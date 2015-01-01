CESP Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo (CESP6.SA)

Name Description

Joao Carlos de Souza Meirelles Mr. Joao Carlos de Souza Meirelles serves Chairman of the Board of CESP - Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo. He served as Coordinator of the MERCOSUR Bovine Livestock Supply Chain Forum, from 1994 to 2002; Vice-President of the International Meat Secretariat (IMS) in 2002; Secretary of Agriculture and Supply of the State of São Paulo, from 1998 to 2002; Secretary of Science, Technology, Economic Development and Tourism of the State of São Paulo, from 2003 to 2006, and Special Advisor for Strategic Affairs – Office of the Governor of the State of São Paulo, from 2013 to 2014. He has served as State Secretary of State for Energy of São Paulo since January 1, 2015. He holds Bachelors degree in Civil Engineering from the Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo, in 1958.

Mauro Guilherme Jardim Arce Mr. Mauro Guilherme Jardim Arce serves as the Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Engineering and Construction Officer, Director of CESP - Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo since December 10, 2012. Till that date, he held the posts of Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer and Member of the Executive Board of the Company as from November 9, 2012, Prior to this, he acted as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Engineering and Construction Director and Member of the Executive Board of the Company till 2011. He was also Professor at the Engineering School and Technology School of Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie. In 1998, he was made Head of the Sao Paulo State Energy Secretariat and in January 2002 he also became responsible for the Sao Paulo State Water Resources, Sewage and Works Secretariat. From November 2002 to May 2003 he accumulated the position of CEO of SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. In June 2003, he became Head of the Sao Paulo State Energy, Water Resources and Sewage Secretariat, and in January 2007 he became head of the Sao Paulo Transportation Secretariat. He also presided over the National Forum for Secretaries of Energy Matters and served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Empresas de Energia Eletrica do Estado de Sao Paulo, DERSA – Desenvolvimento Rodoviario SA and Companhia Docas de Sao Sebastiao. He holds a degree in Electronic Systems from Pontificia Universidad Catolica do Rio de Janeiro, a Bachelors in Electrical Engineering from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie and a Masters in Power Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Almir Fernando Martins Mr. Almir Fernando Martins serves as Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board of CESP - Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo since December 10, 2012. Between 1993 and 1994, he was Director of Control and Management at the Secretary of Energy of Sao Paulo State. From February 1995 to March 1999, he was the Chief Administrative and Financial Officer at CESP Foundation, a pension and health care fund for Sao Paulo electric sector companies. In 1999, he worked as an Advisor to the Presidency of CESP during the Company’s privatization process, having participated in the definition of edicts and the sales process of the Companhia Metropolitana de Gás – Comgas, Companhia de Geracao Eletrica Paranapanema and Companhia de Geracao Eletrica Tiete. From January 2000 to April 2010, he performed the functions of Executive Assistant to the Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer at CESP, and later accumulated this same function, starting in 2003, in the shared management of EMAE – Empresa Metropolitana de Aguas e Energia SA From May 2010 to January 2011, he was the Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer at CESP. Since February 2011, he has worked as Assistant to the Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer at CESP. He is an Economist, Accountant and Auditor.

Marcio Rea Mr. Marcio Rea serves as Chief Administrative Officer and Member of the Executive Board of CESP - Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo since January 16, 2015. He served as Special Advisor in the Ministry of Science and Technology, from 1988 to 1989; Chief of Staff in the Secretariat of Labor and Social Promotion of the State of São Paulo, from 1990 to 1991; Technical Specialist, Relationship Manager and Advisor to the Board of Directors of Companhia Energética de São Paulo (CESP), from 1992 to 1999; Advisor to the Board of Directors of Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica Paulista (CTEEP), from 2000 to 2003; Communication Advisor at the Secretariat of Energy and Sanitation of the State of São Paulo, from 2003 to 2006; Head of the Office of Communication and Public Relations at the Secretariat of Transportation of the State of São Paulo, from 2007 to 2011; Manager of the Executive Coordinator’s Office of the Board of Companhia Energética de São Paulo (CESP), from 2011 to 2014; Assistant Secretary at the Secretariat of Sanitation and Water Resources of the State of São Paulo, from April 2014 to January 2015. He was elected Managing Director of CESP on January 16, 2015. He graduated in Business Management from Universidade Ibirapuera - UNIb in 2002, and University Extension in Data Transmission via Fiber Optics Shared with Power Grids.

