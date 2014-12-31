Cargojet Inc (CJT.TO)

Name Description

Ajay Virmani Mr. Ajay Virmani is Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer of Cargojet Inc.

John Kim Mr. John Kim is Chief Financial Officer of Cargojet Inc. He served as Chief Financial Officer of Cargojet since April 1, 2010; Vice-President Finance of Cargojet from April 2008 to April 1, 2010; Vice-President Finance of CHUM Ltd. from 2006 to 2007; Vice-President Finance of Royal LePage Relocation Services Ltd. from 2002 to 2006.

Jamie Porteous Mr. Jamie B. Porteous is Executive Vice President - Sales and Service, Director of Cargojet Inc.

George Sugar Mr. George Sugar is Senior Vice President - Flight Operations of Cargojet Inc. He served as Senior Vice-President, Flight Operations of Cargojet since January 2006. Prior to January 2006, Chief Pilot of Cargojet.

Paul Rinaldo Mr. Paul Rinaldo is Vice President - Engineering and Maintenance of Cargojet Inc. Prior to which he was Vice President - Engineering and Maintenance of the company. He served as Vice-President Engineering and Maintenance of Cargojet since May 2008. Prior to May 2008, Director Technical Operations of Cargojet.

John Webster Mr. John P. Webster is Lead Independent Director of Cargojet Inc. Mr. Webster has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of Scotia Mortgage Corporation since 2006. Mr. Webster has also been the President and Chief Executive Officer of Maple Trust Company since 1989. Maple Trust Company was acquired by Scotia in 2006. He has been the Chief Executive Officer and previously, the Chief Operating Officer, for regulated financial institutions for over twenty years. During such time Mr. Webster has participated in overseeing numerous internal and external audits as a member of senior management and as a board member. Mr. Webster’s current and previous directorships include Maple Trust Company, Scotia Mortgage Corporation, Filogix Inc. and Dundee Financial Corporation. Mr. Webster received an Honours BA from Wilfred Laurier University and an LL.B and B.C.L. from McGill University.

James Crane Mr. James R. Crane is Independent Director of Cargojet Inc. Mr. Crane is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Crane Capital Group, Inc. Mr. Crane earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Safety from Central Missouri State University in 1976. In 1984, Mr. Crane founded Eagle USA Airfreight (EGL, Inc.), a freight forwarding company, and sold it in 2007. In 2008, Mr. Crane formed Crane Worldwide Logistics (CWL), a global provider of customized transportation and logistics services. Mr. Crane is also the owner of Champion Energy Services, a retail electricity companies in the United States. Mr. Crane is also the controlling investor in the Houston Astros baseball team.