Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (CF.TO)

David Kassie Mr. David Jonathan Kassie serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. He serves as Chairman and CEO of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. He assumed the role of CEO in April of 2015. Prior to this, he became Chairman and a director of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. on the closing of the acquisition of Genuity Capital Markets, a Canadian investment bank, on April 23, 2010, and became Chairman on April 1, 2012. He was the Principal, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Genuity Capital Markets from 2004 until May 9, 2010, when the integration of the businesses of Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Financial Ltd. was completed under the name Canaccord Genuity. Before 2004, he was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CIBC World Markets and the Vice Chairman of CIBC. Mr. Kassie has extensive experience as an advisor, underwriter and principal. He sits on a number of corporate boards. Mr. Kassie is actively involved in community and charitable organizations and is on the boards of the Richard Ivey School of Business, the Toronto International Film Festival Group and was formerly on the Board of the Hospital for Sick Children. Mr. Kassie holds a B.Comm. (Honours) in Economics from McGill University (1977), and an MBA from the University of Western Ontario (1979). In addition to Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., Mr. Kassie is a director of the following public company: Reitmans (Canada) Limited.

Daniel Daviau Mr. Daniel Daviau serves as President, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He served as CEO of Canaccord Genuity’s North American Capital Markets business since February, 2015. From 2012 to 2015, he was President of the firm’s US Capital Markets business, where he helped to structure the firm’s investment banking, research, sales and trading operations in the region and improve cross-border capabilities. From 2010 to 2012, Mr. Daviau was Head of Investment Banking for Canaccord Genuity and was actively engaged in improving the firm’s sector diversification capabilities and contributing to its global growth strategy. Prior to the Canaccord/Genuity merger that was announced in 2010, Mr. Daviau was a Principal and Founder of Genuity Capital Markets, where he held a variety of senior roles since 2005. Prior to 2005, Mr. Daviau was Co-Head of Investment Banking at CIBC World Markets, a firm he joined in 1991. While at CIBC World Markets, Mr. Daviau also served as the Head of the Media and Telecommunications Group since 2000 and Head of the Technology Investment Banking Group in Canada since 1997. Having started his career as a securities lawyer with Goodman & Co., Mr. Daviau has extensive experience in a broad range of financing transactions and M&A assignments. His equity offering experience includes public and private financings for a number of leading global technology, online gaming, media and telecom companies. In the M&A space, Mr. Daviau has advised in excess of US$50 billion of transactions. Mr. Daviau is based in Toronto, Canada. He holds an MBA from York University, an LL.B. from Osgoode Hall/York University and a B.A. (Math and Statistics) from the University of Western Ontario.

Donald MacFayden Mr. Donald D. MacFayden serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of the company. Mr. MacFayden is responsible for leadership of the global finance and tax strategies of the organization, which includes all aspects of regulatory, tax and financial reporting, liquidity and capital management the Group and its subsidiaries. Having first joined one of Canaccord Genuity Group’s predecessor firms in 1986, Mr. MacFayden has been a key member of the Group’s internal and external financial and tax reporting teams for many years. In 2007, he became Senior Vice President with responsibility for financial analysis, corporate development and capital management beginning with the Company’s initial public offering, and subsequently for numerous acquisitions and other business opportunities. He also served as Chief Financial Officer of the firm’s U.S. operations from 2007 to 2012 and in 2012, became Senior Vice President, Finance for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. In 2016, he re-assumed the additional role of Chief Financial Officer of the firm’s U.S. operations. Mr. MacFayden received a Bachelor of Science from McGill University and a Master of Business Administration from Queen’s University. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Jeffrey Barlow Mr. Jeffrey D. Barlow J.D. serves as President, Canaccord Genuity Inc (US). of the Company. He was appointed President of Canaccord Genuity Inc. (US) in October, 2015. Mr. Barlow joined the firm in February 2007 and successfully expanded the firm’s Life Sciences practice before becoming head of US Investment Banking in 2011. He has extensive experience advising clients in all aspects of financings, mergers and acquisitions and has completed more than 150 transactions during his career. Prior to joining Canaccord Genuity, Mr. Barlow was a Managing Director and the Head of Healthcare Investment Banking at First Albany Corporation, where he was responsible for establishing and building the firm’s healthcare practice. Mr. Barlow began his career at J.P. Morgan. Mr. Barlow earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a frequent speaker on industry topics. He received his B.A. from the University of New Hampshire and MBA with Beta Gamma Sigma distinction from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University.

