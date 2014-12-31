Cardinal Energy Ltd (CJ.TO)

Name Description

M. Scott Ratushny Mr. M. Scott Ratushny serves as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Cardinal Energy Ltd. Prior thereto, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Midway Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, from July, 2009 to May, 2012. Prior thereto Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pilot Energy from April 2004 to January 2008.

Shane Peet Mr. Shane D. Peet serves as President of the Company. He was Chief Operating Officer of Cardinal Energy Ltd. Prior thereto, Chief Operating Officer of Midway Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, from February, 2011 to May, 2012. Prior thereto, Senior Vice President Engineering of Equal Energy Ltd. from July 2009 to February 2011, prior thereto, Chief Operating Officer of Wild River Resources Ltd. from October 2007 to June 2009.

Douglas Smith Mr. Douglas K. Smith serves as Chief Financial Officer of Cardinal Energy Ltd. Prior thereto Chief Financial Officer of Midway Energy Ltd. from July 2009 to May 2012, prior thereto Mr. Smith was the Chief Financial Officer of Pilot Energy from April 2004 to January 2008.

Laurence Broos Mr. Laurence Broos has been appointed as Vice President - Finance of Cardinal Energy Ltd., with effective from 10 February 2015. Mr. Broos has extensive experience in the areas of accounting and finance within the oil and gas industry. Most recently Mr. Broos held positions of increasing responsibility with an intermediate producer having at times been responsible for treasury, financial reporting, investor relations and forecasting. Prior to that Mr. Broos worked at Deloitte and Touche LLP working on the accounts of a number of oil and gas producers within Calgary. Mr. Broos holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Alberta (with distinction) as well as Chartered Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst designations.

Timothy Hyde Mr. Timothy Hyde serves as Vice President - Exploration of Cardinal Energy Ltd. Prior thereto, Consulting Technical Advisor to Livingstone Energy Management (a private equity firm affiliated with Lime Rock Partners) from Sept 2008 to Jan 2011.

Craig Kolochuk Mr. Craig Kolochuk serves as Vice President - Land of Cardinal Energy Ltd. Prior thereto, Land Manager of Midway Energy Ltd. (a public oil and gas company) from August 2010 to May 2012, prior thereto Mr. Kolochuk was the Land Manager of WestFire Energy Ltd. from September 2008 until August 2010.

Dale Orton Mr. Dale Orton, PEng, serves as Vice President - Capacity of the Company effective Dec. 1, 2016. Mr. Orton has in excess of 20 years of experience in numerous aspects of the oil and gas industry focusing on reservoir exploitation, business development and operations, within both large and junior public oil and gas companies.

Connie Shevkenek Ms. Connie Shevkenek is Vice President - Engineering of the Company. Ms. Shevkenek has been with Cardinal since February of 2014. Ms. Shevkenek has in excess of 25 years of experience in numerous aspects of the oil and gas industry focusing on reserve and acquisition evaluations for various companies and independent evaluators.

Stephanie Sterling Ms. Stephanie Sterling is Director of the company. She holds a Bachelor of Science (Mechanical Engineering) degree and an MBA from the University of Alberta. Ms. Sterling is a recently retired senior executive with Shell Canada with over 25 years' experience in engineering, large project start-up and operations, governance, joint venture negotiations and relationships, risk management, business development and strategic planning. She has served as General Manager for Non-Technical Risk Integration, Community and Indigenous Relations for Shell in Canada, USA and Latin America where she was responsible for integrating risk management into new projects. She also served as the Vice President Business and Joint Ventures for Shell's Heavy Oil business, where she was responsible for the joint venture governance, commercial negotiations and relationships for two significant joint ventures: the Athabasca Oil Sands Project among Shell, Chevron and Marathon; and the AERA joint venture in California between Shell and Exxon.

John Brussa Mr. John A. Brussa serves as an Independent Director of Cardinal Energy Ltd. He has been a partner of Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP since 1987 and is presently the head of its tax group. Mr. Brussa is a director of several public oil and gas companies. Mr. Brussa obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Windsor in 1978 and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Windsor in 1981. He articled with Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP and was admitted to the Law Society of Alberta in June, 1982. He is a Independent Director.

David Johnson Mr. David D. Johnson serves as an Independent Director of Cardinal Energy Ltd. Mr. Johnson is an independent businessman with over thirty-five years of diverse experience in the oil & gas industry. Mr. Johnson was the Chairman of Progress Energy Resources Corp. at the time of its sale to PETRONAS in 2012. Mr. Johnson held various positions at Progress and its predecessors since July 2004.

James Smith Mr. James C. Smith serves as an Independent Director of Cardinal Energy Ltd. Mr. Smith is a Chartered Accountant with over 40 years of experience in public accounting and industry. While Mr. Smith was the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Crestar Energy Inc. from its inception in 1992 until 1998, the company completed an initial public offering, was listed on the TSX and completed several major debt and equity financing transactions. From 1998 to 2006, he was a business consultant to a number of public and private companies operating in the oil and gas industry. Since 2004 he has been a director and audit committee chairman for a number of public and private companies.