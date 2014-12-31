Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CHP_u.TO)

Name Description

John Morrison Mr. John R. Morrison is a President, Chief Executive Officer, Trustee of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Prior to joining the Trust, Mr. Morrison was President and Chief Executive Officer of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust. Prior to serving in that role, Mr. Morrison was President, Real Estate Management, at Oxford Properties Group. He is also former Vice Chairman of the Urban Land Institute Toronto District Council. Mr. Morrison is on the Board of Trustees for the International Council of Shopping Centres and serves on the Executive Committee as Divisional Vice President for Canada.

Bart Munn Mr. Bart S. Munn is a Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Prior to which he was Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. From December 2005 to April 2013, Mr. Munn was the Chief Financial Officer of Calloway Real Estate Investment Trust. From 1999 to 2005, Mr. Munn served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Morguard Corporation, a publicly traded owner and manager of commercial and residential real estate, and from 1997 to 1999, as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Munn is a Chartered Accountant.

Daniel Sullivan Mr. Daniel F. Sullivan is a Lead Independent Trustee of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Daniel Sullivan held the position of Consul General for Canada in New York City, appointed by Prime Minister Stephen Harper, from 2006 to 2010. Prior to Mr. Sullivan’s appointment as Consul General for Canada, Mr. Sullivan spent 38 years in the financial services sector, where he served as Deputy Chairman of Scotia Capital Inc., the corporate and investment banking division of Scotiabank, with a focus on the real estate sector. Mr. Sullivan was Chairman and a Director of The Toronto Stock Exchange and as Chairman of the Investment Dealers Association of Canada. Mr. Sullivan is currently a Director of the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and IMP Group International Inc. Mr. Sullivan is a former director of Allstream Inc., Cadillac Fairview Corporation, Camco Inc., Monarch Development Corporation and Schneider Corporation. Mr. Sullivan has served on advisory boards or committees of Canada Post Corporation, Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Canadian Securities Administrators and the Ontario Securities Commission. Mr. Sullivan holds Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration degrees from Columbia University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Toronto.

Kerry Adams Ms. Kerry D. Adams is a Independent Trustee of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Ms. Adams serves as President of K. Adams & Associates Limited. She is a member of the Bank of Nova Scotia’s Master Trust and Pension Investment and Administration Committees. Ms. Adams is a Fellow Chartered Accountant and a Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a B.A. (Honours Economics) from Queen’s University. Ms. Adams is an Institute-certified Director of the Institute of Corporate Directors. Ms. Adams serves as a member of Fidelity Investments Canada ULC’s Independent Review Committee. In addition to her public board experience, Ms. Adams has served as a Commissioner and Director of the Ontario Securities Commission, and Chair of its Investor Education Fund and was a member of the board and governance committee of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada. Ms. Adams has also served as Director of Walmart Canada Bank, President of Widcor Limited and Widcor Financial and was a Partner of KPMG Peat Marwick.

Christie Clark Mr. Christie J. B. Clark is a Independent Trustee of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Clark, a corporate director, is a former Chief Executive Officer and senior partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Prior to being elected as its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Clark was a National Managing Partner and a member of the firm’s Executive Committee from 2001 to 2006. Mr. Clark graduated from Queen’s University with a B.Com. and the University of Toronto with an M.B.A. He is a Fellow Chartered Accountant and a Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant. In addition to his public company board memberships listed below, Mr. Clark is Chair of the board of the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer Corporation, Chair of the Finance Committee of Alpine Canada and a member of the Advisory Council of Queen’s University School of Business.

Graeme Eadie Mr. Graeme M. Eadie is a Independent Trustee of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Eadie is the Senior Vice President, Head of Real Estate Investments for Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Prior to joining the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Mr. Eadie held multiple positions at Cadillac Fairview, including Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer and President. Mr. Eadie graduated from the University of British Columbia with a B.Com. and Master of Science in Business Administration. In addition to his public company board membership listed below, Mr. Eadie previously served as a trustee of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and was a Director of the Ontario Realty Corporation.

Michelle Felman Ms. Michelle Felman is a Independent Trustee of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Ms. Felman, a corporate director, is a former Executive Vice President, Acquisitions of Vornado Realty Trust. Prior to joining Vornado, Ms. Felman held the positions of Managing Director, Portfolio Acquisitions and Business Ventures and Managing Director, Business Development at GE Capital, Real Estate Division. Ms. Felman graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a B.A. (Honours) and from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania with a M.B.A., where she is currently an adjunct professor. Ms. Felman serves on the Executive Committee of The Zell-Lurie Center at the University of Pennsylvania, formerly served on the Fisher Center Policy Advisory Board at the University of California and was formerly a Trustee of Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York. Ms. Felman is also a former director of LNR Property LLC.

Michael Kitt Mr. Michael P. Kitt is a Independent Trustee of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Kitt is Executive Vice President, Canada of Oxford Properties Group. Prior to joining Oxford Properties, Mr. Kitt held various senior roles at Cadillac Fairview, leading both its Investment and Development Groups. Mr. Kitt graduated from the University of Manitoba with a B.Com. and holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Mr. Kitt is a member of Building Owners and Managers Association of Canada’s National Advisory Council.