Patrick Burke Mr. Patrick Burke serves as President - Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity Corp. (Canada) of the Company. He joined the firm as President of the capital markets division of Canaccord Genuity Corp. (Canada) in October, 2015 and brings more than 25 years of experience and extensive institutional relationships to his role. Prior to joining Canaccord Genuity, Mr. Burke served as Global Head of Equity and Co-Head of Global Investment Banking for Scotiabank. In this role, he was responsible for oversight of equity sales, trading, research, prime brokerage, equity capital markets, equity derivatives and investment banking. Prior to joining Scotiabank, he was a Managing Director and Head of Canadian Equities for Merrill Lynch, having held various roles of increasing responsibility since 2000. From 1990 to 2000, Mr. Burke worked in institutional equity and fixed income for Bank of Montreal.

David Esfandi Mr. David Esfandi serves as Chief Executive Officer - Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management Limited (U.K.) subsidiary of the Company. He was appointed CEO of Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management Limited in March 2014. He was previously Managing Director of Ashcourt Rowan Asset Management, where he played a key role in restructuring the business and acquired a leading private client team from a large European bank. Prior to that, he spent 10 years with Deutsche Bank, latterly as Director of Proprietary Pan European Equity Investment. He also played a key role in starting the Private Institutional Client business. Mr. Esfandi began his career at Goldman Sachs International as a financial analyst. He holds an MA in PPE from Oxford University.

Adrian Pelosi Mr. Adrian Pelosi serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer, Treasurer of the company. Adrian Pelosi joined the firm in 2007 and since 2008 has served in a variety of roles of increasing responsibility within the firm’s Risk Management division. He has had Group Board level reporting responsibilities since 2010 and in addition to his risk management duties, has served as Senior Vice President Internal Audit and currently serves as Group Treasurer. Adrian is a CFA Charterholder and a Certified Risk Manager (CRM).

Alexis De Rosnay Mr. Alexis De Rosnay serves as Senior Executive Vice President, Global Head of Investment Banking, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., Chief Executive Officer - Canaccord Genuity Limited, subsidiary of the company. He was appointed Senior Executive Vice President of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. and Global Head of Investment Banking in October, 2015. He continues to serve as Chief Executive Officer of Canaccord Genuity Limited (UK & Europe), an appointment he has held since 2012, which includes overall responsibility for Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management operations in the region. Mr. de Rosnay has significant experience in running international investment banking operations, most recently as Co-Head of UK Investment Banking at Lazard and Vice Chairman of Lazard International. Previously, he was Co-Head of Global Healthcare Investment Banking and Co-Head of Investment Banking in Europe and the Middle East at Lehman Brothers. Earlier in his career, he was Head of European Healthcare Investment Banking at JP Morgan, and spent four years at Rothschild Group in London and Paris. Mr. De Rosnay holds a B.A. (Honors) in Economics from McGill University. He speaks English, French, Italian and Spanish.

Stuart Raftus Mr. Stuart Raftus serves as Chief Administrative Officer, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. President, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management (Canada) of the Company. Since October, 2015, which comprises oversight of the firm’s global operations, information technology, human resources and marketing. He continues to serve as a President of Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management in Canada, an appointment he has held since January 2014. Mr. Raftus has three decades of experience in the securities industry in Canada and the United States, with a strong track record of implementing sound business strategies and driving operational success. Most recently, Mr. Raftus successfully realigned Canaccord Genuity’s Canadian wealth management operations. Prior to joining Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., Mr. Raftus held various executive leadership and operations roles, including CEO of Seamark Asset Management and Managing Director and Head of Wealth Management and US Distribution for CIBC Oppenheimer. As President and COO of Blackmont Capital, he led the strategic repositioning of the firm’s wealth management business. Mr. Raftus spent 16 years with Merrill Lynch Canada/Midland Walwyn, where he held increasingly senior roles, including SVP Wealth Management in Canada and the US.

