Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (CFRJ.J)

CFRJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

12,334.00ZAc
2:18pm BST
Change (% chg)

1.00 (+0.01%)
Prev Close
12,333.00
Open
12,333.00
Day's High
12,366.00
Day's Low
12,285.00
Volume
5,211,703
Avg. Vol
3,907,030
52-wk High
12,608.00
52-wk Low
8,584.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Johann Rupert

67 2013 Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors

Josua Malherbe

62 2013 Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors

Burkhart Grund

52 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Group Management Committee and Senior Executive Committee

Nicolas Bos

46 2017 Chief Executive Officer of Van Cleef & Arpels, Member of the Group Management Committee, Senior Executive Committee

Cyrille Vigneron

56 2016 Chief Executive Officer of Cartier, Member of the Group Management Committee and Senior Executive Committee

Cedric Bossert

58 2015 General Counsel, Member of the Group Management Committee

Thomas Lindemann

54 2005 Director of Human Resources, Member of the Group Management Committee

Sophie Guieysse

54 2017 Group Human Resources Director

Jerome Lambert

48 2017 Head of Operations, Member of the Group Management Committee and Senior Executive Committee

Frank Vivier

60 2017 Chief Transformation Officer, Member of the Group Management Committee and Senior Executive Committee

Nikesh Arora

49 2017 Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors

Jean-Blaise Eckert

54 2013 Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors

Keyu Jin

35 2017 Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors

Ruggero Magnoni

66 2006 Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors

Jeff Moss

47 2016 Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors

Vesna Nevistic

52 2017 Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors

Guillaume Pictet

67 Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors

Alan Quasha

68 2000 Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors

Maria Ramos

58 2011 Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors

Anton Rupert

30 2017 Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors

Jan Rupert

62 2012 Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors

Gary Saage

57 2017 Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors

Clayton Brendish

69 2017 Lead Independent Non-executive Director

Sophie Cagnard

Head of Investor Relations
Biographies

Name Description

Johann Rupert

Mr. Johann P. Rupert is Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors at COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA since April 1, 2013. After working for the Chase Manhattan Bank and Lazard Freres in New York he founded Rand Merchant Bank in 1979. In 1985 Mr. Rupert joined the Rembrandt Group. Three years later he founded Richemont and became Group Chief Executive. Appointed as Executive Chairman in September 2002, he served as Group Chief Executive Officer during the period from October 2003 to September 2004. The University of Stellenbosch awarded him an honorary doctorate in Economics in 2004. He studied Economics and Company Law at the University of Stellenbosch, South Africa and has experience in international business, banking and finance.

Josua Malherbe

Mr. Josua Malherbe has been Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors at COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA since 2013. Previously, he was Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors at the company.

Burkhart Grund

Mr. Burkhart Grund is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Group Management Committee and Senior Executive Committee of COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA since April 2017. He was Deputy Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Group Management Committee of from November 2016.

Nicolas Bos

Mr. Nicolas Bos is Chief Executive Officer of Van Cleef & Arpels, Member of the Group Management Committee, Senior Executive Committee of COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA since April 2017. He was Chief Executive Officer of Van Cleef & Arpels, Member of the Group Management Committee of COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA since April 1, 2014.

Cyrille Vigneron

Mr. Cyrille Vigneron is Chief Executive Officer of Cartier, Member of the Group Management Committee and Senior Executive Committee of COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA since September 14, 2016.

Cedric Bossert

Mr. Cedric Bossert is General Counsel, Member of the Group Management Committee at COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA since 2015.

Thomas Lindemann

Mr. Thomas Lindemann is no longer Director of Human Resources, Member of the Group Management Committee at COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA., with effect from 31 October 2017. Mr. Lindemann is a graduate in Economics from Mannheim University. From 1989, he held a variety of human resources and commercial roles in the consumer products company, Wella Group, before joining Montblanc in 1998 as Human Resources Director. Mr. Lindemann assumed the role of Director of Human Resources for Richemont Northern Europe in 2002 and was appointed Group Human Resources Director in April 2005.

Sophie Guieysse

Ms. Sophie Guieysse has been appointed as Group Human Resources Director of the Company., effective 1 October 2017. Ms Guieysse began her career holding operational functions at a number of French Ministries. From 1997 until 2005, she held various human resources roles at LVMH. Her ultimate role there was as Director of Human Resources of the LVMH group. In 2005, Ms. Guieysse joined Canal + group where she spent ten years as Human Resources Director and member of the Executive Committee. Since 2016, Ms Guieysse had been advising Dior on the future of luxury in a connected world.

