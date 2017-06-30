Clover Industries Ltd (CLRJ.J)

Name Description

Werner Buchner Mr. Werner Ignatius Buchner serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Clover Industries Ltd., effective November 30, 2012. He is a milk producer who has been farming in the Eastern Cape since 1994. Prior to 1994, he was First Engineer at Eloptro (Denel) for a period of five years.

Johann Vorster Mr. Johann Hendrik Vorster serves as Chief Executive, Executive Director of Clover Industries Ltd. After graduating with a Bachelor of Commerce from Randse Afrikaanse Universiteit in 1985, he spent four years with Ernst & Young (previously Arthur Young), where he became a Senior Manager while completing his Honours through the University of South Africa in 1986 and qualifi ed as a Chartered Accountant (South Africa) in 1987. His next three and a half years were spent with the South African Revenue Service as Assistant Director of Operational Research. He completed his Master of Business Administration through the University of Witwatersrand in 1991 before joining East Rand Plastics (Proprietary) Limited in 1992. After several acquisitions, the East Rand Plastics Group of Companies was created, which fi nally became Astrapak Limited. As Financial Director at Astrapak he was responsible for the company’s listing on the JSE in 1997. He became joint Managing Director of the Film Division of Astrapak before accepting an offer as Chief Financial Offi cer from the Clover Group in October 2000. After four years in charge of the Group’s Financial Department, Mr. Vorster was appointed Chief Operating Officer in September 2004. In July 2005 he became Deputy CEO to Robert Wesseloo, and when Robert announced his retirement at the beginning of 2006, he was appointed as Clover’s next Chief Executive.

Elton Bosch Mr. Elton Ronald Bosch is no longer Chief Financial Officer, Executive - Business Development, Risk and Africa and Executive Director of Clover Industries Ltd., with effect from 31 December 2017. Prior to joining Clover in June 2012, Elton was a partner at Deloitte. He holds a B.Com (Hons) and CA (SA) qualification, is registered with IRBA and SAICA and was a member of SAICAâ€™s Accounting Practice Committee (APC). Elton gained extensive experience in the private and public sectors, across a broad range of services within the auditing and accounting profession. He has also been extensively involved in Scientific Research at the CSIR, and the Agricultural Research Centre (ARC), on a host of issues confronting the South-African economy, including agricultural reform. He was the regional leader responsible for the Deloitte Risk Advisory division in Pretoria. Having served on the Executive Committee for the past three years, and being responsible for the Integrated Report, he will comfortably step into the position of Financial Director.

James Botes Dr. James Henry Ferreira Botes serves as Executive - Commercial at Clover Industries Ltd. Dr. Botes obtained his Ph.D in Agricultural Economics from the University of the Free State. He joined NCD’s Agricultural Extension Division in 1994. He began his career as MD Clover Botswana in 1994 and later became GM Clover Gauteng. As a member of EXCO he is responsible for Secondary Warehouses & Distribution, Sales and Trade Marketing.

Hendrikus Lubbe Mr. Hendrikus Lubbe serves as Executive - Supply Chain, Distribution and Milk Procurement of Clover Industries Ltd. Mr. Lubbe received Mcom Transport economics at University of Johannesburg, MBA at University of Stellenbosch. He has occupied various functional and line positions within Clover for the last 20 years. Notably Regional Operations Manager for the Western Cape region, responsibilities included Sales and Distribution then Group Logistics Manager and currently Executive for Supply chain and IT with responsibilities for procurement, supply chain planning, primary distribution, production and all IT related functions. He currently operates as Clover’s Supply Chain & Information Services Executive.

Marcelo Palmeiro Mr. Marcelo Marques Palmeiro serves as Executive - Brands and Corporate Development of Clover Industries Ltd. He currently operates as Clover’s Corporate and Brands Development Executive.

Jacques van Heerden Mr. Jacques van Heerden serves as Company Secretary, Executive: Legal, Secretarial and Human Resources of the company. he earned LLB degree with distinction (Full academic colours) from University of Pretoria (2004-2007).

Stefanes Booysen Dr. Stefanes Francois (Steve) Booysen serves as Lead Independent Director of Clover Industries Limited as of November 28, 2016. He started serving as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company on October 7, 2010. Dr. Booysen obtained a Bachelor of Accounting Science (Honors) from the University of South Africa and a Doctorate of Commerce from the University of Pretoria. He qualified as a chartered accountant in 1985. After completing his articles with Ernst & Young, he was a senior lecturer in Accounting at the University of South Africa. Stef is the former Group Chief Executive of the Absa Group. He holds numerous directorships, inter alia the following: Non-executive Chairman of the listed group Effi cient Financial Holdings Ltd, Non-executive Director of Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd, Chairman of “Die Aardklop Kunstefees” and he is also a council member of the University of Pretoria.

Nigel Smith Mr. Nigel Athol Smith serves as Non-Executive Director of Clover Industries Ltd. He is a milk producer in the Creighton area of KwaZulu-Natal. He obtained a diploma in Agriculture from Cedara Agricultural College in 1977 and has been farming since 1980. He is currently the Chairman of the Nkonza Irrigation Board.

Neo Mokhesi Ms. Neo Violet Mokhesi serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She holds B. Comm., AMP Wits Business School, Advanced Management Programme, INSEAD, France.