Claris Lifesciences Ltd (CLAI.BO)

Name Description

Surrinder Kapur Mr. Surrinder Lal Kapur is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Claris Lifesciences Limited. He was appointed as a Director of the Company on September 26, 2008. He holds a post graduate degree in Mathematics and is a graduate in Law from Punjab University. He has completed his training in public administration from the National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie. He has a practical experience in banking and promotion of industrial investments. He works as an honorary adviser to the President, PHDCCI (PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry, a regional chamber of commerce covering 11 Northern States and Union Territories of India). He served in the Indian Administrative Service for about 35 years. He retired from Public Service as Chairman of the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction. He is practicing as an Advocate and is proprietor of a law firm known as “S.L. Kapur & Associates”. He has floated a charitable trust known as Poverty Alleviation through Generation of Employment Trust to provide employment opportunities to youth belonging to backward classes and rural areas. He is holding nil shares of the Company as on 31st December, 2012.

Arjun Handa Mr. Arjun S. Handa is has been appointed as Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of Claris Lifesciences Limited. He has been appointed as Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company effective September 26, 2014. He is a Post Graduate in Management from Northeastern University, Boston, USA and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Gujarat University, Ahmedabad. He is responsible for our Company’s operations across various functions including sales and marketing, manufacturing and supply chain management, project execution and product development, in addition to being involved in strategy development.

Chandrasingh Purohit Mr. Chandrasingh Purohit is Whole Time Director of Claris Lifesciences Limited. Mr. Chandrasingh Purohit holds a Master of Commerce degree from Maharaj Shivajirao University, Vadodara. Mr. Chandrasingh Purohit has around 13 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Prior to joining our Company, he was an employee of CHL. He has been instrumental in setting up the Company's sales and marketing network across key international markets.

Aditya Handa Mr. Aditya S. Handa is Non-Executive Director of Claris Lifesciences Limited. Mr. Handa holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Babson College, USA and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the Gujarat University, Ahmedabad. He was appointed as a Director of the Company on June 13, 2006 and is a member of Promoter Group of the Company.

T. Ananthanarayanan Mr. T. V. Ananthanarayana is Non-Executive Independent Director of Claris Lifesciences Limited. He was appointed as a Director of the Company on January 28, 2008. He holds a Master of Science degree in Biomedical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai, and is a graduate in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai. Mr. T. V. Ananthanarayanan is a Trained Behavioural Scientist, Yoga Teacher and an Engineer; Founder of the consulting firm "FLAME TAO Knoware"—a team of functional experts all of whom are Behavioural Scientists focusing on Organizational Transformation, Alignment and Optimization; and Chairperson Sumedhas Academy for Human Context—a non profit organization focusing on developing behavioral science. His consulting experience spans over three decades: organization turnarounds, leadership coaching, culture transformations. His clients include TCS, Infosys, Laxmi Machine Works, ITC and EPCOS. He pioneered the use of Yoga and Theatre in process work. He has published many papers and two books: Learning through Yoga and The Totally Aligned Organization. As on 31st December 2012, he is holding nil shares of the Company.