr. Yerlikaya holds a BA degree in Economics from Bogazici Universitesi.

R. Arguden Dr. R. Yilmaz Arguden has served as Board Member of Coca-Cola Icecek Anonim Sirketi since November 2005. He also acts as Member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company (as of July 31, 2008). He was Member of the Audit Committee of the Company between May 24, 2006 and May 4, 2011. He is Chairman of ARGE Consulting. He is also the Chairman of Rothschild investment bank in Turkiye. His career spans the private sector, public sector, multinational institutions, NGOs, and academia. Dr. Arguden served on the boards of more than 50 national and international corporations. He is an adjunct Professor of Business Strategy; and an author of numerous books and a columnist focusing on business and strategy issues. He is a renowned governance expert and has been selected as a member of the Private Sector Advisory Group of the IFC Corporate Governance Group, as well as being the Vice-Chairman of the Public Governance Committee of the Business and Industry Advisory Committee (BIAC) to the OECD. He is also the founder of the non-profit Arguden Governance Academy. As the elected Chair of Local Networks Advisory Group he represented the National Networks at the Board of the UN Global Compact, the world’s largest sustainability platform. He is an Eisenhower Fellow, a recipient of numerous leadership, distinguished citizenship and career awards, and was selected by the World Economic Forum, as a Global Leader for Tomorrow for his commitment to improving the state of the world. He holds a BS in Industrial Engineering from Bogazici Universitesi, and a PhD degree from Rand Graduate School.

S. Ecevit Mr. S. Metin Ecevit serves as Board Member of Coca-Cola Icecek Anonim Sirketi. He is Member of the Risk Detection Committee of the Company. He graduated from the Faculty of Political Sciences in 1967. He also received a master’s degree from Syracuse University in Economics in 1976. Between 1967 and 1980, he worked as the Tax Inspector and Deputy General Manager of General Directorate of Revenues in Finance Ministry. Mr. Ecevit joined Anadolu Group in 1980 and assumed responsibilities in the automotive companies of the Group at various levels such as General Manager, Board Member and Chairman of the Board. He retired in 2006 as per the Group’s age requirements, while he was serving as the Automotive Group President. Between 1992 and 2004 he served as a Board Member and the Chairman of the Turkish Association of Imported Car Distributors. He currently serves as a Board Member in Coca-Cola Satis ve Dagitim A.S. and many other Anadolu Group companies and as the Chairman of the Board in Yazicilar Holding A.S.

Armagan Ozgorkey Mr. Armagan Ozgorkey has served as Board Member of Coca-Cola Icecek Anonim Sirketi since 1998. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in accounting from Oglethorpe University. From 1985 until 1995, he worked as the CEO of the Coca-Cola franchise for Turkey’s Aegean and Mediterranean regions, as well as Romania. He joined Efes Beverage Group in 1996 and worked in Romania as the Vice President of the Eastern European region where he focused on beverage investment projects in Romania and Russia. Since 1997 he has been serving as the Vice Chairman of Ozgorkey Holding A.S., a family-owned business active in plastics, packaging, fruit juice concentrates and soft drinks sectors. Since 2009, he has been a member of the Executive Board of Anadolu Etap Agriculture and Food Products, Inc. which engages in fruit juice concentrate and vegetable juice production, as well as fruit plantation. Since 2011 Mr. Ozgorkey also serves as the CEO of Ozgorkey Investment Holding A.S. operating in the packaging and fruit juice concentrate industries, and as the president of its packaging unit (Etapak). Armagan Ozgorkey was granted an Order of State by Romania in 2002 and he still serves as the Honorary Consul for Romania in Antalya. Between 2006 and 2012 he served as the President of the Turkish Equestrian Federation, and he is currently the Vice President of European Equestrian Federation (EEF) and the Chair Group I International Equestrian Federation (FEI).

Mehmet Zorlu Mr. Mehmet Hursit Zorlu has served as Board Member of Coca-Cola Icecek Anonim Sirketi since 2004. He also acts as Member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company (as of July 31, 2008) and Member of the Risk Detection Committee of the Company. He was Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company between May 4, 2011 and May 23, 2012. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Istanbul Universitesi. Prior to joining Anadolu Group in 1984, he held various positions in Toz Metal and Turkish Airlines. Mr. Zorlu joined Anadolu Group as a Marketing Specialist at the Efes Beverage Group and held various positions including Assistant Marketing Manager, Assistant Project Development Manager, Project Development Manager and Business Development & Investor Relations Director. Mr. Zorlu held the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Efes Beverage Group between 2000 and 2008 and the position of CFO for Anadolu Group between 2008 and 2013. In January 2013, Mr. Zorlu was appointed as Deputy CEO of Anadolu Group and is also currently acting as Board Member in various Anadolu Group companies. Mr. Zorlu is the Chairman of Turkish Corporate Governance Association (TKYD) and also serves as a Board Member in Turkish Investor Relations Society (TUYID).

