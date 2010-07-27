Credit Agricole Egypt SAE (CIEB.CA)
CIEB.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
41.10EGP
1:26pm BST
41.10EGP
1:26pm BST
Change (% chg)
£0.07 (+0.17%)
£0.07 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
£41.03
£41.03
Open
£41.00
£41.00
Day's High
£41.12
£41.12
Day's Low
£40.01
£40.01
Volume
52,612
52,612
Avg. Vol
185,248
185,248
52-wk High
£52.50
£52.50
52-wk Low
£20.00
£20.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Francois-Edouard Drion
|2012
|Chairman of the Board and Managing Director, representing Credit Agricole - France
|
Michael Duchmann
|2015
|Head of Corporate and Investment Banking
|
Laurent Figier
|2010
|General Manager - Individuals Banking Services
|
Philippe Enjalbal
|Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Board
|
Sayonara Al Asmar
|2015
|Head of Operations
|
Mohammed Sherif
|2015
|Head of Human Resources
|
Majed Ghandour
|2015
|Information Technology Manager
|
Ashraf Abdul Wahab
|2015
|Head of Capital Markets
|
Sebastien Van Der List
|2011
|Head of Marketing - Companies and Enterprises
|
Sameh Mustafa
|Head of Compliance and Financial Security
|
Jerome Lougran
|Chief Risk Officer
|
Mohammed Bandari
|Operations Manager
|
Hala Rajab
|2015
|General Counsel, Corporate Secretary & Supervisor on Compliance
|
Muhammed Mukhtar
|2014
|Director of Investor Relations
|
Mohammed Abdul Latif
|Director of Distressed Debt Department
|
Adel Abu Al Ataa
|2015
|Head of Corporate Restructuring and Recovery
|
Majed Anis
|Head of Car Business
|
Olivier Balima
|2015
|Head of Retail and Private Banking
|
Rafiq Elias
|2015
|Head of Retail and Network
|
Ahmad Fahmi
|Assistant Chief Risk Manager
|
Hisham Helmi
|2015
|Head of Audit
|
Guillaume Lefevre
|2015
|Head of Consumer Lending
|
Walei Alddin Lutfi
|2015
|Head of Enterprise Banking and Midcaps
|
Jean-Philippe Martin
|2011
|Retail Banking & Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises Executive Manager
|
Mona Naser Allah
|2015
|Head of Private Banking
|
Hasan Siraj Alddin
|Advisor to the Managing Director
|
Paul Carite
|2016
|Member of the Board, representing CASA
|
Mazin Manna
|Member of the Board
|
Mona Al Baradei
|2013
|Non-Executive Member of the Board
|
Karim Fanos
|2012
|Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Al Mansour & El Maghraby Group
|
Hasan Hejazi
|2012
|Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Al Mansour & El Maghraby Group
|
Marc Olivier Openheim
|2010
|Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Credit Agricole - France
|
Asim Rajab
|2013
|Non-Executive Member of the Board
|
Christian Talgorn
|67
|2010
|Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Credit Agricole - France
|
Ali Bin Ali
|Independent Member of the Board
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Francois-Edouard Drion
|
Michael Duchmann
|
Laurent Figier
|
Philippe Enjalbal
|
Sayonara Al Asmar
|
Mohammed Sherif
|
Majed Ghandour
|
Ashraf Abdul Wahab
|Mr. Ashraf Hasan Saad Alddin Abdul Wahab is Head of Capital Markets at Credit Agricole Egypt SAE. He also serves as Member of the Board’s Executive Committee.
|
Sebastien Van Der List
|Mr. Sebastien Van Der List is Head of Marketing - Companies and Enterprises for Credit Agricole Egypt SAE. He is also serving as Member of the Board’s Executive committee.
|
Sameh Mustafa
|
Jerome Lougran
|
Mohammed Bandari
|
Hala Rajab
|Ms. Hala Fathi Ahmad Fouad Rajab is General Counsel, Corporate Secretary & Supervisor on Compliance for Credit Agricole Egypt S.A.E. Earlier, she served as Legal Advisor and Chief Governance for Credit Agricole Egypt SAE. She also serves as Member of the Board’s Executive Committee.
