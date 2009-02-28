CropEnergies AG (CE2G.DE)

Name Description

Markwart Kunz Prof. Dr. Markwart Kunz has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CropEnergies AG since 2012. Prior to that, he served as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company from May 3, 2006. He has been Member of the Company’s Audit Committee and Nomination Committee. He is former Executive Board Member of Suedzucker Aktiengesellschaft. In addition, Prof. Dr. Kunz has served as Chairman of the Board of BENEO GmbH as well as Raffinerie Tirlemontoise SA, and Deputy Chairman of the Board at Saint Louis Sucre SA. Moreover, he has acted as Board Member at Suedzucker Polska SA, Suedzucker Versicherungs-Vermittlungs-GmbH as well as Zuckerforschung Tulln Gesellschaft m.b.H. He holds a degree in Chemistry from Technische Universitaet Carolo-Wilhelmina zu Braunschweig.

Joachim Lutz Mr. Joachim Lutz has been Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Board of CropEnergies AG since April 30, 2015. He is responsible for Production, Business Development, Public Relations, Marketing, Investor Relations, Compliance and Human Resources at the Company. He was Member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer of CropEnergies AG from May 4, 2006 till April 30, 2015. He was responsible for Finance, Accounting, Investor Relations (IR), Controlling, Risk Management and Administration at the Company. After completing his training as a banker, Mr. Lutz graduated with a degree in Business Administration from Universitaet Mannheim in 1984, specializing in banking, finance and auditing. Until end of 1990, he worked as an authorized representative for Deutsche Bank AG in the corporate finance sector. In January 1991 he moved to Suedzucker AG in Mannheim as Manager Financing. In 1995 he was promoted as Head of Finance and Investor Relations of Suedzucker Group, comprising all treasury, corporate finance and capital markets origination functions.

Thomas Koelbl Dkfm. Thomas Koelbl has been Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CropEnergies AG since April 30, 2015. Additionally, he acts as Chairman of the Company’s Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee at the Company. Previously, he served as Member of the Supervisory Board of CropEnergies AG from November 13, 2006 till April 30, 2015. He was Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CropEnergies AG between May 3, 2006 and November 13, 2006. Mr. Koelbl has served as Executive Board Member of Suedzucker Aktiengesellschaft Mannheim/Ochsenfurt. He has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Baden-Wuerttembergische Wertpapierboerse GmbH. Mr. Koelbl has also occupied the position of Chairman of the Board of PortionPack Europe Holding B.V. as well as Suedzucker Versicherungs-Vermittlungs-GmbH. Moreover, he has acted as Board Member of AGRANA Staerke GmbH, Saint Louis Sucre SA and Suedzucker Polska SA, among others. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Universitaet Mannheim.

Stephan Meeder Dr. Stephan Meeder has served as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Board of CropEnergies AG since April 30, 2015. He is responsible for Finance, Accounting, Controlling and Risk Management at the Company. After graduating with a degree in Business Administration from Universitaet Mannheim and the Ecole Superieure des Sciences Economiques et Commerciales, Cergy-Pontoise, France, Dr. Meeder worked for ABB Structured Finance GmbH from 1996 to 2000. In 1999, he earned his doctorate from Universitaet Mannheim at the faculty of Logistics. From 2000 to 2001, he worked for KPMG in the Corporate Finance Department and from 2001 to 2006 at Robert Bosch GmbH in Corporate Finance and M&A. In November 2006, Dr. Meeder joined the Corporate Finance department of Suedzucker AG. In May 2007, he was appointed Chief Financial Officer of the French sugar producer Saint Louis Sucre SA, Paris.

Michael Friedmann Mr. Michael Friedmann has served as Chief Sales Officer and Member of the Executive Board of CropEnergies AG since April 30, 2015. He is responsible for Procurement and Sales at the Company. After graduating with a degree in Business Administration and Economics from Universitaet Hohenheim, Mr. Friedmann worked in purchasing for McDonald's Development Company from 1985 on, first in Southern Europe and later in the United Kingdom. In May 1990, he switched to Continental Dairy Queen as Director Purchasing Europe in Italy. In October 1992, he joined Suedzucker AG in Rain am Lech as deputy head of Sugar Sales of the regional sales office South. In 1997, he became Managing Director of Suedzucker International GmbH, Ochsenfurt, coordinating the sugar sales of Suedzucker AG in Eastern Europe. In addition, from 2000 to 2004 Mr. Friedmann worked as Managing Director of the Polish Suedzucker sales office Cukier Krolewski Sp.z o.o. in Krakow. In 2004, he became Head of Sugar Co-product Sales of Suedzucker AG in Mannheim.

Hans-Joerg Gebhard Dr. Hans-Joerg Gebhard has been Member of the Supervisory Board of CropEnergies AG since August 29, 2006. He is Chairman of the Association of Sueddeutscher Zuckerruebenanbauer e.V. Dr. Gebhard also occupies the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Suedzucker Aktiengesellschaft Mannheim/Ochsenfurt and Member of the Supervisory Board of GoodMills Deutschland GmbH. Moreover, he has been active on the Board of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Freiberger Holding GmbH and Saint Louis Sucre SA, among others. He holds a degree in Agricultural Science from Universitaet Hohenheim.

Wolfgang Heer Dr. Wolfgang Heer has been Member of the Supervisory Board of CropEnergies AG since May 13, 2015. He is Member of the Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee at the Company. He is Chief Executive Officer of Suedzucker AG. He has also been on the Board of Agrana Beteiligungs AG, Beneo GmbH, Suedzucker Polska SA and Freiberger Holding GmbH, among others.

Franz-Josef Moellenberg Mr. Franz-Josef Moellenberg has been Member of the Supervisory Board of CropEnergies AG since August 29, 2006. He is Member of the Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee at the Company. He is Secretary of the Gewerkschaft Nahrung-Genuss-Gaststaetten (Union). Mr. Moellenberg occupies the position of Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Suedzucker AG.