Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd (CHMB.NS)

Saroj Poddar Shri. Saroj Kumar Poddar is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited. He is the Chairman of the Company, a gold medalist in B. Com (Hons) from Calcutta University, is the Chairman of Adventz group with a turnover of about USD 3 Billion. The group under the leadership of Mr Poddar, has promoted various projects including joint ventures with leading international corporations. The most notable of these ventures are Gillette India Limited (a joint venture with the Gillette Company of U.S.A), Hettich India Private Ltd (a joint venture with the Hettich Group of Germany) and Texmaco UGL Rail Private Ltd. (a joint venture with the United Group of Australia). Mr. Poddar is the Chairman of these Joint Ventures. A recipient of the Rashtriya Samman from the Central Board of Direct Taxes, Mr. Poddar is involved with art, culture and sports. A keen collector of contemporary Indian art, Mr. Poddar and his family promote young cricketers to go abroad for training and practice. They are currently involved in setting up a museum in Delhi with the theme 'India through the ages'. The museum will be named as 'K. K. Birla Academy' in the fond memory of Late Dr. K.K. Birla. The Project will be fully funded by the family and is to be commissioned in the coming years. Having served as President of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and International Chamber of Commerce in India, Mr. Poddar has been appointed by Government of India on Board of Trade - the highest body on trade - and on the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. Mr Poddar has also served as a member of the Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur for a decade and also on local Board of the Reserve Bank of India for similar tenure.

Shyam Bhartia Mr. Shyam Sunder Bhartia is Non-Executive Co-Chairman of the Board of Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited. Mr. Shyam S. Bhartia is the Chairman and Managing Director of M/s. Jubilant Life Sciences Limited. He is a Commerce graduate and a fellow member of the Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India. A leading industrialist of India, he has rich industrial experience in the Pharmaceuticals, Specialty Chemicals, Food, Oil and Gas (Exploration & Production), Aerospace and Information Technology sectors. He is a director on the boards of numerous companies both in India and overseas. His past association to institutional segment included - Member of Board of Governors of Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai, Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and Director on the Board of Air India.

Abhay Baijal Mr. Abhay Baijal is Chief Financial Officer of Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd. He holds B.E.,P.G.D.M. and has 27 years of experience. He served as Vice President-Operations of Birla Home Finance Limited.

Vinod Mehra Mr. Vinod Mehra is President – Projects of Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd. He holds B.Tech.(Hons.) and has 38 years of experience. He served as the Process Manager of Zuari Industries Limited.

K. Satishchandra Mr. K. Satishchandra is Executive President - India Steamship of Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd. He holds BE (Mechanical), FICS (London), FICA (Delhi) and has 34 years of experience. He served as the Head of Commercial of Blue Lines Shipping.

M. Rathore Mr. M. S. Rathore is Vice President - Legal & Corporate Communication, Compliance Officer, Secretary of Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd.

Anil Kapoor Mr. Anil Kapoor is Managing Director, Executive Director of Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited. Mr. Anil Kapoor is a B. Tech from Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi, one of the premier technological institutes and holds M.S. in Chemical Engineering from State University of New York, USA. In his illustrious career spanning more than 3 decades, he has been associated with reputed Indian and multinational organizations. He has rich and diverse experience in areas of production, strategic planning, project management, financial management and other related areas. He is on the Board of Fertiliser Association of India and member of National Executive Committee of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). He is also on the Boards of M/s. CFCL Technologies Limited and M/s. Indo Maroc Phosphore, S.A (IMACID).

Chandra Nopany Mr. Chandra Shekhar Nopany is Non-Executive Director of Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited., since September 16, 2008. Mr. Chandra Shekhar Nopany is an industrialist having vast industrial experience in diverse fields like sugar, shipping, textiles and fertilisers. He is a Chartered Accountant and Master of Science in Industrial Administration from Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburg, U.S.A. Mr. Nopany is the Chairman and Managing Director of M/s. The Oudh Sugar Mills Limited and the Chairman of M/s. Sutlej Textiles and Industries Limited, New India Retailing & Investment Limited and SIL Investments Limited. He is also on the Board of Directors of several other companies promoted by Dr. K.K. Birla, including few subsidiaries and joint venture of the Company. Having contributed significantly to organic and inorganic growth of the K.K. Birla Group, he continues to lead as a new generation entrepreneur with concerted focus on efficiency and growth.

Nimesh Kampani Mr. Nimesh Nagindas Kampani serves as Independent Director of the Company. He is the founder and chairman of JM Financial Group of Companies.

R. Bansal Shri. Ram Nath Bansal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited. Mr. R. N. Bansal is a commerce graduate and M. A. (Economics) and an eminent professional. He is a Fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India since 1954 and an Associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He has served the Department of Company Affairs in various capacities such as Registrar of Companies, Regional Director and retired as Member, Company Law Board. He was Director (Investment) and Additional Controller of Capital Issues in the Ministry of Finance. He was also a nominee of the Central Government on the Central Council of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Company Secretaries of India and the Governing Board of various Stock Exchanges.

Radha Singh Ms. Radha Singh is Non-Executive Independent Director of Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited. Ms. Radha Singh has retired from Indian Administrative Service. Prior to retirement, she was holding the position of Secretary, Agriculture and Cooperation, Government of India. She has 41 years' experience in public service, in several areas including rural and agricultural development, water resources, public finance and institution building. In her capacity as Agriculture and Cooperation Secretary, she also headed various national and international organizations as Board Member/ Chairperson. In her long public career, she has held many high level policy and managerial positions in the Government of India. These included Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Additional Secretary/ Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Water Resources, Director General of the National Water Agency and positions in the Economic Affairs Department and field assignments. She had worked with the World Bank in Washington, DC, U.S.A. as an Institutional Specialist Consultant in several other capacities for six years (1993-1998). Presently, Ms. Singh is Agriculture Advisor to Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Trustee and the Secretary of the Rajendra Bhawan Trust, New Delhi, a charitable organization in memory of the first President of the India. She is also an Independent Director on the Board of Syngenta Foundation for Sustainable Development.