Mituo Hirota Mr. Mituo Hirota serves as Production Director, accumulating the functions of Engineering & Construction Director, Member of the Executive Board of CESP - Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo since January 31, 2010. He lectured at Faculdade de Tecnologia Mackenzie from 1978 to 1985, and at Faculdade de Engenharia - FAAP from 1977 to 1994. Within the Company, he has occupied management positions in the Company’s Operations Office of the Electrical Operations’ Protection and Planning area from 1968 to 1994. Mr. Hirota represented the Company in several bodies of GCOI – Interconnected Operation Coordination Group. He was also Vice Coordinator of the Sub-Committee of Electrical Studies at GCOI from 1980 to 1994. He represented the Group’s companies in the implementation of the Wholesale Electric Energy Market - MAE (currently Electric Energy Trading Chamber - CCEE), in several energy auctions supported by ANEEL. He also represented the Group’s companies in several occasions, such as at the following entities: ABRADEE, APINE, ABRACEEL, ONS and CCEE. Prior to CESP, he worked at BMG Engenheiros e Associados as Consultant for the engineering area. He earned a Bachelors in Electrical Engineering from Faculdade de Engenharia Industrial (FEI) in 1966 and a Master of Engineering in Power Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1972.

Ricardo Achilles Mr. Ricardo Achilles serves as a Director of CESP - Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo. He is Assistant Secretary to the State of Sao Paulo Energy Department, and was Metropolitan Superintendent of AES SUL from 2008 to 2010. He occupies the position of AES SUL Safety Champion. He also occupied several posts at AES ELETROPAULO between 2006 and 2007, he was responsible for the Underground Distribution System Management and Operations area. As Head of Distribution, he was also responsible for distribution assets and customer technical services in the central and southeastern regions of Sao Paulo. Between 2005 and 2006, he was Head of the Environmental and ISSO 14000 Policy Management Group in the central region; between 2001 and 2003, he was Team Leader, responsible for managing distribution assets and providing technical support to customers in the southeast region of São Paulo city and Leader of the Occupational Safety and Operational Quality Group in the same region; in 2001, he was Project Manager and worked on structuring and implementing the Customer Service Unit, and participated in the creation of a company that provides distribution network construction, maintenance and emergency response services, based on the Management Excellence Model (GEM); in 1999, he was Revenue Recovery Manager, responsible for combating fraud, regularizing connections and other irregularities in the northwest of Sao Paulo; and between 1987 to 2001, he was a manager, engineer and specialist, having worked as Distribution Manager, Systems Service Manager and Technical Engineer in Electro techniques. He graduated in Electrical Engineering.

Paulo Sergio Cordeiro Novais Mr. Paulo Sergio Cordeiro Novais serves as Representative of Employees and Member of the Board of Directors of CESP - Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo since May 12, 2015. Works in CESP since 1994 at UHE Engenheiro Souza Dias (Jupiá), holding the position of Environmental Technician, from 1994 to 2004, and Worksite Safety Technician since 2004. Law Graduate, FACILUZ, city of Ilha Solteira, state of São Paulo, concluded in December 2011 (Lawyer OAB/SP 338.730), and graduation in Sciences, FECLU, city of Pereira Barreto, state of São Paulo, concluded in December 1994.

Ricardo Daruiz Borsari Mr. Ricardo Daruiz Borsari serves as Director of CESP - Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo since May 12, 2015. Professional Activities: Resident Engineer at the Jupiá Hydraulics Lab – CTH/DAEE from January 1978 to February 1979; Researcher Engineer at the Hydraulics Technological Center – CTH/DAEE from March 1979 to December 1981; Supervisor of the Hydraulic Machines Test Area at the Hydraulics Technological Center – CTH/DAEE from January 1982 to December 1983; Project Coordinator at the Dam Hydraulics Area at CTH/DAEE from January 1983 to August 1994; Supervisor of the Management of Programs Coordination at the Hydraulics Technological Center Foundation – FCTH from January 1998 to July 1992; Associate Director at the Hydraulics Technological Center Foundation – FCTH from August 1990 to July 1994; Director of Operations at the Hydraulics Technological Center Foundation – FCTH from August 1993 to July 1994; President Director at Hydraulics Technological Center Foundation – FCTH in the periods of August 1994 to August 1995 and August 1998 to August 2000; Director at the Hydraulics Technological Center – CTH/DAEE from May 2000 to July 2011; Superintendent of the Department of Water and Electric Energy – DAEE from July 2001 to February 2007; Director at the Hydraulics Technological Center – CTH/DAEE from July 2008 to July 2009; Coordinator of Projects at Programa Água Limpa from July 2009 to December 2009; Coordinator at the Maintenance of Civil Works Management Unit – UGOM/DAEE from December 2009 to August 2010. He holds Bachelors degree in Civil Engineering by Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo in 1997; Masters in Hydraulic and Sanitary Engineering by Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo in 1998.

