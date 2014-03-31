CESC Ltd (CESC.NS)

Name Description

Sanjiv Goenka Mr. Sanjiv Goenka is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of CESC LTD. Mr. Sanjiv Goenka is vice Chairman of RPG Enterprises Limited, Chairman of Phillips Corban Black Ltd, Saregama India Ltd, Spencer International Hotals Limited, Spencer and company Ltd, Harrisons Malayalam Ltd, He is also on the Board of STEL Holdings Limited, Noida Power company Limited, Eveready Industries India Limited and Graphite India Ltd.

Subhasis Mitra Mr. Subhasis Mitra is Compliance Officer, Vice President, Company Secretary of CESC LTD.

Aniruddha Basu Mr. Aniruddha Basu is Managing Director, Executive Director of CESC Ltd. He is an Electrical Engineer and has been in the employment of the Company for 29 years. He has undertaken a series of important assignments in the Distribution division of the Company like loss control, customer centricity, network development etc. and has experience in critical areas of functioning of the Company. Before joining the Board of Directors of the Company, Mr. Basu was its Executive Director in charge of mains and commercial functions.

Pratip Chowdhury Mr. Pratip Chowdhury is the Independent Director of CESC LTD.

K. Jairaj Mr. K. Jairaj is the Independent Director of CESC LTD.

Rekha Sethi Ms. Rekha Sethi is Independent Director of CESC Ltd., May 30, 2014. She is currently Director General of All India Management Association (AIMA), one of the leading bodies for management in India.

Chandra Dhanuka Shri. Chandra Kumar Dhanuka is Independent Non-Executive Director of CESC Ltd. He is a graduate of Commerce and has over 33 years of experience in the industry. He is ex-chairman of FICCI (Estern Regional Council) and is also a member of the national committee of FICCI.

Brij Khaitan Mr. Brij Mohan Khaitan is Independent Non-Executive Director of CESC Ltd. He is an industrialist having interest in tea, batteries and engineering industries and has been on CESC’s Board of Directors since 1994. Mr. Khaitan has made great contributions to the tea industry with which he has been associated for over five decades. Mr. Khaitan is the Chairman of Williamson Magor & Company Limited, Eveready Industries India Limited and Mcleod Russel India Limited and is a Director of Babcock Borsig Limited and Jayshree Tea & Industries Limited (also Chairman of Remuneration Committee). He is on the Board of Directors of CESC since 1994 and is a member of its Audit and Chairman of Remuneration Committee.