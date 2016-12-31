Chesswood Group Ltd (CHW.TO)

Name Description

Frederick Steiner Mr. Frederick W. Steiner is Independent Chairman of the Board of the company. He is founder and Chief Executive Officer of Imperial Coffee and Services Inc., a company he started in 1974. Imperial is the largest independent coffee and vending company in Canada. Mr. Steiner, Chesswood's third largest shareholder, has extensive business experience in the United States. Mr. Steiner, a co-founder of Chesswood Group, has been a board member and Chair of the Audit Committee of Chesswood and its predecessor organizations, since its inception, over 15 years ago.

Barry Shafran Mr. Barry W. Shafran is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Chesswood Group Limited. He has held the office of President of the Corporation since July 7, 1999, and became President and Chief Executive Officer in 2002. Mr. Shafran’s previous positions include roles as President of several national services business in Canada. With extensive experience in operations, change management and mergers and acquisitions, Mr. Shafran has a diverse background that has consistently included the development and execution of growth strategies. A Chartered Accountant, Mr. Shafran also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Commerce from the University of Toronto.

Lisa Stevenson Ms. Lisa Stevenson is Director of Finance of Chesswood Group Limited. She has been the Director of Finance of Chesswood since February 2000. Prior to joining Chesswood, Ms. Stevenson was Controller of a leading public electronic commerce company. In addition to her CA, Ms. Stevenson has an MBA focusing in International Trade, as well as a Bachelor of Business Management.

Clare Copeland Mr. Clare R. Copeland is Independent Director of Chesswood Group Limited. He is the Vice-Chair for Falls Management Company, a commercial development and casino in Niagara Falls, Ontario. Mr. Copeland was Chairman of Toronto Hydro Corporation from 1999 to April 2013, and, from the beginning of 2000 until April 2002, Mr. Copeland was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OSF Inc., a manufacturer of retail store interiors. From 1993 to May 1999, he was Chief Executive Officer of People’s Jewellers Corporation, a jewellery retailer. Mr. Copeland is also a trustee of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust.

Robert Day Mr. Robert J. Day is Independent Director of Chesswood Group Limited. He founded Pawnee Leasing Corporation in 1982 and continues to serve on the board of directors of both Pawnee Leasing Corporation and Chesswood Group Limited. Mr. Day received his B.S. degree in Finance from the University of Tennessee in 1965. Following graduation he spent four years with the U.S. Marine Corps. Upon discharge from the Marines, he spent two years in banking and finance before returning to school and obtaining a degree in Optometry from Southern California College of Optometry in 1976.

Samuel Leeper Mr. Samuel L. Leeper is Independent Director of Chesswood Group Limited. He is a former Chief Executive Officer of Pawnee, joined Pawnee in 1997 and was made President in 1999. Prior to joining Pawnee, Sam completed 27 years in banking focusing on credit and bank administration. He served as President of several of Colorado banks and prior to joining Pawnee was Senior Vice President of Bank One, Colorado. His degrees in Engineering and MBA are from the University of Illinois and Indiana University respectively.