CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO)

Name Description

William Holland Mr. William T. Holland is Executive Chairman of the Board of CI Financial He has been employed by the Corporation or its predecessors since 1989 holding increasingly senior positions. Prior to September 2010 he had been the Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, a position he held for more than 10 years. Mr. Holland is a director of NEXJ Systems Inc., a public company which provides enterprise client relationship management solutions for the financial services, insurance and healthcare industries and Infor Acquisition Corp., a public special purpose acquisition corporation organized for the purpose of effecting an acquisition of one or more business assets. He has recently been appointed to the board of directors of Real Matters Inc.

Peter Anderson Mr. Peter W. Anderson is Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. Mr. Anderson first joined CI in 1997 as Executive Vice-President and head of Sales and Marketing after working at ScotiaMcLeod Inc., where he held positions that included Managing Director and Branch Manager. In 1999, Mr. Anderson became President of CI Investments, a position he held until 2006. From 2003- 2010, he was Chief Executive Officer of CI Investments. From 2010-2012, Mr. Anderson was head of CI Institutional Asset Management and Chief Investment Officer, a role in which he focused on development of CI’s portfolio management teams. He was also a member of the Board of Directors from 2010-2011. Mr. Anderson resigned from the Corporation in September 2012. Mr. Anderson was Interim Chief Executive Officer of Aston Hill Financial Inc. from August 2015 to February 2016 and a director of Aston Hill Financial Inc. from 2014-2016. Mr. Anderson holds a business degree from the University of New Brunswick.

Douglas Jamieson Mr. Douglas J. Jamieson is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, IR Contact Officer of the Company.

Paul Derksen Mr. Paul W. Derksen is Lead Independent Director of CI Financial Corp. Mr. Derksen was the Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Sun Life Financial Inc. until March 2007, where he was responsible for Sun Life Financial’s Actuarial, Investment and Risk Management functions and for Mergers & Acquisitions and Investor Relations. Prior to joining Sun Life, Mr. Derksen was Executive Vice- President and Chief Financial Officer of CT Financial Services Inc. and Canada Trustco Mortgage Company and Chairman of Truscan Property Fund, Canada Trustco’s real estate investment subsidiary and Executive Vice-President of Merrill Lynch Canada Inc. Mr. Derksen is a Chartered Accountant and holds an Honours B.A. in Business Administration from the Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario.

Sonia Baxendale Ms. Sonia A. Baxendale is Independent Director of CI Financial Corp. Ms. Baxendale was a senior executive at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for almost 20 years and was most recently the President of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at that bank until 2011. She has experience leading significant line and support operations, executing acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic partnerships globally. Prior to joining CIBC, Ms. Baxendale had experience in marketing, brand and product management at American Express and prior to that at Saatchi & Saatchi Advertising. Ms. Baxendale has an Honours B.A. from the University of Toronto.

David Miller Mr. David P. Miller is Independent Director of CI Financial Corp. Mr. Miller is Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of Rogers Communications Inc. He has been with Rogers for over 25 years in increasingly senior roles, and has extensive experience in acquisitions and public and private financing. Mr. Miller holds a BCL and LLB from McGill University.

Stephen Moore Mr. Stephen T. Moore is Independent Director of CI Financial Corp. Mr. Moore is the Managing Director of Newhaven Asset Management Inc., a wealth management company. Prior to January 2006, Mr. Moore held a number of senior positions in the financial services industry focused in the areas of investment research, institutional sales, corporate finance and private equity. Mr. Moore was a member of the Board of Governors of CI Investments Inc. until July 2007 which has responsibility for addressing any actual or perceived conflicts of interest that may arise in connection with management of the mutual funds managed by CI Investments Inc. Mr. Moore holds a B.A. in Economics and a Masters of Business Administration from Queen’s University.