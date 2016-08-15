Clarkson PLC (CKN.L)

Name Description

James Hughes-Hallett Mr. James Wyndham John Hughes-Hallett is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was appointed as a Director on 20 August 2014 and became Chairman on 1 January 2015. James is a Non-Executive Director of John Swire & Sons Limited. He is also Chairman of the Courtauld Institute of Art and of the Esmée Fairbairn Foundation. James was Chairman of John Swire & Sons Limited in London from 2005 to 2014 and before that Chairman of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited and Swire Pacific Limited in Hong Kong. Earlier in his career he was also the Managing Director and Chairman of The China Navigation Company and of Swire Pacific Offshore and chairman of the Hong Kong Shipowners Association. He served as a Non-Executive Director of HSBC Holdings PLC from 2005 to 2014. James is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and an honorary fellow of the University of Hong Kong and of Merton College, Oxford. He was made a CMG in the 2012 Queen’s Birthday Honours. James is Chair of the nomination committee and a member of the remuneration committee.

Andi Case Mr. Andi Case is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed to the Board as Chief Executive Officer on 17 June 2008, having previously been Clarksons’ Chief Operating Officer. Andi joined Clarksons in 2006 as Managing Director of the Group’s shipbroking arm, H Clarkson & Company Limited. He began his shipbroking career with C W Kellock and later Eggar Forrester. Prior to joining Clarksons he was with Braemar Seascope for 17 years, latterly as head of sale and purchase and newbuildings.

Jeffrey Woyda Mr. Jeffrey David Woyda is Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Jeff Woyda was appointed to the Board on 1 November 2006. Jeff qualified as a chartered accountant with KPMG and before joining Clarksons was a member of the executive committee of Gerrard Group PLC. He also spent 13 years at GNI where he was Chief Operating Officer. Jeff serves as a Non- Executive Director of the International Transport Intermediaries Club (ITIC).

Peter Anker Mr. Peter M. Anker is President - Broking and Investment Banking, Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Board on 2 February 2015. Peter started his career in RS Platou’s Houston office in 1982 as an offshore broker. After returning to Norway in 1986, Peter became Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner of the RS Platou Group in 1987, a position he held until joining the Board of Clarkson PLC in February 2015.

Penny Watson Mr. Penny Watson is Company Secretary of the Clarkson PLC. Penny is a qualified solicitor, who had been assistant company secretary of Clarksons.

Marie-Louise Clayton Ms. Marie-Louise Clayton has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 1 January 2017. Marie-Louise is a chartered accountant and currently Chair of the audit committee of Zotefoams PLC, a Non-Executive Director of GCHO Holdings Ltd and trustee of Street League, a youth employment charity. Marie-Louise has served as Finance Director of Venture Production PLC, Chief Financial Officer & IT Director of the Primary Food Group division of Associated British Foods plc and Chief Financial Officer of Lincoln Gas Turbines at GEC Alstom. She also held roles at Advent Venture Capital, Exxon Chemicals, Inland Revenue and Guest, Keen and Nettlefold. Marie-Louise’s past non-executive appointments have included audit committee Chair of Diploma PLC and Forth Ports PLC and Non-Executive Director of Independent Oil & Gas Ltd and Ocean Rig ASA. Marie-Louise is a member of the audit committee and remuneration committee.

Birger Nergaard Mr. Birger Nergaard is Non-executive director of the Company since 2 February 2015 and has been Deputy Chairman of the Board of Clarksons Platou AS (formerly RS Platou ASA) since 2008. He is a Board member at Clarksons Platou Securities AS and Maritime & Merchant Bank AS. Birger established Four Seasons Venture (today Verdane Capital) in 1985 and was the company’s Chief Executive Officer until 2006. He is currently a Director of Verdane Capital’s funds V, VI, VII and VIII, Nergaard Investment Partners AS and an advisor to the P/E fund Advent International in Norway. Birger was awarded King Harald’s gold medal in 2006 for pioneering the Norwegian venture capital industry. He holds a law degree from the University of Oslo. Birger is a member of the remuneration committee.

Ed Warner Mr. Edmond William Warner, OBE, is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ed Warner was appointed to the board on 27 June 2008. Ed is Chairman of derivatives exchange LMAX, the Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC and the Blackrock Commodities Income Investment Trust PLC. He is also Chairman of Grant Thornton UK LLP, a leading accountancy and advisory practice. He was previously Chairman of investment bank Panmure Gordon and Chief Executive of IFX Group PLC and Old Mutual Financial Services UK, head of Pan European Equities at BT Alex Brown, and head of global research at Dresdner Kleinwort Benson. Ed is Chairman of UK Athletics and the Crystal Palace Football Club Foundation. Ed is Chair of the remuneration committee and a member of the audit and nomination committees.