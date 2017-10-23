Edition:
Grupo Comercial Chedraui SAB de CV (CHDRAUIB.MX)

CHDRAUIB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

36.70MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.03%)
Prev Close
$36.71
Open
$37.58
Day's High
$37.86
Day's Low
$36.51
Volume
250,470
Avg. Vol
537,559
52-wk High
$42.98
52-wk Low
$35.08

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Alfredo Chedraui Obeso

70 Chairman of the Board

Jose Antonio Chedraui Eguia

51 1995 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Carlos Smith Matas

51 1997 Chief Executive Officer of Bodega Latina

Alberto Nava Gutierrez

52 Chief Operating Officer

Eduardo Guiot de la Garza

62 1993 Director of Human Resources

Jesus Arturo Velazquez Diaz

Director of Investor Relations

Alfredo Chedraui Lopez

39 2005 Director of Real Estate Developments

Eduardo Fuentes Duran

49 2016 Director of Innovation and other sales channels

Ignacio Gonzalez Quirasco

51 2014 Director of Sustainability and Social Responsibility

Alejandro Rafael Lara Hakim

59 1986 Director of Construction

Edgar Ivan Mondragon Millan

39 2015 Director of Operations and Real-Estate Administration

Pilar Rojas Suarez

47 2013 Director of Information Technology

Ricardo Salmon Valdes

45 2007 Director of Expansion

Arturo Eduardo Antonio Vasconcelos y de Pablo

42 2010 Director of Logistics

Jose Ramon Chedraui Eguia

44 2015 Secretary and Director of Private Label Brands

Jose Antonio Chedraui Obeso

72 Director

Jose Antonio Fernandez Guerra

47 2014 Director

Federico Carlos Fernandez Senderos

49 2008 Independent Director

Cecilia Goya Meade

50 Independent Director

Julio Gutierrez Mercadillo

57 2013 Independent Director

Agustin Irurita Perez

75 2000 Independent Director

Guillermo Ortiz Martinez

69 2010 Independent Director

Clemente Ismael Reyes-Retana Valdes

55 2009 Independent Director

Olegario Vazquez Aldir

45 2004 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Alfredo Chedraui Obeso

Mr. Alfredo Chedraui Obeso serves as Chairman of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. He is Founder of the Company.

Jose Antonio Chedraui Eguia

Mr. Jose Antonio Chedraui Eguia serves as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. He has held these posts since January 1995. Previously, he served as General Manager of the Company's Galas Division. He holds a Bachelors degree in Finance and Accounting from Universidad Anahuac.

Carlos Smith Matas

Mr. Carlos Smith Matas serves as Chief Executive Officer of Bodega Latina at Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1997. He holds a degree in Engineering Management from the Southern Methodist University.

Alberto Nava Gutierrez

Mr. Alberto Nava Gutierrez serves as Chief Operating Officer of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. He has worked for Chedraui for 23 years. He graduated in Public Accounting from Universidad Veracruzana.

Eduardo Guiot de la Garza

Mr. Eduardo Guiot de la Garza serves as Director of Human Resources of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. since August 1993. He holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations from Universidad Iberoamericana, postgraduate degrees in Labor Policy and Marketing from Instituto Technologico Autonomo de Mexico ITAM and a Masters degree in Business Administration from ESADE.

Jesus Arturo Velazquez Diaz

Alfredo Chedraui Lopez

Mr. Alfredo Chedraui Lopez serves as Director of Real Estate Developments of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2005. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac and a diploma in Economics from UCLA.

Eduardo Fuentes Duran

Mr. Eduardo Fuentes Duran serves as Director of Innovation and other sales channels of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. Previously he Has served as Commercial Director of this company. Prior to this, he acted as Chief Operating Officer of the Company from January 2009. He holds a degree in Systems and Electrical Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Ignacio Gonzalez Quirasco

Mr. Ignacio Gonzalez Quirasco serves as Director of Sustainability and Social Responsibility of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. since September, 2014. He holds a degree in a degree in Communication Sciences from Universidad Anahuac and a Masters in Senior Management from Universidad Anahuac.