Mehmet Basol Mr. Mehmet Mete Basol serves as Independent Board Member of Coca-Cola Icecek Anonim Sirketi. He is also Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company (as of May 23, 2012). Mr. Basol graduated with a BSc degree from the Arizona State University, Department of Economics, and started his career in banking by making the economic evaluations of a variety of investment projects and by preparing reports at the Medium Term Loans division of Interbank in 1984. In 1988, he transferred to the Turkish Merchant Bank, an investment bank established jointly by Bankers Tust Co. Newyork and T. Is Bankasi, as the Treasury, Fund Management and Foreign Relations Manager. In 1992 he also assumed the responsibility for the capital markets group as the Assistant General Manager. In 1995, upon the purchase of the bank completely by the Bankers Trust, he was elected to the Membership of the Board of Directors and the Credit Committee. He assumed the offices of Chairman of the Board of Directors and the General Manager of the bank whose title was changed as Bankers Trust A.S. during 1997-2001. During the period 2001-2003, he participated as Executive Director in the joint Board of Directors of the public banks which were established pursuant to the law (T.C Ziraat Bankasi, T.Halk Bankasi, T.Emlak Bankasi).Subsequently he has formed Tridea Consulting with two other partners. He has not served as the advisor at Coca-Cola Icecek and the Anadolu Group companies during 2003-2008. After 2009 he has continued the similar work under his own entity. He served as the Member of the Board of Directors of Galatasaray Sportif A.S. (2011-2012), T. Is Bankasi A.S (2011-2014), Dedeman Holding A.S. (2008-2014) and Dedeman Turizm Otelcilik Yatirim A.S. (2012-2014). Presently he serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Nurol Investment Bank Inc. (2014), Enerya Gaz Dagitim A.S. and Enerya Gaz Ticaret A.S. (2015), Coca-Cola Icecek ve Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayi A.S.

Ahmet Dorduncu Mr. Ahmet Cemal Dorduncu serves as Independent Board Member of Coca-Cola Icecek Anonim Sirketi. He is also Chairman of the Risk Detection Committee of the Company. Mr. Dorduncu completed his high school education at Cukurova College and obtained his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Cukurova Universitesi. After having pursued graduate studies (Masterdegree in Management) at Universitaet Mannheim and University of Hannover, he started working in Germany in 1981. Mr. Dorduncu joined the Sabanci Group in 1987, and served in various managerial positions, and further carried out the duties of Chairman of the Board of Directors and General Manager in the Group companies located abroad during the period 1999-2004. In 2004, he took up office as the Business Development and Strategic Planning Group President of Sabanci Holding, and acted as CEO and Member of the Board of Directors during 2005-2010. Mr. Dorduncu is currently a member of the National Innovation Initiative. He is the CEO of Akkok Group of Companies.

Hamit Eratalar Mr. Hamit Sedat Eratalar serves as Independent Board Member of Coca-Cola Icecek Anonim Sirketi. He is Member of the Audit Committee, and Chairman of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company. He completed his high school education at Istanbul Erkek Lisesi and obtained his bachelor’s degree from Ankara Universitesi Faculty of Political Sciences – Department of Economics and Finance. He started working in Germany in 1975 as fiscal inspector and joined the Arthur Andersen Ltd. Sti. in 1980, where served in various positions. At the same time, he served as a statutory auditor in Turkcell, Tupras, HSBC Bank A.S. and Finans Bank A.S. During the period 2001-2007 he was a partner and CEO in Eratalar Yonetim Danismanligi A.S. and between 2007 and 2012 he served as a consultant in DRT Danismanlik A.S. Presently he acts as the Member of the Board of Directors of Deutsche Bank A.S., Knauf Alci Sanayi A.S., Adel Kalemcilik A.S. and Borusan Group and partner in Eratalar Yeminli Mali Musavirlik Ltd Sti.