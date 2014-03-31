CEAT Ltd (CEAT.NS)

Name Description

Harsh Goenka Mr. Harsh Vardhan Goenka is the Non-Executive Non-Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of Ceat Limited. He is the Chairman of RPG Enterprises, one of the leading business groups in India with over USD 3 billion in annual sales. RPG Enterprises has interests in sector like Infrastructure, Automotive Tyres, IT, Pharmaceuticals, Plantation and Power Ancillaries. Mr. Harsh Vardhan Goenka comes from the well known family of industrialists of Kolkata and is the son of Late Rama Prasad Goenka. Mr. Goenka graduated in Economics and is an MBA from IMD, Switzerland. Mr. Goenka, a past President of the Indian Merchants’ Chambers, served on the Executive Committee of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and is a Member of the Foundation Board of IMD, Lausanne, Switzerland.

Anant Goenka Mr. Anant Vardhan Goenka serves as Managing Director, Executive Non-Independent Director of Ceat Limited. He was appointed as Managing Director of the company effective April 01, 2012. Mr. Anant Vardhan Goenka is an M.B.A from the Kellogg School of Management and a B.Sc in Economics from the Wharton School. Mr. Goenka joined KEC International Limited as Vice President (Corporate) and was in charge of the telecom business, business development in North America and Integrated planning and monitoring of Transmission and Distribution Business. He was later on promoted as Executive Director – Supply Chain thereby manning manufacturing, procurement, planning, logistics and quality department in the company. Prior to joining KEC International Limited, Mr. Goenka was associated with CEAT Limited as Head of Speciality Tyre Business. He has also worked with Hindustan Unilever, Accenture, Mumbai and Morgan Stanley, Hong Kong. His other directorships includes Instant Holdings Limited, Associated CEAT Holdings Company (Private) Limited, CEAT Kelani Holdings (Private) Limited, STEL Holdings Limited, Goodhope Sales Private Limited, Idea Tracom Private Limited, Raychem RPG Private Limited, Spencer & Co. Limited, Spencer’s Travel Services Limited.

Arnab Banerjee Mr. Arnab Banerjee is Executive Director - Operations, Non - Independent Director of Ceat Ltd. is designated as the Executive Director - Operations CEAT Limited, one of India’s premier Tyre manufacturers. At CEAT, Mr. Banerjee spearheads the Sales & Marketing and Manufacturing functions and is responsible for driving revenue in Domestic, Exports and OE market and developing CEAT as the most Premium, Dynamic and Youthful Brand. He also handles integrated supply chain of CEAT. Mr. Banerjee comes with a vast experience and knowledge of FMCG and Paints sector and has more than 25 years of experience having worked in diverse industries at various locations. Mr. Banerjee completed his graduation from Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur in Mechanical Engineering in 1985. Subsequently, he did his PGDM from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta in 1987. Prior to joining CEAT Limited, Mr. Banerjee worked with Berger Paints and Marico Limited.

Hari Mundra Mr. Hari Lakshminarayan Mundra is the Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Ceat Limited. He is B.A. (Economics) from Mumbai University and MBA from IIM Ahmedabad. He has served Hindustan Lever Limited in various positions namely Treasurer, Group Commercial Controller and Vice-President /Executive Director -Exports. When he left Hindustan Lever Limited, after 24 years, its exports was a very large business. Later, he joined RPG Group as Group CFO and President & CEO -Carbon Black Business. Here, he handled ` 3,000 Crores worth of Mergers & Amalgamation deals and raised long term funds of ` 750 crores. Later, he served Wockhardt Group as Executive Vice-Chairman for 2 years and joined Essar Group in Sept 2003 as Dy. Managing Director and Director Finance-Essar Oil Limited.

Vinay Bansal Mr. Vinay Bansal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Ceat Limited. Mr. Bansal an IAS officer of 1969 Batch (Maharashtra Cadre), retired as Secretary in the Department of Chemicals in the Government of India. Before that, he served as Additional Secretary Commerce, Government of India, Chairman, MSEB, Principal Secretary Industries and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Maharashtra. He has represented the Government of India in Joint Commissions to several countries and negotiated the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement between Government of India and Singapore. Currently, he is working as consultant in Reliance Industries Limited. Mr. Bansal holds a Master’s degree in Mathematics from the University of Allahabad, a Diploma in Petroleum Management from Arthur D’Little, MDI, Boston in US and also Diplomas in Business Administration and French.

