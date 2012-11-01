Edition:
Centrum Capital Ltd (CENC.BO)

CENC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

79.45INR
10:20am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.60 (-0.75%)
Prev Close
Rs80.05
Open
Rs80.00
Day's High
Rs80.25
Day's Low
Rs78.00
Volume
260,388
Avg. Vol
2,082,583
52-wk High
Rs90.70
52-wk Low
Rs23.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Chandir Gidwani

51 2012 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Shailendra Apte

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Alpesh Shah

2016 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Jaspal Bindra

2016 Additional Director

Mahakhurshid Byramjee

66 Non-Executive Director

Rishad Byramjee

33 Non-Executive Director

Ramachandra Kasargod

2015 Additional Non-Executive Director

Manmohan Shetty

2012 Non-Executive Director

Vivek Vig

2015 Additional Non-Executive Director

Subhash Kutte

2015 Additional Independent Director

Manish Verma

2015 Additional Independent Director

Ibrahim Belselah

Non-Executive Independent Director

Rashid Kidwai

63 2012 Non-Executive Independent Director

Ameet Naik

40 2012 Non-Executive Independent Director

Rajesh Nanavaty

2011 Non-Executive Independent Director

R. Reddy

2014 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Chandir Gidwani

Shailendra Apte

Alpesh Shah

Jaspal Bindra

Mahakhurshid Byramjee

Mrs. Mahakhurshid K. Byramjee is Non-Executive Director of Centrum Capital Ltd. She is a prominent businesswoman heading Casby Logistics, a 150 year old shipping and stevedoring business. Realty development especially developing housing projects is her passion. She is an entrepreneur in her own right. She has been in the construction business for a decade.

Rishad Byramjee

Mr. Rishad Byramjee is Non-Executive Director of Centrum Capital Ltd. He is shipping and stevedoring businessman. He is involved hands-on in the daily activities of Casby Logistics Pvt. Ltd. for the past 13 years. Mr. Byramjee has been with Casby Logistics Pvt. Ltd. for the past 13 years and has been with the Company's operations. He spear-heads all new logistics ventures for the organization alongwith looking after the day-to-day operations of all existing businesses. He is Director of Centrum Financial Services Limited, Essel Centrum Holdings Limited. He holds B.Com., Masters Degree in Logistic & Supply Chain Management.

Ramachandra Kasargod

Manmohan Shetty

Mr. Manmohan Shetty is Non-Executive Director of Centrum Capital Ltd., since November 01, 2012. He is a Founder of Adlab Films Ltd., one of the entertainment corporation of India. He is a Director of ADLABS Entertainment Ltd, Thrill Park Limited, Walkwater Media Limited among others. He is one of the people in Indian Entertainment economy today and is seen as one of the key visionaries in the industry. He is a Council member of Film & Television Producers Guild of India. He has established India's first and world's IMAX dome theatre.

Vivek Vig

Subhash Kutte

Manish Verma

Ibrahim Belselah

Rashid Kidwai

Mr. Rashid K. Kidwai is Non-Executive Independent Director of Centrum Capital Ltd. He holds Bachelor of Arts Honours in English Literature. He has 30 years of marketing and general management experience with Indian corporates including ITC, Duncan's, Clarion Advertising, Consulting and running an agri business for JCT and a Honey business. He is a Director of Path Breakers Private Limited, Chief Executive Officer of Grassroots Trading Network for Women (Section 25 Company) and Non Executive Chairman of P M Dimension. He is a member of FICCI Financial Inclusion committee and past member of Task Force on Promotion of Rural Enterprises and Cll Mission of Sustainable Growth. He is developing a partnership with Planning Commission of India to implement a model to energies the rural economy through research, crosssector partnership, various market linking activites and capacity building exercise. He was on Havard Business School Dean's Board in the year 2004-2007. He had published numerous articles in the Op-Ed page of the Indian Express, Economic Times, Business Standard and Hindustan Times on agriculture, handicraft, entrepreneurship and rural marketing needs.

Ameet Naik

Mr. Ameet B. Naik is Non-Executive Independent Director of Centrum Capital Ltd. He holds B.S.L, LLB. Mr. Naik is the founding partner of Naik Naik & Company and is recognized as a legal practitioner in the areas of corporate transaction support with focus on mergers and acquisitions (inbound and overseas), divestments, venture funds, private equity and capital markets. He has led his team in a series of high-stake litigation matters. He is known for his litigation support in copyright infringement related issues. He has represented Indian corporates/ conglomerates with regard to investments in them by private equity houses, funds etc. He has assisted the Indian corporates in their divestment and acquisition, both in overseas jurisdictions.

Rajesh Nanavaty

R. Reddy