Alejandro Rafael Lara Hakim

Mr. Alejandro Rafael Lara Hakim serves as Director of Construction of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. since August, 1986. He holds a degree in Architecture from Universidad Veracruzana.

Edgar Ivan Mondragon Millan

Mr. Edgar Ivan Mondragon Millan serves as Director of Operations and Real-Estate Administration of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. since September, 2015. He has vast experience in shopping mall operation. He holds a Degree in Business Administration and Law, a Masters of Business Administration from ITESM, and postgraduate studies from IPADE.

Pilar Rojas Suarez

Mr. Pilar Rojas Suarez serves as Director of Information Technology of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. since September, 2013. He has extensive experience as a leading supplier of Information Technology. He holds a degree in Applied Mathematics in Computer Science from Universidad Autonoma Metropolitana and a certification in Project Management and a degree in Business Management from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Ricardo Salmon Valdes

Mr. Ricardo Salmon Valdes served as Director of Expansion of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. since January 2007. He holds a degree in Architecture from Universidad Anahuac.

Arturo Eduardo Antonio Vasconcelos y de Pablo

Mr. Arturo Eduardo Antonio Vasconcelos y de Pablo serves as Director of Logistics of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. since June, 2010. He holds a Bachelors degree in Administration from Universidad Anahuac.

Jose Ramon Chedraui Eguia

Mr. Jose Ramon Chedraui Eguia serves as Secretary and Director of Private Label Brands of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. since January 2007. He has been working for the Company for 17 years. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from the Newport University in Mexico.

Jose Antonio Chedraui Obeso

Mr. Jose Antonio Chedraui Obeso serves as Director of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. He is Founder of the Company. He has also been Member of the Board of Directors of Bodega Latina Corporation since 1997.

Jose Antonio Fernandez Guerra

Mr. Jose Antonio Fernandez Guerra serves as Director of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. since October, 2014. He has extensive experience in the retail sector and has assumed different responsibilities in the areas of procurement and operations of Wal-Mart Chile, Wal-Mart Stores Wal-Mart US and Mexico. He holds a degree in Biomedical Engineering from the Universidad Iberoamericana and a Masters of Business Administration from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM).

Federico Carlos Fernandez Senderos

Mr. Federico Carlos Fernandez Senderos serves as Independent Director of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2008. He also acts as Executive President of Grupo SIM and Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Desc, Consupago SA de CV and Salud Interactiva SA. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac and a Masters degree in Advanced Management from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa IPADE.

Cecilia Goya Meade

Julio Gutierrez Mercadillo

Mr. Julio Gutierrez Mercadillo serves as Independent Director of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2013. Moreover, he acts as Member of the Audit and Social Practices Committee. He acted as President of Starbucks for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Prior to this, he acted as Chief Executive Officer of Wal Mart in Argentina, Grupo Marti, Sport City and Krups-Moulinex. He graduated in Chemical Engineering from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Agustin Irurita Perez

Mr. Agustin Irurita Perez serves as Independent Director of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2000. He also acts as Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo ADO SA de CV, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Afianzadora Aserta SA de CV and Fincomun SA de CV. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico and has attended to IPADE.

Guillermo Ortiz Martinez

Dr. Guillermo Ortiz Martinez serves as Independent Director of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2010. In the past, he was Professor at ITAM and Stanford University, as well as he acted as Secretary of Treasury for the Mexican Government and Governor of Banco de Mexico. He holds a Doctorate in Philosphy degree in Economics and a Masters degree in Economics from Stanford University.

Clemente Ismael Reyes-Retana Valdes

Mr. Clemente Ismael Reyes-Retana Valdes serves as Independent Director of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2009. He serves as Chairman of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee of the Company. He also acts as Member of the Board of Directors of Inmobiliaria Granjas de la Loma, Grupo AlCon, SD Indeval and Contraparte Central de Valores. He holds a degree in Engineering and Mathematics from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.

Olegario Vazquez Aldir

Mr. Olegario Vazquez Aldir serves as Independent Director of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2004. He also acts as Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Empresarial Angeles and Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Financiero Multiva SAB de CV. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Iberoamericana and has attended to postgraduate courses at ITAM and UNAM.