Atul Choksey Shri. Atul C. Choksey is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Ceat Limited. He has done his Bachelor’s in Chemical Engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago, USA and has also done Management courses in Finance, Personnel, Micro and Macro Economics etc. He joined Asian Paints (India) Limited (APIL) as a Junior Executive in July, 1973 and was subsequently appointed as Whole time Director of the company with effect from May 1979. He also served as the Managing Director of APIL from April 15, 1984 to August 22, 1997. He is the Chairman of Apcotex Industries Limited and other Group Companies. He, jointly with ANZ Grindlays Bank Limited, (presently known as Standard Chartered Grindlays Bank) promoted ANZ Asset Management Company Private Limited, of which he was the Director until May 2008. He is a member of Asian Executive Board of the Wharton Business School of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, USA since November 2000. From 1980 to 1997, he took active interest and held several positions including the position of the President in the Indian Paint Associations (IPA), a representative body of paint manufacturers in India. He was the President of Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry as well as Deputy President of Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India for 1993-1994. Mr. Choksey is also a Trustee of the Shree Mahalaxmi Temple Charities and BAIF Development Research Foundation. He is also a member of the Governing Council of Shri Vile Parle Kelvani Mandal’s College of Engineering, Mumbai.

Paras Chowdhary Mr. Paras Kumar Chowdhary is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was Non-Executive Non - Independent Director of Ceat Limited. He has resigned as Chief Management Advisor, Whole-time Non-Independent Director of the Company with effect from April 01, 2013. He holds a Bachelors degree in Physics (Hons.) and has over thirty-four (34) years experience of senior management positions in the tyre industry. Prior to joining CEAT Limited in 2001 as the Managing Director, he spearheaded the Telecom Business of RPG Enterprises between July 1997 to December 2000. Earlier, he was employed with Apollo Tyres Limited where he started his career from the junior management position and rose to the position of President and Whole-time Director. He also sits on the Board of the following companies: Harrisons Malayalam Limited, Phillips Carbon Black Limited, STEL Holdings Limited, Spencer & Co. Limited, Spencer International Hotels Limited, Summit Securities Limited, Sea Princess CHS Limited, Associated CEAT (Private) Limited, Colombo, Associated CEAT Holdings Company (Private) Limited, Colombo, CEAT Kelani Holdings (Private) Limited, Colombo, CEAT Kelani International (Private) Limited, Colombo, CEAT Kelani Radials (Private) Limited, Colombo.

S. Doreswamy Mr. S. Doreswamy is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Ceat Limited. He is a professional banker with experience in commercial banking, he has held a variety of senior operational and administrative assignments. He was the Chairman and Managing Director of two public sector banks - Dena Bank and Central Bank of India, making contribution to their growth and progress during his tenure. He is presently engaged in financial consultancy and associated with educating and training of banking professionals. He is also associated with well known and top Investment Banks, Mutual Funds and Rating Agency. He is on the board of a few public companies.

Mahesh Gupta Shri. Mahesh S. Gupta is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Ceat Limited. He is the Group Managing Director for the Ashok Piramal Group and oversees all business of the Group-Real Estate (Peninsula Land Limited), textiles (Morarjee Textiles Limited and Integra Apparels), engineering (Miranda Tools, PMP Components Private Limited), PMP Bakony Wiper-Systems Limited and PAL International s.r.o. and Entertainment (Jammin). As a member of the apex board, Mr. Gupta provides strategic directions for all business initiatives for the Ashok Piramal Group and with his experience; he plays a key role in steering the Company and identifying new business opportunities for the Ashok Piramal Group. Previously, he has worked with the RPG Group as Group CFO and management board member and also as a Whole-time Director of Nicholas Piramal India Limited. Mr. Gupta is an Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary and from time to time has been associated with various committees of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). He had also been a member of the governing council of Indian Association Corporate CFO’s and Treasurers (InACT) and is a member of Advisory Board of Chennai Business School.

Haigreve Khaitan Shri. Haigreve Khaitan is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Ceat Limited. He is a Practicing Advocate since 1995. Mr. Khaitan has experience in commercial and corporate laws, tax laws, mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, foreign collaboration, licensing. Currently, he is Partner in Khaitan & Co., Kolkata, Khaitan & Co., Mumbai, Khaitan & Co. LLP, New Delhi and Khaitan & Co., Bangalore.

Punita Lal Ms. Punita Lal is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. She holds BA (Hons.) Economics from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi and an MBA from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, is a high-caliber professional manager with over 25 (twenty-five) years of experience in Strategy Marketing and Leadership in the FMCG world Her work experience spans multiple disciplines, geographies and cultures. Ms. Lal is admired for her style of inclusive leadership, her insight-based strategic thinking, team building and for ‘getting things done’. As a senior business leader, she has many recognitions to `credit, including being chosen as one of India’s top 20 (twenty) Business Women by Business Today in 2006 and being awarded Corporate Woman of the Year in 2009 by the FICCI Women’s Organization. she worked as Executive Director - Marketing, PepsiCo Beverages, Ms. Lal was a key member of the Executive Committee of PepsiCo India Beverages. Ms. Lal’s last held role was as CEO for Nourish Company, a strategic joint venture between the Tata’s and PepsiCo in the area of healthier beverages, using innovative business solutions and a capital-light model. As General Manager of Nourish Company, Ms. Lal’s built a 20 (twenty) people strong crossfunctional team, set up four manufacturing plants, launched the JV’s first value beverages, Tata Gluco Plus, and Tata Water Plus. The role amply demonstrated her skills in general management with a strong focus on strategic visioning, projectmanagement and team building in a difficult start up scenario.