|
Muhammed Mukhtar
|
Mohammed Abdul Latif
|
Adel Abu Al Ataa
|
Majed Anis
|
Olivier Balima
|
Rafiq Elias
|
Ahmad Fahmi
|
Hisham Helmi
|
Guillaume Lefevre
|
Walei Alddin Lutfi
|
Jean-Philippe Martin
|Mr. Jean-Philippe Martin is Retail Banking & Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises Executive Manager for Credit Agricole Egypt SAE. He is also serving as Member of the Board’s Executive committee.
|
Mona Naser Allah
|
Hasan Siraj Alddin
|
Paul Carite
|
Mazin Manna
|
Mona Al Baradei
|
Karim Fanos
|
Hasan Hejazi
|
Marc Olivier Openheim
|Mr. Marc Olivier Tristan Openheim is Non-Executive Member of the Board for Credit Agricole Egypt SAE, representing Credit Agricole - France since July 27, 2010. He also serves as Chairman of the Board’s Audit and Risk committee and Member of the Board's Governance and Remuneration committee.
|
Asim Rajab
|Mr. Asim Mohammed Fahmi Mohammed Rajab is Non-Executive Member of the Board for Credit Agricole Egypt SAE. He also served as Member of the Board’s Audit and Risk Committee. Previously, Mr. Rajab served as Member of the board for the Bank representing Holding Insurance Company until April 2012, and he was elected as Non-Executive Member of the Board in March 28, 2013, representing general shareholders.
|
Christian Talgorn
|
Ali Bin Ali
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Francois-Edouard Drion
|--
|
Michael Duchmann
|--
|
Laurent Figier
|--
|
Philippe Enjalbal
|--
|
Sayonara Al Asmar
|--
|
Mohammed Sherif
|--
|
Majed Ghandour
|--
|
Ashraf Abdul Wahab
|--
|
Sebastien Van Der List
|--
|
Sameh Mustafa
|--
|
Jerome Lougran
|--
|
Mohammed Bandari
|--
|
Hala Rajab
|--
|
Muhammed Mukhtar
|--
|
Mohammed Abdul Latif
|--
|
Adel Abu Al Ataa
|--
|
Majed Anis
|--
|
Olivier Balima
|--
|
Rafiq Elias
|--
|
Ahmad Fahmi
|--
|
Hisham Helmi
|--
|
Guillaume Lefevre
|--
|
Walei Alddin Lutfi
|--
|
Jean-Philippe Martin
|--
|
Mona Naser Allah
|--
|
Hasan Siraj Alddin
|--
|
Paul Carite
|--
|
Mazin Manna
|--
|
Mona Al Baradei
|--
|
Karim Fanos
|--
|
Hasan Hejazi
|--
|
Marc Olivier Openheim
|--
|
Asim Rajab
|--
|
Christian Talgorn
|--
|
Ali Bin Ali
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Francois-Edouard Drion
|0
|0
|
Michael Duchmann
|0
|0
|
Laurent Figier
|0
|0
|
Philippe Enjalbal
|0
|0
|
Sayonara Al Asmar
|0
|0
|
Mohammed Sherif
|0
|0
|
Majed Ghandour
|0
|0
|
Ashraf Abdul Wahab
|0
|0
|
Sebastien Van Der List
|0
|0
|
Sameh Mustafa
|0
|0
|
Jerome Lougran
|0
|0
|
Mohammed Bandari
|0
|0
|
Hala Rajab
|0
|0
|
Muhammed Mukhtar
|0
|0
|
Mohammed Abdul Latif
|0
|0
|
Adel Abu Al Ataa
|0
|0
|
Majed Anis
|0
|0
|
Olivier Balima
|0
|0
|
Rafiq Elias
|0
|0
|
Ahmad Fahmi
|0
|0
|
Hisham Helmi
|0
|0
|
Guillaume Lefevre
|0
|0
|
Walei Alddin Lutfi
|0
|0
|
Jean-Philippe Martin
|0
|0
|
Mona Naser Allah
|0
|0
|
Hasan Siraj Alddin
|0
|0
|
Paul Carite
|0
|0
|
Mazin Manna
|0
|0
|
Mona Al Baradei
|0
|0
|
Karim Fanos
|0
|0
|
Hasan Hejazi
|0
|0
|
Marc Olivier Openheim
|0
|0
|
Asim Rajab
|0
|0
|
Christian Talgorn
|0
|0
|
Ali Bin Ali
|0
|0