Martin MacLachlan Mr. Martin L. MacLachlan serves as General Counsel, Corporate Secretary of the Company. Since August 2004, Martin MacLachlan has been the Senior Vice-President, Legal Affairs, of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF and LSE: CF.). He is now also Corporate Secretary of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. and Senior Vice-President, Legal Affairs, of its wholly owned subsidiary, Canaccord Genuity Corp., a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (“IIROC”). Until July 2004, Martin MacLachlan was a partner of Miller Thomson LLP, one of Canada’s largest national and international firms. The Vancouver office of Miller Thomson was formed by a merger with Swinton & Company in Fall 2000. Martin joined Swinton & Company in 1981 as an articled student and was a partner of that firm at the time of the merger. Martin’s practice was concentrated in securities, corporate and societies law. He counselled clients on public and private financings, securities registration and compliance, corporate governance and general corporate matters. One of his major clients was Canaccord Genuity Corp. (then called Canaccord Capital Corporation). A graduate of the University of British Columbia (B.Com., 1980; LL.B., 1981), Martin was called to the Bar of B.C. in 1982. In 1987, he obtained his LL.M. (with merit) in Commercial and Corporate Law from the University of London (London School of Economics and Political Science). He was called to the Bar of Ontario in 2010. His profile appeared in the Canadian Corporate Counsel Association magazine, Summer 2009.

Marcus Freeman Mr. Marcus Freeman serves as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited subsidiary of the Company. Marcus Freeman was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Canaccord Genuity Asia-Pacific in February, 2015. Mr. Freeman co-founded BGF Equities in 2008 and following a 50% equity transaction with Canaccord Genuity Group, became the Managing Director and CEO of Canaccord Genuity Australia in 2011. Under his leadership, Canaccord Genuity’s Australian operations has successfully increased market share through an expanded service offering and diversified sector coverage, to become a top-ranked independent investment bank in Australia. He is currently tasked with coordinating the firm’s efforts in Australia, Singapore, Beijing and Hong Kong to facilitate a seamless approach to client coverage in the region. With two decades of capital markets experience, Mr. Freeman completed his B. Com and was originally recruited to the graduate program of Price Waterhouse before relocating some years later to London where he worked at Sakura Bank (Foreign Exchange), Rabobank International (Foreign Exchange) and Deutsche Bank (Global Equities). He returned to Australia in 2000 to work in Bell Potter’s equities business for approximately eight years, where he built significant institutional and investment banking relationships before founding BGF Equities in 2008.

Mark Young Mr. Mark Young serves as Managing Director - Technology Investment Banking (U.S.) of the Company. Mr. Young has more than 25 years of investment banking advisory experience focused on mid-market growth companies in the technology, business services and consumer products sectors. Prior to joining Canaccord Genuity, Mr. Young co-led the business and information services investment banking practice at MHT Partners, and has also served as a managing director at Boston-based Capstone Partners and Adams Harkness (acquired by Canaccord Genuity in 2006). Mr. Young is a graduate of the University of Virginia and is a qualified general securities principal.

Duncan Dashiff Mr. Duncan Dashiff serves as Managing Director, Head of Health Care Services of the Company. Duncan Dashiff brings over 20 years of highly relevant experience to his role. Most recently, Duncan was Managing Director with MedCare Investment Funds, a firm focused on private equity investing in the healthcare industry. Prior to joining MedCare, Mr. Dashiff spent seventeen years as a healthcare investment banker advising healthcare companies on multiple fronts with respect to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and capital markets transactions, including public/private equity, venture capital and senior/subordinated debt financing. Mr. Dashiff was previously a Managing Director leading Morgan Keegan's Nashville-based Healthcare investment banking team and Co-Head of the Healthcare Corporate & Investment Banking practice of SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. He has also held positions in the healthcare investment banking departments of Raymond James & Associates, Equitable Securities Corp. and Smith Barney, Inc. His experience ranges across a variety of healthcare sub-sectors with emphasis on clients in the healthcare services and information technology areas. Duncan holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a B.S. from the University of Alabama.

