Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd (CHLA.NS)

M. B. N. Rao Mr. M. B. N. Rao is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co Ltd. He is a graduate in agriculture, an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, London, a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers and a Fellow of the Indian Institute of Banking & Finance. Holds Diploma in Computer Studies from the University of Cambridge and the National Centre for Information Technology, United Kingdom Is the former Chairman and Managing Director of Canara Bank and Indian Bank. He has over 40 years of varied experience in fields of banking, finance, economics, technology, human resource, marketing, treasury and administration. He has over nine years of international banking experience abroad in Singapore and Indonesia. He is a member of the Singapore Institute of Management; was also the Chairman of Indian Banks Association and a member of various committees constituted by RBI, MOF, SEBI and National Institute of Bank Management. He is on the Boards of various reputed companies including E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd., Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd. and Madras Cements Ltd.

N. Srinivasan Mr. N. Srinivasan has been appointed as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the Company effective August 19th, 2017. He is currently serves as Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co Ltd., since January 31, 2012. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He has over 29 years of experience in the areas of corporate finance, legal, projects and general management. He is a Director on the Boards of Tube Investments of India Ltd., Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd. and certain other Murugappa Group companies.

P Sujatha Ms. P. Sujatha is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co Ltd.

Vellayan Subbiah Mr. Vellayan Subbiah is Managing Director and Executive Director of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co Ltd. He is a Bachelor of Technology in Civil Engineering from IIT Madras and a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Michigan, USA. Has experience including 6 years with Mckinsey and Company, Chicago 24/7 Customer Inc. and Sundram Fasteners. Was the Managing Director of Laserwords, Chennai, between January 2007 and August 2010. He Is a Director on the Boards of SRF Ltd. and certain other Murugappa Group companies.

M.M. Murugappan Mr. M.M. Murugappan is the Non-Executive Director of CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED.

Indresh Narain Mr. Indresh Narain is Independent Non-Executive Director of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd. He is a Banker with experience at regional and head office level in personal and corporate banking, wealth management, currency markets, asset recovery, corporate finance and human resources. Retired as Head of Compliance & Legal, HSBC India. Was a member of the Assets & Liabilities committee (ALCO), the Apex Management Committee, Corporate Governance and Audit committee of HSBC, India. Is a Director on the Boards of Dhanuka Agritech Ltd., Mindteck (India) Ltd. and Intex Technologies (India) Ltd. Is a Trustee of the Sasakawa India Leprosy Foundation. Joined the Board of Chola in July 2006.

V. Srinivasa Rangan Mr. V. Srinivasa Rangan is Independent Non-Executive Director of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co Ltd., Since July 28, 2011. He is a graduate in Commerce, Grad. Cost and Works Accountants of India and an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He is an Executive Director at Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC Ltd.) and has been associated with the company since 1986. He is a director on the Boards of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Limited and several other companies in HDFC Group. He was Conferred the Best CFO in the Financial Sector for 2010 by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Bharati Rao Ms. Bharati Rao is the Non-Executive Independent Director of CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED.