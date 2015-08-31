Beneteau SA (CHBE.PA)

Name Description

Yves Lyon-Caen Mr. Yves Lyon-Caen has served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Beneteau SA since 2005. He was previously Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Beneteau SA until 2005. He currently holds several other positions, including Chairman of the Management Board of Beri 21 SA, Member of the Supervisory Board of Habitat d'Avenir SAS and Sucres et Denrees SA, and Director of Beneteau Italia SRL, SPBI SA and Unibail-Rodamco SA, among others. Mr. Lyon-Caen graduated from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris with a Law degree and from Ecole Nationale d'Administration.

Carla Demaria Ms. Carla Demaria has served as Member of the Management Board of Beneteau SA since August 31, 2011. President of the Monte Carlo Yachts SPA subsidiary, she joined the Group in October 2008. She has spent most of her career in the Italian boating sector and took on the position of Vice-Chairman of UCINA, the Italian yachting federation, in 2008. She also holds other mandates, including Chairman of Beneteau America Inc, Director of SPBI SA and BENETEAU ESPANA SA, as well as President of MONTE CARLO YACHT SPA.

Aymeric Duthoit Mr. Aymeric Duthoit serves as Member of the Management Board of Beneteau SA. He also holds other mandates, including President of O'Hara Vacances SASU, BH SERVICES SASU, Chief Executive Officer and Director of O'HARA SA and of IRM SASU, President and Director of BH SASU, of BIO HABITAT ITALIA and of IRM ITALIA SRL, as well as Chairman of the Management Board of HABITAT D'AVENIR SAS. He also holds the function of Deputy Chief Executive Officer of BIO HABITAT SAS.

Yvon Beneteau Mr. Yvon Beneteau serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Beneteau SA. He is also a Member of the Management Board of Beri 21 SA, Director of SPBI SA and Fondation Beneteau, President of Novy 6 SAS and Manager of Novycat SARL.

Christian de Labriffe Mr. Christian de Labriffe serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Beneteau SA. He holds several other positions, including Managing Partner of Rothschild & Cie SCS and Transactions R SCS, President of Montaigne Rabelais SAS, Director of Christian Dior SA and Christian Dior Couture SA, as well as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of SALVEPAR SA. He previously served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Paris Orleans SA, among others.

Luc Dupe Mr. Luc Dupe serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Beneteau SA. He additionally acts as Member of the Management Board of Beri 21 SA, Representative of Beneteau SA on the Board of Directors of SPBI SA, CNB SASU, IRM SASU and O'Hara SA, and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Elma Associes SAS.

Jean-Pierre Goudant Mr. Jean-Pierre Goudant has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Beneteau SA since November 7, 2012. He is also Director of Federation des Industries nautiques (The French Nautical Industries Federation).