Dvaipayan Ghose Mr. Dvaipayan P. Ghose serves as Global Head - Equity Research of the Company Since February, 2015. Previously, Mr. Ghose served as the firm’s Head of Canadian Equity Research and Telecommunications, Cable and Media Research Analyst. Prior to joining Canaccord Genuity, Mr. Ghose served in the same capacity at Genuity Capital Markets. From 1999 to 2006, he was the equity analyst covering Telecom and Cable Services at CIBC World Markets and at HSBC Securities from 1996 to 1999. Mr. Ghose has consistently been ranked as an All-Star Canadian Telecom and Cable Services Analyst by Brendan Wood International for the last three years. He has also been ranked the number one equity analyst for stock picking and EPS estimate accuracy in the Telecommunications sector in North America by Starmine and Forbes Magazine. Dvai received a Bachelor and a Masters of Arts degree from the University of Oxford.

Morgan Ley Mr. Morgan B. Ley serves as Managing Director, Head of Consumer and Retail Investment Banking (U.S.) of the Company. Mr. Ley brings over 20 years of experience to his role, with significant experience advising mid-market consumer product companies in the health and wellness, food and beverage, and direct-to-consumer sectors, in addition to specialty retailers and multiunit service providers. Prior to joining Canaccord Genuity, Mr. Ley was a managing director in the consumer investment banking group at Raymond James Financial, and has also worked at Adams Harkness (acquired by Canaccord Genuity in 2006), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Tucker Anthony and CS First Boston. He is a graduate of Harvard College.

Mark Whaling Mr. Mark Driscoll Whaling serves as Global Head - Sales and Trading of the Company. He was appointed Global Head of Sales and Trading in October, 2015 and is responsible for oversight of institutional sales and trading, fixed income and all other non-equity sales and trading operations. From 2012 to 2015, Mr. Whaling served as head of Global Equity Sales and Trading from 2012 Mark joined Collins Stewart (acquired by Canaccord Genuity in March 2012) in 2008 as Head of US Equity Research and Sales and was promoted to Head of Equities in September 2010. In March of 2011, Mark was promoted to President of Collins Stewart LLC and Head of US Securities. Prior to joining Collins Stewart, Mr. Whaling spent five years as a Managing Director of Institutional Equity Sales and Director of Product Development at FTN Financial. He also worked at Bank of America and ABN AMRO. Mr. Whaling holds a BA in history from Princeton University.

Charles Bralver Mr. Charles N. Bralver serves as Independent Director of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. He is a Corporate Director and Advisor. He was a founding partner and Vice Chairman of Oliver, Wyman & Co. and led its Capital Markets, European, and North American practices. He has also served as Senior Associate Dean for International Business and Finance at the Fletcher School of Tufts University, and as a Strategic Adviser to Warburg Pincus LLC. Mr. Bralver serves as a Director of Canaccord Genuity Group, Newstar Financial, and The Cooperative Bank UK, is a Senior Advisor to Silverpoint Capital, and a member of the Senior Advisory Board of Oliver Wyman, and sits on the board of advisors of the Fletcher School of Tufts University. He has an AB from Dartmouth College and an MA and MALD from The Fletcher School.

Massimo Carello Dr. Massimo Carlo Carello serves as Independent Director of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. He is a corporate director and a private investor in public companies. Mr. Carello was the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Diners Club UK Ltd. from 2001 to 2004 and was the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fiat UK Ltd. from 1990 to 2001. Mr. Carello served as a member of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) President’s Committee from 1998 to 2003 and was a member of the CBI European Committee. He was Vice President of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in the UK from 1998 to 2005. In addition to Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., Mr. Carello is a director and a member of the Audit Committees of the following public companies: Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited and Orsu Metals Corporation. Until December 2010, he was also a director and a member of the Audit Committee of Uranium One Inc.

