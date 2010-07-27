Credit Agricole Egypt SAE (CIEB.CA)

Name Description

Ashraf Abdul Wahab Mr. Ashraf Hasan Saad Alddin Abdul Wahab is Head of Capital Markets at Credit Agricole Egypt SAE. He also serves as Member of the Board’s Executive Committee.

Sebastien Van Der List Mr. Sebastien Van Der List is Head of Marketing - Companies and Enterprises for Credit Agricole Egypt SAE. He is also serving as Member of the Board’s Executive committee.

Hala Rajab Ms. Hala Fathi Ahmad Fouad Rajab is General Counsel, Corporate Secretary & Supervisor on Compliance for Credit Agricole Egypt S.A.E. Earlier, she served as Legal Advisor and Chief Governance for Credit Agricole Egypt SAE. She also serves as Member of the Board’s Executive Committee.

Jean-Philippe Martin Mr. Jean-Philippe Martin is Retail Banking & Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises Executive Manager for Credit Agricole Egypt SAE. He is also serving as Member of the Board’s Executive committee.

Marc Olivier Openheim Mr. Marc Olivier Tristan Openheim is Non-Executive Member of the Board for Credit Agricole Egypt SAE, representing Credit Agricole - France since July 27, 2010. He also serves as Chairman of the Board’s Audit and Risk committee and Member of the Board's Governance and Remuneration committee.