Clovis Luiz Chaves Mr. Clovis Luiz Chaves serves as Director of CESP - Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo since May 12, 2015. He exercised the functions of Director of the Agriculture Correctional Institute of São José do Rio Preto, São Paulo, from 1983 to 1990; Adviser to the Lieutenant Governor of the State of São Paulo, from 1991 to 1994; Special Adviser to the President of the Republic, from 1999 to 2001; Special Adviser to the Ministry of Justice in 2002; Chief of Staff for Federal Deputy Aloysio Nunes Ferreira Filho, from 2003 to 2004, and; Sub-Mayor of São Mateus, São Paulo, from 2005 to 2010. He has exercised the function of Director of Institutional Relations of São Paulo Civil Works since 2011. He graduated in Physical and Biological Sciences with a Specialization in Environmental Geology from Universidade Estadual Paulista, in December 1974 and Graduated in Law at the College of Law of Universidade Estadual Paulista, in December 1979.

Aderbal de Arruda Penteado Mr. Aderbal de Arruda Penteado, Jr. serves as Director of CESP - Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo since May 12, 2015. Professor of the Department of Energy Engineering and Electrical Automation at Escola Pontifício from USP – PEA EPUSP, since 1971. Professor at graduation courses in the areas of electrical machines and electromagnetism, post-graduation and education outreach courses in the areas of Electric Systems Grounding, Energy Machines Simulation. Held the position of Chief-Commissioner of the Technical and Concessions Group at CSPE – State of São Paulo Committee for Public Energy Services during 2013 and beginning of 2014. Nominated by Decree in April 23, 2004 to the position of General Commissioner at CSPE, complementing his mandate starting April 14, 2008, with the creation of ARSESP – State of São Paulo Sanitation and Energy Regulating Agency – as President Director, adding the position of Director of Technical Regulation and Inspection of Energy Services. In June 2008, renovated his mandate as Director of Technical Regulation and Inspection of Energy Services at ARESP, position he held until September 2012. Advisor at CREA-SP for 13 years, integrating several specific committees and coordinating the Electric Engineering Chamber. He graduated in Electrical Engineering at Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo, in 1970.

Andrea Sandro Calabi Mr. Andrea Sandro Calabi serves as a Director of CESP - Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo since April 25, 2007. He was Professor at Universidade de Sao Paulo until 1991; President of DIVESP; Secretary of the Brazilian President’s Secretariat of Planning from 1983 and 1985; and President of IPEA - Institute of Applied Economic Research of the Planning Ministry from 1985 to 1986 and from 1995 to 1996; and Secretary of the National Treasury of the Ministry of Finance from 1986 to 1988. He was Head Partner of CONSEMP, Consultoria e Empreendimentos Industriais Ltda from 1988 to 1994; Executive Secretary of the Planning Ministry from 1995 to 1996; President of the Banco do Brasil S/A from January 1999 to June 1999; President of BNDES, FINAME, BNDESPAR from July 1999 to February 2000; Secretary of Planning and Economics for the State of Sao from January 2003 to February 2005; among other positions, and he was also Member and Chairman of the Board of Directors of several companies. He gained a Bachelors in Economics from the Universidade de Sao Paulo in 1970, a Masters in Economics from the Universidade de Sao Paulo in 1972, a Master of Arts in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley in 1975 and a Doctorate in Philosophy in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley in 1982.

Fernando Carvalho Braga Mr. Fernando Carvalho Braga serves as Independent Director of CESP - Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo. Prior to this, he served as Member of the Board of Directors of the company. He was Secretary of Planning and Economy of the State of Sao Paulo; Special Advisor to the Governor of the State of Sao Paulo; President of the Council of Real Estate Heritage for the State; Executive Secretary of the Board of Directors of PED; Special Adviser of Privatizations in the Planning Secretariat; Member of the Fiscal Council of Drogasil; and Member of the Boards of Directors of Banco Nossa Caixa, CESP, SABESP, METRO, CPTM and DERSA. He graduated in Economics from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie in 1974.

Adriano Jose Pires Rodrigues Mr. Adriano Jose Pires Rodrigues serves as Independent Director of CESP - Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo since 2015. Prior to this, he served as Member of the Board of Directors of the company. Director and Founder of the Brazilian Center of Infrastructure (January 2000 / current); Associate Professor at the Energy Planning Program DA COPPE/UFRJ (1983-2009); Advisor of the General-Director at the National Petroleum Agency (2001); Superintendent of Supply at the National Petroleum Agency (December 1998 / August 1999); Superintendent of Imports and Exports of Petroleum, Derivatives and Natural Gas at the National Petroleum Agency (April 1998 / November 1998).