Kalpana Desai Ms. Kalpana serves as Independent Director of the Company. effective August 6, 2014. She is a corporate director and advisor. She has over 25 years of international investment banking and advisory experience. She was Head of Macquarie Capital Asia, the investment banking division of Macquarie Group and a member of Global Macquarie Capital Ooperations Committee, from 2010 to 2013. Before Joining Macquarie Group in 2009, Ms. Desai was Head of the Asia-Pacific Mergers & Acquisitions Group and a Managing Director in the Investment Banking Division of Merrill Lynch (now called Bank of America Merrill Lynch) based in Hong Kong, having joined that firm in 1998. Earlier, Ms. Desai worked in the investment banking divisions of Barclays de Zoete Wedd in London and Hong Kong and J. Henry Schroder Wagg in London, having started her career with Coopers & Lybrand Consulting in London. Ms. Desai was a member of the Takeovers and Mergers Panel of the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong from 2007 to 2014. Born in Kenya and educated in the United Kingdom, Ms. Desai has lived in Hong Kong since 1997. Ms. Desai holds a B.Sc. with Honours from the London School of Economics and Political Science and is an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of England and Wales. Ms. Desai is not currently a director of any other public companies. Ms. Desai attended six of the seven meetings of the Board of Directors held between her election on August 6, 2014 and June 2, 2015.

Michael Harris Mr. Michael D. Harris serves as Independent Director of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. He is a senior business advisor with the law firm of Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP in Toronto, and the President of his own consulting firm, Steane Consulting Ltd., and, in this capacity, acts as a consultant to various Canadian companies. Before joining Fasken Martineau in September 2013, he was a senior business advisor with the law firm of Cassels Brock & Blackwell in Toronto from March 2010 and before that a senior business advisor with the law firm of Goodmans LLP in Toronto. Mr. Harris was born in Toronto in 1945 and was raised in Callander and North Bay, Ontario. Before his election to the Ontario Legislature in 1981, Mike Harris was a schoolteacher, a school board trustee and chair and an entrepreneur in the Nipissing area. On June 8, 1995, Mr. Harris became the 22nd Premier of Ontario following a landslide election victory. In 1999, he was re-elected – making him the first Ontario Premier in over 30 years to form a second consecutive majority government. In addition to sitting on several boards of Canadian corporations, he also serves as the director of the Luminato Festival and the Manning Centre for Building Democracy. He is the Honorary Chair of the North Bay District Hospital Capital Campaign and the Nipissing University and Canadore College Capital Campaign. Mr. Harris is also a Senior Fellow of The Fraser Institute. He has received his ICD.D certification from the Institute of Corporate Directors. In addition to Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., Mr. Harris is a director of the following public companies: Chartwell Seniors Housing Real Estate Investment Trust (Chair), FirstService Corporation, Routel Inc. (Chair), and Element Financial.

Terrence Lyons Mr. Terrence A. Lyons serves as Lead Independent Director of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. He serves as Lead Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. He is a director of several public and private corporations including Sprott Resource Corp. (Chairman), Martinrea International Inc.(director) and Polaris Materials Corporation (Chairman). Mr. Lyons is past Chairman of Northgate Minerals Corporation, which was acquired by Aurico Gold to create a new mid-cap gold company, and of EACOM Timber Corporation, which was sold to a private equity firm in 2013. In 2014, he stepped down as a director of BC Pavilion Corporation (Pavco), Royal Oak Ventures, which was privatized by Brookfield, and the BC Board of the Institute of Corporate Directors. Terry is a Civil Engineer (UBC) with an MBA from the University of Western Ontario. He sits on the Advisory Board of the Richard Ivey School of Business and has been active in a number of sports and charitable organizations including Junior Achievement, Special Olympics and United Way, and is a past Governor of the Olympic Foundation of Canada, past Chairman of the Mining Association of BC, past Governor and member of the Executive Committee of the BC Business Council. In 2007, he was awarded the INCO Medal by the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy for distinguished service to the mining industry.