Jerome Lambert

Mr. Jerome Lambert is Head of Operations, Member of the Group Management Committee and Senior Executive Committee of COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA since April 2017. He was Head of Operations, Member of the Group Management Committee. He was Chief Executive Officer - Montblanc since July 1, 2013. Prior to joining the Group, he held financial roles in Switzerland’s public postal and telecommunications service. Mr Lambert joined Jaeger-LeCoultre in 1996 as the Manufacture’s financial controller and became Chief Financial Officer three years later. In 2002, he was appointed its Chief Executive Officer and served in that role until June 2013. In addition, Mr Lambert has served as Chairman of A. Lange & Sohne since 2009 and served as its Chief Executive for two years.

Frank Vivier

Mr. Frank Vivier is Chief Transformation Officer, Member of the Group Management Committee and Senior Executive Committee of COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA since April 2017. He was Chief Transformation Officer, Member of the Group Management Committee from November 2016.

Nikesh Arora

Mr. Nikesh Arora is Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA since September 2017. He was Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer of Google to 2014 and was most recently Vice-Chairman of Softbank, the global telecommunications and technology company, and President and CEO of its internet and media operations.

Jean-Blaise Eckert

Mr. Jean-Blaise Eckert is Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors at COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA effective September 13, 2013. He is a partner of the Swiss legal firm, Lenz & Staehelin.

Keyu Jin

Dr. Keyu Jin is Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA since September 2017. She is an Associate Professor of Economics at the London School of Economics.

Ruggero Magnoni

Mr. Ruggero Magnoni is Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors at COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA since September 2006. Mr. Magnoni joined Lehman Brothers in 1977 and held a number of senior roles across that firm’s international activities. From 1987 to 1994, he was responsible for Lehman Brothers’ activities in Italy. In 2000, Mr. Magnoni became Head of the European Private Equity division and Vice Chairman of Lehman Brothers Inc. and in 2002, Chairman of Lehman Brothers International Italy.

Jeff Moss

Mr. Jeff Moss is Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA since September 14, 2016. He is Member of the Nomination and Strategy committee.

Vesna Nevistic

Dr. Vesna Nevistic is Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA since September 2017. has gained extensive experience in international consulting and finance, having been a partner at McKinsey and Goldman Sachs. From 2009 to 2012 Vesna was a Group Managing Director at UBS and part of the team which restructured the bank's operations following the financial crisis. She is currently an independent consultant, offering advice on corporate strategy and restructuring.

Guillaume Pictet

Mr. Guillaume Pictet is Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA. He also serves as Chairman of EIC Partner AG and of Secheron SA and Director of Zurmont Madison Management AG. Mr Pictet is a graduate of HEC, Lausanne University.

Alan Quasha

Mr. Alan G. Quasha is Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors at COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA since 2000. After practicing law, he moved into commerce and since 1987 has been President of Quadrant Management Inc. Mr. Quasha served as a director of Richemont SA, Luxembourg from 1988 up until his appointment to the Board of Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA and was Chief Executive Officer of North American Resources Limited between 1988 and 1998. He is a former Governor of the American Stock Exchange, a former Chairman of the Visiting Committee of Harvard University’s Weatherhead Centre for International Affairs and is Chairman of the American Brain Trauma Foundation.

Maria Ramos

Ms. Maria Ramos is Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA since 2011. She serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director at ABSA BANK LIMITED, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director at Barclays Africa Group Limited, Independent Non-Executive Director at SANLAM LIMITED,REMGRO LIMITED, SABMILLER LIMITED, among others.

Anton Rupert

Mr. Anton Rupert is Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA since September 2017.

Jan Rupert

Mr. Jan Rupert is Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA from September 2006. He also was Member of the Company's Nomination Committee. Until 2012, he was Manufacturing Director with overall responsibility for the Group’s manufacturing strategy. Mr. Rupert is a graduate in mechanical engineering from Stellenbosch University, South Africa and has experience in production management in the tobacco and watch making industries. Prior to joining Richemont, he was Manufacturing Director of Rothmans International.

Gary Saage

Mr. Gary Saage is Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA since July 31, 2017. He served as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Board of Directors of COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA with effect from July 31, 2017, which he served since September 8, 2010. He is Member of the company's Management Committee.

Clayton Brendish

Mr. Clayton M. (Clay) Brendish is Lead Independent Non-executive Director of COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA since September 2017. His professional background is in the Information Technology and Communications industry, having founded Admiral plc in 1979 (now part of CGI UK). He was a former Non-Executive Director of BT plc and Chairman of the Met. Office. He was also a Trustee of the Economist Newspaper. Prior to his nomination to the Board of Richemont, Mr Brendish has served as an advisor to Richemont’s Strategic Security Committee.

Sophie Cagnard

